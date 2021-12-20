High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027 | Styrolution, Total Petrochemicals, Trinseo

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Styrolution, Total Petrochemicals, Trinseo, Eni, CHIMEI, Formosa, Petrochemicals(Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, KKPC, SUPREME PETROCHEM, King Plastic Corporation, LG Chem, Taita Chemical, Grand Pacific Petrochemical, Zhengjiang CHIMEI, Total(China), SECCO, Formosa Plastics(Ningbo), BASF-YPC, RASTAR, Astor Chemical Industrial, SINOPEC(Guangdong)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Extrusion Molding HIPS

Injection Molding HIPS

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Electronic Appliances

Consumer Products

Construction

Others



The High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) market expansion?

What will be the global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) market?

Which technological advancements will influence the High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS)

1.2 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Extrusion Molding HIPS

1.2.3 Injection Molding HIPS

1.2.4 Other

1.3 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Electronic Appliances

1.3.4 Consumer Products

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production

3.4.1 North America High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production

3.5.1 Europe High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production

3.6.1 China High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production

3.7.1 Japan High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Styrolution

7.1.1 Styrolution High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Styrolution High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Styrolution High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Styrolution Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Styrolution Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Total Petrochemicals

7.2.1 Total Petrochemicals High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Total Petrochemicals High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Total Petrochemicals High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Total Petrochemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Total Petrochemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Trinseo

7.3.1 Trinseo High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Trinseo High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Trinseo High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Trinseo Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Trinseo Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Eni

7.4.1 Eni High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Eni High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Eni High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Eni Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Eni Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 CHIMEI

7.5.1 CHIMEI High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.5.2 CHIMEI High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 CHIMEI High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 CHIMEI Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 CHIMEI Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Formosa

7.6.1 Formosa High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Formosa High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Formosa High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Formosa Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Formosa Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Petrochemicals(Malaysia) Sdn Bhd

7.7.1 Petrochemicals(Malaysia) Sdn Bhd High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Petrochemicals(Malaysia) Sdn Bhd High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Petrochemicals(Malaysia) Sdn Bhd High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Petrochemicals(Malaysia) Sdn Bhd Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Petrochemicals(Malaysia) Sdn Bhd Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 KKPC

7.8.1 KKPC High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.8.2 KKPC High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 KKPC High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 KKPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 KKPC Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 SUPREME PETROCHEM

7.9.1 SUPREME PETROCHEM High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.9.2 SUPREME PETROCHEM High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 SUPREME PETROCHEM High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 SUPREME PETROCHEM Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 SUPREME PETROCHEM Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 King Plastic Corporation

7.10.1 King Plastic Corporation High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.10.2 King Plastic Corporation High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 King Plastic Corporation High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 King Plastic Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 King Plastic Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 LG Chem

7.11.1 LG Chem High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.11.2 LG Chem High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 LG Chem High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 LG Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 LG Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Taita Chemical

7.12.1 Taita Chemical High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Taita Chemical High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Taita Chemical High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Taita Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Taita Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Grand Pacific Petrochemical

7.13.1 Grand Pacific Petrochemical High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Grand Pacific Petrochemical High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Grand Pacific Petrochemical High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Grand Pacific Petrochemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Zhengjiang CHIMEI

7.14.1 Zhengjiang CHIMEI High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zhengjiang CHIMEI High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Zhengjiang CHIMEI High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Zhengjiang CHIMEI Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Zhengjiang CHIMEI Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Total(China)

7.15.1 Total(China) High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.15.2 Total(China) High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Total(China) High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Total(China) Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Total(China) Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 SECCO

7.16.1 SECCO High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.16.2 SECCO High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 SECCO High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 SECCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 SECCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Formosa Plastics(Ningbo)

7.17.1 Formosa Plastics(Ningbo) High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.17.2 Formosa Plastics(Ningbo) High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Formosa Plastics(Ningbo) High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Formosa Plastics(Ningbo) Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Formosa Plastics(Ningbo) Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 BASF-YPC

7.18.1 BASF-YPC High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.18.2 BASF-YPC High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.18.3 BASF-YPC High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 BASF-YPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 BASF-YPC Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 RASTAR

7.19.1 RASTAR High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.19.2 RASTAR High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.19.3 RASTAR High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 RASTAR Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 RASTAR Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Astor Chemical Industrial

7.20.1 Astor Chemical Industrial High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.20.2 Astor Chemical Industrial High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Astor Chemical Industrial High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Astor Chemical Industrial Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Astor Chemical Industrial Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 SINOPEC(Guangdong)

7.21.1 SINOPEC(Guangdong) High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Corporation Information

7.21.2 SINOPEC(Guangdong) High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Product Portfolio

7.21.3 SINOPEC(Guangdong) High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 SINOPEC(Guangdong) Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 SINOPEC(Guangdong) Recent Developments/Updates

8 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS)

8.4 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Distributors List

9.3 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Industry Trends

10.2 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Growth Drivers

10.3 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Challenges

10.4 High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High Impact PolyStyrene(HIPS) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

