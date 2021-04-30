High Gloss ABS Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Toray, INEOS Styrolution, LG Chem

“

The report titled Global High Gloss ABS Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High Gloss ABS market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High Gloss ABS market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High Gloss ABS market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High Gloss ABS market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High Gloss ABS report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High Gloss ABS report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High Gloss ABS market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High Gloss ABS market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High Gloss ABS market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High Gloss ABS market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High Gloss ABS market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Toray, INEOS Styrolution, LG Chem, Chi Mei, ELIX Polymers (Sinochem), SABIC, Lotte Advanced Materials, Trinseo, Formosa Chemicals, Techno-UMG (JSR), SAX Polymers Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: General Purpose Grade

High Impact Grade

High Rigidity Grade

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Appliance Industry

3C Products

Toys

Medical

Other



The High Gloss ABS Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High Gloss ABS market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High Gloss ABS market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High Gloss ABS market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High Gloss ABS industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High Gloss ABS market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High Gloss ABS market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High Gloss ABS market?

Table of Contents:

1 High Gloss ABS Market Overview

1.1 High Gloss ABS Product Overview

1.2 High Gloss ABS Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 General Purpose Grade

1.2.2 High Impact Grade

1.2.3 High Rigidity Grade

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global High Gloss ABS Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global High Gloss ABS Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global High Gloss ABS Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global High Gloss ABS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global High Gloss ABS Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global High Gloss ABS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global High Gloss ABS Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by High Gloss ABS Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by High Gloss ABS Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players High Gloss ABS Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High Gloss ABS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 High Gloss ABS Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High Gloss ABS Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High Gloss ABS Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High Gloss ABS as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High Gloss ABS Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers High Gloss ABS Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 High Gloss ABS Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global High Gloss ABS Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global High Gloss ABS Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global High Gloss ABS Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global High Gloss ABS Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global High Gloss ABS Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High Gloss ABS Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global High Gloss ABS Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global High Gloss ABS Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global High Gloss ABS Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global High Gloss ABS by Application

4.1 High Gloss ABS Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Appliance Industry

4.1.2 3C Products

4.1.3 Toys

4.1.4 Medical

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global High Gloss ABS Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global High Gloss ABS Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global High Gloss ABS Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global High Gloss ABS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global High Gloss ABS Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global High Gloss ABS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa High Gloss ABS Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America High Gloss ABS by Country

5.1 North America High Gloss ABS Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America High Gloss ABS Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America High Gloss ABS Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America High Gloss ABS Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America High Gloss ABS Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America High Gloss ABS Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe High Gloss ABS by Country

6.1 Europe High Gloss ABS Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe High Gloss ABS Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe High Gloss ABS Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe High Gloss ABS Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe High Gloss ABS Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe High Gloss ABS Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific High Gloss ABS by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific High Gloss ABS Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High Gloss ABS Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High Gloss ABS Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific High Gloss ABS Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Gloss ABS Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Gloss ABS Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America High Gloss ABS by Country

8.1 Latin America High Gloss ABS Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America High Gloss ABS Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America High Gloss ABS Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America High Gloss ABS Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America High Gloss ABS Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America High Gloss ABS Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa High Gloss ABS by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa High Gloss ABS Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High Gloss ABS Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High Gloss ABS Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa High Gloss ABS Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High Gloss ABS Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High Gloss ABS Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High Gloss ABS Business

10.1 Toray

10.1.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.1.2 Toray Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Toray High Gloss ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Toray High Gloss ABS Products Offered

10.1.5 Toray Recent Development

10.2 INEOS Styrolution

10.2.1 INEOS Styrolution Corporation Information

10.2.2 INEOS Styrolution Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 INEOS Styrolution High Gloss ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 INEOS Styrolution High Gloss ABS Products Offered

10.2.5 INEOS Styrolution Recent Development

10.3 LG Chem

10.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.3.2 LG Chem Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 LG Chem High Gloss ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 LG Chem High Gloss ABS Products Offered

10.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.4 Chi Mei

10.4.1 Chi Mei Corporation Information

10.4.2 Chi Mei Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Chi Mei High Gloss ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Chi Mei High Gloss ABS Products Offered

10.4.5 Chi Mei Recent Development

10.5 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem)

10.5.1 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Corporation Information

10.5.2 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) High Gloss ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) High Gloss ABS Products Offered

10.5.5 ELIX Polymers (Sinochem) Recent Development

10.6 SABIC

10.6.1 SABIC Corporation Information

10.6.2 SABIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 SABIC High Gloss ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 SABIC High Gloss ABS Products Offered

10.6.5 SABIC Recent Development

10.7 Lotte Advanced Materials

10.7.1 Lotte Advanced Materials Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lotte Advanced Materials Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Lotte Advanced Materials High Gloss ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Lotte Advanced Materials High Gloss ABS Products Offered

10.7.5 Lotte Advanced Materials Recent Development

10.8 Trinseo

10.8.1 Trinseo Corporation Information

10.8.2 Trinseo Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Trinseo High Gloss ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Trinseo High Gloss ABS Products Offered

10.8.5 Trinseo Recent Development

10.9 Formosa Chemicals

10.9.1 Formosa Chemicals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Formosa Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Formosa Chemicals High Gloss ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Formosa Chemicals High Gloss ABS Products Offered

10.9.5 Formosa Chemicals Recent Development

10.10 Techno-UMG (JSR)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 High Gloss ABS Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Techno-UMG (JSR) High Gloss ABS Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Techno-UMG (JSR) Recent Development

10.11 SAX Polymers Industries

10.11.1 SAX Polymers Industries Corporation Information

10.11.2 SAX Polymers Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 SAX Polymers Industries High Gloss ABS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 SAX Polymers Industries High Gloss ABS Products Offered

10.11.5 SAX Polymers Industries Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 High Gloss ABS Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 High Gloss ABS Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 High Gloss ABS Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 High Gloss ABS Distributors

12.3 High Gloss ABS Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

