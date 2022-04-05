High-end Suitcase Market Size 2022, Worldwide Survey by Applications, Solutions and SWOT Analysis by 2028 | Rimowa, Globe-Trotter, MontBlanc

“
Market Summary
A newly published report titled “High-end Suitcase Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High-end Suitcase report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High-end Suitcase market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High-end Suitcase market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High-end Suitcase market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High-end Suitcase market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High-end Suitcase market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Rimowa, Globe-Trotter, MontBlanc, LVHM, Victorinox, Smythson, Kering, Thom Browne, Ermenegildo Zegna, Samsonite, Arlo Skye, Valextra, Briggs & Riley, Ghurka
Market Segmentation by Product:
Hard Luggage Bags
Soft Luggage Bags
Market Segmentation by Application:
Speciality Stores
Network Sales
The High-end Suitcase Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High-end Suitcase market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High-end Suitcase market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the High-end Suitcase market expansion?
- What will be the global High-end Suitcase market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the High-end Suitcase market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the High-end Suitcase market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global High-end Suitcase market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the High-end Suitcase market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 High-end Suitcase Market Overview
1.1 High-end Suitcase Product Overview
1.2 High-end Suitcase Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Hard Luggage Bags
1.2.2 Soft Luggage Bags
1.3 Global High-end Suitcase Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global High-end Suitcase Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global High-end Suitcase Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global High-end Suitcase Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global High-end Suitcase Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by High-end Suitcase Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by High-end Suitcase Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players High-end Suitcase Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High-end Suitcase Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 High-end Suitcase Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 High-end Suitcase Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High-end Suitcase Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High-end Suitcase as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High-end Suitcase Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers High-end Suitcase Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 High-end Suitcase Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global High-end Suitcase Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global High-end Suitcase Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global High-end Suitcase Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global High-end Suitcase by Application
4.1 High-end Suitcase Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Speciality Stores
4.1.2 Network Sales
4.2 Global High-end Suitcase Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global High-end Suitcase Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global High-end Suitcase Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global High-end Suitcase Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America High-end Suitcase by Country
5.1 North America High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe High-end Suitcase by Country
6.1 Europe High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America High-end Suitcase by Country
8.1 Latin America High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High-end Suitcase Business
10.1 Rimowa
10.1.1 Rimowa Corporation Information
10.1.2 Rimowa Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Rimowa High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Rimowa High-end Suitcase Products Offered
10.1.5 Rimowa Recent Development
10.2 Globe-Trotter
10.2.1 Globe-Trotter Corporation Information
10.2.2 Globe-Trotter Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Globe-Trotter High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Rimowa High-end Suitcase Products Offered
10.2.5 Globe-Trotter Recent Development
10.3 MontBlanc
10.3.1 MontBlanc Corporation Information
10.3.2 MontBlanc Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 MontBlanc High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 MontBlanc High-end Suitcase Products Offered
10.3.5 MontBlanc Recent Development
10.4 LVHM
10.4.1 LVHM Corporation Information
10.4.2 LVHM Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 LVHM High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 LVHM High-end Suitcase Products Offered
10.4.5 LVHM Recent Development
10.5 Victorinox
10.5.1 Victorinox Corporation Information
10.5.2 Victorinox Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Victorinox High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Victorinox High-end Suitcase Products Offered
10.5.5 Victorinox Recent Development
10.6 Smythson
10.6.1 Smythson Corporation Information
10.6.2 Smythson Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Smythson High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Smythson High-end Suitcase Products Offered
10.6.5 Smythson Recent Development
10.7 Kering
10.7.1 Kering Corporation Information
10.7.2 Kering Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Kering High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Kering High-end Suitcase Products Offered
10.7.5 Kering Recent Development
10.8 Thom Browne
10.8.1 Thom Browne Corporation Information
10.8.2 Thom Browne Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Thom Browne High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Thom Browne High-end Suitcase Products Offered
10.8.5 Thom Browne Recent Development
10.9 Ermenegildo Zegna
10.9.1 Ermenegildo Zegna Corporation Information
10.9.2 Ermenegildo Zegna Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Ermenegildo Zegna High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Ermenegildo Zegna High-end Suitcase Products Offered
10.9.5 Ermenegildo Zegna Recent Development
10.10 Samsonite
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 High-end Suitcase Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Samsonite High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Samsonite Recent Development
10.11 Arlo Skye
10.11.1 Arlo Skye Corporation Information
10.11.2 Arlo Skye Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Arlo Skye High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Arlo Skye High-end Suitcase Products Offered
10.11.5 Arlo Skye Recent Development
10.12 Valextra
10.12.1 Valextra Corporation Information
10.12.2 Valextra Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Valextra High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Valextra High-end Suitcase Products Offered
10.12.5 Valextra Recent Development
10.13 Briggs & Riley
10.13.1 Briggs & Riley Corporation Information
10.13.2 Briggs & Riley Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Briggs & Riley High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Briggs & Riley High-end Suitcase Products Offered
10.13.5 Briggs & Riley Recent Development
10.14 Ghurka
10.14.1 Ghurka Corporation Information
10.14.2 Ghurka Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Ghurka High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Ghurka High-end Suitcase Products Offered
10.14.5 Ghurka Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 High-end Suitcase Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 High-end Suitcase Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 High-end Suitcase Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 High-end Suitcase Distributors
12.3 High-end Suitcase Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
