High-end Suitcase Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Rimowa, Globe-Trotter, MontBlanc

The report titled Global High-end Suitcase Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High-end Suitcase market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High-end Suitcase market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High-end Suitcase market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High-end Suitcase market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High-end Suitcase report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High-end Suitcase report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High-end Suitcase market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High-end Suitcase market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High-end Suitcase market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High-end Suitcase market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High-end Suitcase market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Rimowa, Globe-Trotter, MontBlanc, LVHM, Victorinox, Smythson, Kering, Thom Browne, Ermenegildo Zegna, Samsonite, Arlo Skye, Valextra, Briggs & Riley, Ghurka

Market Segmentation by Product: Hard Luggage Bags

Soft Luggage Bags



Market Segmentation by Application: Speciality Stores

Network Sales



The High-end Suitcase Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High-end Suitcase market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High-end Suitcase market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High-end Suitcase market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High-end Suitcase industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High-end Suitcase market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High-end Suitcase market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-end Suitcase market?

Table of Contents:

1 High-end Suitcase Market Overview

1.1 High-end Suitcase Product Overview

1.2 High-end Suitcase Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hard Luggage Bags

1.2.2 Soft Luggage Bags

1.3 Global High-end Suitcase Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global High-end Suitcase Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global High-end Suitcase Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global High-end Suitcase Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global High-end Suitcase Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by High-end Suitcase Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by High-end Suitcase Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players High-end Suitcase Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers High-end Suitcase Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 High-end Suitcase Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 High-end Suitcase Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by High-end Suitcase Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in High-end Suitcase as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into High-end Suitcase Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers High-end Suitcase Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 High-end Suitcase Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global High-end Suitcase Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global High-end Suitcase Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global High-end Suitcase Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global High-end Suitcase by Application

4.1 High-end Suitcase Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Speciality Stores

4.1.2 Network Sales

4.2 Global High-end Suitcase Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global High-end Suitcase Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global High-end Suitcase Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global High-end Suitcase Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America High-end Suitcase by Country

5.1 North America High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe High-end Suitcase by Country

6.1 Europe High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America High-end Suitcase by Country

8.1 Latin America High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa High-end Suitcase Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in High-end Suitcase Business

10.1 Rimowa

10.1.1 Rimowa Corporation Information

10.1.2 Rimowa Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Rimowa High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Rimowa High-end Suitcase Products Offered

10.1.5 Rimowa Recent Development

10.2 Globe-Trotter

10.2.1 Globe-Trotter Corporation Information

10.2.2 Globe-Trotter Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Globe-Trotter High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Rimowa High-end Suitcase Products Offered

10.2.5 Globe-Trotter Recent Development

10.3 MontBlanc

10.3.1 MontBlanc Corporation Information

10.3.2 MontBlanc Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 MontBlanc High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 MontBlanc High-end Suitcase Products Offered

10.3.5 MontBlanc Recent Development

10.4 LVHM

10.4.1 LVHM Corporation Information

10.4.2 LVHM Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 LVHM High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 LVHM High-end Suitcase Products Offered

10.4.5 LVHM Recent Development

10.5 Victorinox

10.5.1 Victorinox Corporation Information

10.5.2 Victorinox Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Victorinox High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Victorinox High-end Suitcase Products Offered

10.5.5 Victorinox Recent Development

10.6 Smythson

10.6.1 Smythson Corporation Information

10.6.2 Smythson Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Smythson High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Smythson High-end Suitcase Products Offered

10.6.5 Smythson Recent Development

10.7 Kering

10.7.1 Kering Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kering Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Kering High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Kering High-end Suitcase Products Offered

10.7.5 Kering Recent Development

10.8 Thom Browne

10.8.1 Thom Browne Corporation Information

10.8.2 Thom Browne Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Thom Browne High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Thom Browne High-end Suitcase Products Offered

10.8.5 Thom Browne Recent Development

10.9 Ermenegildo Zegna

10.9.1 Ermenegildo Zegna Corporation Information

10.9.2 Ermenegildo Zegna Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Ermenegildo Zegna High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Ermenegildo Zegna High-end Suitcase Products Offered

10.9.5 Ermenegildo Zegna Recent Development

10.10 Samsonite

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 High-end Suitcase Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Samsonite High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Samsonite Recent Development

10.11 Arlo Skye

10.11.1 Arlo Skye Corporation Information

10.11.2 Arlo Skye Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Arlo Skye High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Arlo Skye High-end Suitcase Products Offered

10.11.5 Arlo Skye Recent Development

10.12 Valextra

10.12.1 Valextra Corporation Information

10.12.2 Valextra Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Valextra High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Valextra High-end Suitcase Products Offered

10.12.5 Valextra Recent Development

10.13 Briggs & Riley

10.13.1 Briggs & Riley Corporation Information

10.13.2 Briggs & Riley Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Briggs & Riley High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Briggs & Riley High-end Suitcase Products Offered

10.13.5 Briggs & Riley Recent Development

10.14 Ghurka

10.14.1 Ghurka Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ghurka Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Ghurka High-end Suitcase Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Ghurka High-end Suitcase Products Offered

10.14.5 Ghurka Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 High-end Suitcase Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 High-end Suitcase Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 High-end Suitcase Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 High-end Suitcase Distributors

12.3 High-end Suitcase Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

