High-end Forging Market 2021 Regional Growth To 2027 By Top Players: | Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp

The report titled Global High-end Forging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global High-end Forging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global High-end Forging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global High-end Forging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global High-end Forging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The High-end Forging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the High-end Forging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global High-end Forging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global High-end Forging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global High-end Forging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global High-end Forging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global High-end Forging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp, AAM, Bharat Forge Limited, KOBELCO, WanXiang, FAW, Arconic, Mahindra Forgings Europe, Farinia Group, Longcheng Forging, Sinotruck, Dongfeng Forging, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging, Sypris Solutions, Ashok Leyland Limited, Allegheny Technologies, VDM Metals, CITIC Heavy Industries, Guizhou Anda, Shanxi Hongyuan, Triangle defense, Hengrun shares, Baoding Technology, Tongyu Heavy Industry, Deyang Wanhang, Parker New Materials

Market Segmentation by Product: Closed Die Forgings

Open Die Forgings

Rolling Ring Forgings



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerospace

Car Manufacturer

Shipbuilding

Petrochemical Equipment

Electricity

Metallurgy

Other



The High-end Forging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global High-end Forging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global High-end Forging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the High-end Forging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in High-end Forging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global High-end Forging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global High-end Forging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global High-end Forging market?

Table of Contents:

1 High-end Forging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High-end Forging

1.2 High-end Forging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-end Forging Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Closed Die Forgings

1.2.3 Open Die Forgings

1.2.4 Rolling Ring Forgings

1.3 High-end Forging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High-end Forging Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Car Manufacturer

1.3.4 Shipbuilding

1.3.5 Petrochemical Equipment

1.3.6 Electricity

1.3.7 Metallurgy

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High-end Forging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global High-end Forging Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global High-end Forging Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global High-end Forging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America High-end Forging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe High-end Forging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China High-end Forging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan High-end Forging Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High-end Forging Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global High-end Forging Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 High-end Forging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High-end Forging Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers High-end Forging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High-end Forging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High-end Forging Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest High-end Forging Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of High-end Forging Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global High-end Forging Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America High-end Forging Production

3.4.1 North America High-end Forging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe High-end Forging Production

3.5.1 Europe High-end Forging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China High-end Forging Production

3.6.1 China High-end Forging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan High-end Forging Production

3.7.1 Japan High-end Forging Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global High-end Forging Consumption by Region

4.1 Global High-end Forging Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global High-end Forging Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High-end Forging Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High-end Forging Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High-end Forging Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High-end Forging Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High-end Forging Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global High-end Forging Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global High-end Forging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global High-end Forging Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global High-end Forging Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global High-end Forging Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

7.1.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Aichi Steel

7.2.1 Aichi Steel High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.2.2 Aichi Steel High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Aichi Steel High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Aichi Steel Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Aichi Steel Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Thyssenkrupp

7.3.1 Thyssenkrupp High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.3.2 Thyssenkrupp High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Thyssenkrupp High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Thyssenkrupp Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 AAM

7.4.1 AAM High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.4.2 AAM High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.4.3 AAM High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 AAM Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 AAM Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Bharat Forge Limited

7.5.1 Bharat Forge Limited High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bharat Forge Limited High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Bharat Forge Limited High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Bharat Forge Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Bharat Forge Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 KOBELCO

7.6.1 KOBELCO High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.6.2 KOBELCO High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.6.3 KOBELCO High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 KOBELCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 KOBELCO Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 WanXiang

7.7.1 WanXiang High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.7.2 WanXiang High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.7.3 WanXiang High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 WanXiang Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 WanXiang Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 FAW

7.8.1 FAW High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.8.2 FAW High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.8.3 FAW High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 FAW Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 FAW Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Arconic

7.9.1 Arconic High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.9.2 Arconic High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Arconic High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Arconic Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Arconic Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Mahindra Forgings Europe

7.10.1 Mahindra Forgings Europe High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.10.2 Mahindra Forgings Europe High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Mahindra Forgings Europe High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Mahindra Forgings Europe Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Mahindra Forgings Europe Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Farinia Group

7.11.1 Farinia Group High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.11.2 Farinia Group High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Farinia Group High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Farinia Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Farinia Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Longcheng Forging

7.12.1 Longcheng Forging High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.12.2 Longcheng Forging High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Longcheng Forging High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Longcheng Forging Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Longcheng Forging Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Sinotruck

7.13.1 Sinotruck High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sinotruck High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Sinotruck High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Sinotruck Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Sinotruck Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Dongfeng Forging

7.14.1 Dongfeng Forging High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.14.2 Dongfeng Forging High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Dongfeng Forging High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Dongfeng Forging Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Dongfeng Forging Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

7.15.1 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.15.2 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Sypris Solutions

7.16.1 Sypris Solutions High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sypris Solutions High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Sypris Solutions High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Sypris Solutions Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Sypris Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Ashok Leyland Limited

7.17.1 Ashok Leyland Limited High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.17.2 Ashok Leyland Limited High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Ashok Leyland Limited High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Ashok Leyland Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Ashok Leyland Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Allegheny Technologies

7.18.1 Allegheny Technologies High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.18.2 Allegheny Technologies High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Allegheny Technologies High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Allegheny Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Allegheny Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 VDM Metals

7.19.1 VDM Metals High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.19.2 VDM Metals High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.19.3 VDM Metals High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 VDM Metals Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 VDM Metals Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 CITIC Heavy Industries

7.20.1 CITIC Heavy Industries High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.20.2 CITIC Heavy Industries High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.20.3 CITIC Heavy Industries High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 CITIC Heavy Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 CITIC Heavy Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Guizhou Anda

7.21.1 Guizhou Anda High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.21.2 Guizhou Anda High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Guizhou Anda High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Guizhou Anda Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Guizhou Anda Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Shanxi Hongyuan

7.22.1 Shanxi Hongyuan High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.22.2 Shanxi Hongyuan High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Shanxi Hongyuan High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Shanxi Hongyuan Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Shanxi Hongyuan Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 Triangle defense

7.23.1 Triangle defense High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.23.2 Triangle defense High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.23.3 Triangle defense High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.23.4 Triangle defense Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 Triangle defense Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Hengrun shares

7.24.1 Hengrun shares High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.24.2 Hengrun shares High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Hengrun shares High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.24.4 Hengrun shares Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Hengrun shares Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Baoding Technology

7.25.1 Baoding Technology High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.25.2 Baoding Technology High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Baoding Technology High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.25.4 Baoding Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Baoding Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Tongyu Heavy Industry

7.26.1 Tongyu Heavy Industry High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.26.2 Tongyu Heavy Industry High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Tongyu Heavy Industry High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.26.4 Tongyu Heavy Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Tongyu Heavy Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Deyang Wanhang

7.27.1 Deyang Wanhang High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.27.2 Deyang Wanhang High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Deyang Wanhang High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.27.4 Deyang Wanhang Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Deyang Wanhang Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Parker New Materials

7.28.1 Parker New Materials High-end Forging Corporation Information

7.28.2 Parker New Materials High-end Forging Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Parker New Materials High-end Forging Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.28.4 Parker New Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Parker New Materials Recent Developments/Updates

8 High-end Forging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High-end Forging Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High-end Forging

8.4 High-end Forging Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High-end Forging Distributors List

9.3 High-end Forging Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 High-end Forging Industry Trends

10.2 High-end Forging Growth Drivers

10.3 High-end Forging Market Challenges

10.4 High-end Forging Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-end Forging by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America High-end Forging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe High-end Forging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China High-end Forging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan High-end Forging Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of High-end Forging

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High-end Forging by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High-end Forging by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High-end Forging by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High-end Forging by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-end Forging by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High-end Forging by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High-end Forging by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High-end Forging by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

