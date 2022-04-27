High Alloy Powder Market Trend, Industry Size, Growth Opportunities And Forecast TO 2028 | Daido Steel, Sandvik, TEKNA

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global High Alloy Powder market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global High Alloy Powder market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global High Alloy Powder market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global High Alloy Powder market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the High Alloy Powder market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the High Alloy Powder market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the High Alloy Powder report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global High Alloy Powder Market Research Report: Daido Steel

Sandvik

TEKNA

HöganäsAB

American Elements

AP&C

EOS Gmbh

Carpenter

Indo-MIM

CNPC POWDER

AEM

Stanford Advanced Materials

Peshing New Metal

Praxair Surface Technologies

SabiNano

Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder

Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology

Umicore

Metal Powder and Process

Hanrui Cobalt

ATI Metals

GEM

VDM Metal

Powder Alloy Corporation

Kennametal



Global High Alloy Powder Market Segmentation by Product: Nickel Alloy Powder

Cobalt Alloy Powder



Global High Alloy Powder Market Segmentation by Application: Additive Manufacturing

Metal Injection Molding (MIM)

Thermal Spray



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global High Alloy Powder market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make High Alloy Powder research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global High Alloy Powder market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global High Alloy Powder market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the High Alloy Powder report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Alloy Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Global High Alloy Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global High Alloy Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global High Alloy Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States High Alloy Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States High Alloy Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States High Alloy Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 High Alloy Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States High Alloy Powder in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of High Alloy Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 High Alloy Powder Market Dynamics

1.5.1 High Alloy Powder Industry Trends

1.5.2 High Alloy Powder Market Drivers

1.5.3 High Alloy Powder Market Challenges

1.5.4 High Alloy Powder Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 High Alloy Powder Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Nickel Alloy Powder

2.1.2 Cobalt Alloy Powder

2.2 Global High Alloy Powder Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global High Alloy Powder Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global High Alloy Powder Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global High Alloy Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States High Alloy Powder Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States High Alloy Powder Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States High Alloy Powder Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States High Alloy Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 High Alloy Powder Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Additive Manufacturing

3.1.2 Metal Injection Molding (MIM)

3.1.3 Thermal Spray

3.2 Global High Alloy Powder Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global High Alloy Powder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global High Alloy Powder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global High Alloy Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States High Alloy Powder Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States High Alloy Powder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States High Alloy Powder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States High Alloy Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global High Alloy Powder Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global High Alloy Powder Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global High Alloy Powder Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global High Alloy Powder Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global High Alloy Powder Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global High Alloy Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global High Alloy Powder Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 High Alloy Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of High Alloy Powder in 2021

4.2.3 Global High Alloy Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global High Alloy Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global High Alloy Powder Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers High Alloy Powder Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Alloy Powder Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States High Alloy Powder Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top High Alloy Powder Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States High Alloy Powder Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States High Alloy Powder Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global High Alloy Powder Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High Alloy Powder Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High Alloy Powder Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High Alloy Powder Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High Alloy Powder Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global High Alloy Powder Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global High Alloy Powder Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global High Alloy Powder Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High Alloy Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High Alloy Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Alloy Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Alloy Powder Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High Alloy Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High Alloy Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High Alloy Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High Alloy Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High Alloy Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High Alloy Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Daido Steel

7.1.1 Daido Steel Corporation Information

7.1.2 Daido Steel Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Daido Steel High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Daido Steel High Alloy Powder Products Offered

7.1.5 Daido Steel Recent Development

7.2 Sandvik

7.2.1 Sandvik Corporation Information

7.2.2 Sandvik Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Sandvik High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Sandvik High Alloy Powder Products Offered

7.2.5 Sandvik Recent Development

7.3 TEKNA

7.3.1 TEKNA Corporation Information

7.3.2 TEKNA Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 TEKNA High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 TEKNA High Alloy Powder Products Offered

7.3.5 TEKNA Recent Development

7.4 HöganäsAB

7.4.1 HöganäsAB Corporation Information

7.4.2 HöganäsAB Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 HöganäsAB High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 HöganäsAB High Alloy Powder Products Offered

7.4.5 HöganäsAB Recent Development

7.5 American Elements

7.5.1 American Elements Corporation Information

7.5.2 American Elements Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 American Elements High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 American Elements High Alloy Powder Products Offered

7.5.5 American Elements Recent Development

7.6 AP&C

7.6.1 AP&C Corporation Information

7.6.2 AP&C Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 AP&C High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 AP&C High Alloy Powder Products Offered

7.6.5 AP&C Recent Development

7.7 EOS Gmbh

7.7.1 EOS Gmbh Corporation Information

7.7.2 EOS Gmbh Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 EOS Gmbh High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 EOS Gmbh High Alloy Powder Products Offered

7.7.5 EOS Gmbh Recent Development

7.8 Carpenter

7.8.1 Carpenter Corporation Information

7.8.2 Carpenter Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Carpenter High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Carpenter High Alloy Powder Products Offered

7.8.5 Carpenter Recent Development

7.9 Indo-MIM

7.9.1 Indo-MIM Corporation Information

7.9.2 Indo-MIM Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Indo-MIM High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Indo-MIM High Alloy Powder Products Offered

7.9.5 Indo-MIM Recent Development

7.10 CNPC POWDER

7.10.1 CNPC POWDER Corporation Information

7.10.2 CNPC POWDER Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CNPC POWDER High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CNPC POWDER High Alloy Powder Products Offered

7.10.5 CNPC POWDER Recent Development

7.11 AEM

7.11.1 AEM Corporation Information

7.11.2 AEM Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 AEM High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 AEM High Alloy Powder Products Offered

7.11.5 AEM Recent Development

7.12 Stanford Advanced Materials

7.12.1 Stanford Advanced Materials Corporation Information

7.12.2 Stanford Advanced Materials Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Stanford Advanced Materials High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Stanford Advanced Materials Products Offered

7.12.5 Stanford Advanced Materials Recent Development

7.13 Peshing New Metal

7.13.1 Peshing New Metal Corporation Information

7.13.2 Peshing New Metal Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Peshing New Metal High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Peshing New Metal Products Offered

7.13.5 Peshing New Metal Recent Development

7.14 Praxair Surface Technologies

7.14.1 Praxair Surface Technologies Corporation Information

7.14.2 Praxair Surface Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Praxair Surface Technologies High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Praxair Surface Technologies Products Offered

7.14.5 Praxair Surface Technologies Recent Development

7.15 SabiNano

7.15.1 SabiNano Corporation Information

7.15.2 SabiNano Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 SabiNano High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 SabiNano Products Offered

7.15.5 SabiNano Recent Development

7.16 Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder

7.16.1 Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Corporation Information

7.16.2 Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Products Offered

7.16.5 Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder Recent Development

7.17 Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology

7.17.1 Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Corporation Information

7.17.2 Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Products Offered

7.17.5 Luoyang Tongrun Nano Technology Recent Development

7.18 Umicore

7.18.1 Umicore Corporation Information

7.18.2 Umicore Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Umicore High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Umicore Products Offered

7.18.5 Umicore Recent Development

7.19 Metal Powder and Process

7.19.1 Metal Powder and Process Corporation Information

7.19.2 Metal Powder and Process Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Metal Powder and Process High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Metal Powder and Process Products Offered

7.19.5 Metal Powder and Process Recent Development

7.20 Hanrui Cobalt

7.20.1 Hanrui Cobalt Corporation Information

7.20.2 Hanrui Cobalt Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Hanrui Cobalt High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Hanrui Cobalt Products Offered

7.20.5 Hanrui Cobalt Recent Development

7.21 ATI Metals

7.21.1 ATI Metals Corporation Information

7.21.2 ATI Metals Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 ATI Metals High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 ATI Metals Products Offered

7.21.5 ATI Metals Recent Development

7.22 GEM

7.22.1 GEM Corporation Information

7.22.2 GEM Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 GEM High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 GEM Products Offered

7.22.5 GEM Recent Development

7.23 VDM Metal

7.23.1 VDM Metal Corporation Information

7.23.2 VDM Metal Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 VDM Metal High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 VDM Metal Products Offered

7.23.5 VDM Metal Recent Development

7.24 Powder Alloy Corporation

7.24.1 Powder Alloy Corporation Corporation Information

7.24.2 Powder Alloy Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Powder Alloy Corporation High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Powder Alloy Corporation Products Offered

7.24.5 Powder Alloy Corporation Recent Development

7.25 Kennametal

7.25.1 Kennametal Corporation Information

7.25.2 Kennametal Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Kennametal High Alloy Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Kennametal Products Offered

7.25.5 Kennametal Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 High Alloy Powder Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 High Alloy Powder Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 High Alloy Powder Distributors

8.3 High Alloy Powder Production Mode & Process

8.4 High Alloy Powder Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 High Alloy Powder Sales Channels

8.4.2 High Alloy Powder Distributors

8.5 High Alloy Powder Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

