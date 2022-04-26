High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Market 2022: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2028 | Micro-Epsilon, Azbil Corporation, Keyence

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the High-accuracy Positioning Sensor market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the High-accuracy Positioning Sensor market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the High-accuracy Positioning Sensor report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Market Research Report: Micro-Epsilon

Azbil Corporation

Keyence

AMS

High-accuracy Positioning Sensor

Panasonic

Althen

Renishaw

TE Connectivity

OMRON

Vishay

Infineon

Physik Instrumente

Analog Devices

Stmicroelectronics

Qualcomm

Allegro Microsystems

Bourns

Dr. Johannes Heidenhain

Hans Turck

Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer

Siko



Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Market Segmentation by Product: Photoelectric Positioning Sensor

Linear Positioning Sensor

Proximity Positioning Sensor

Rotary Positioning Sensor



Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Environmental

Food & Beverage

Others



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make High-accuracy Positioning Sensor research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the High-accuracy Positioning Sensor report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor

1.2 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Photoelectric Positioning Sensor

1.2.3 Linear Positioning Sensor

1.2.4 Proximity Positioning Sensor

1.2.5 Rotary Positioning Sensor

1.3 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.4 Environmental

1.3.5 Food & Beverage

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production

3.4.1 North America High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production

3.5.1 Europe High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production

3.6.1 China High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production

3.7.1 Japan High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Consumption by Region

4.1 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Micro-Epsilon

7.1.1 Micro-Epsilon High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Micro-Epsilon High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Micro-Epsilon High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Micro-Epsilon Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Micro-Epsilon Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Azbil Corporation

7.2.1 Azbil Corporation High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.2.2 Azbil Corporation High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Azbil Corporation High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Azbil Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Azbil Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Keyence

7.3.1 Keyence High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.3.2 Keyence High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Keyence High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Keyence Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Keyence Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 AMS

7.4.1 AMS High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.4.2 AMS High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.4.3 AMS High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 AMS Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 AMS Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor

7.5.1 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.5.2 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.5.3 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Panasonic

7.6.1 Panasonic High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.6.2 Panasonic High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Panasonic High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Panasonic Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Althen

7.7.1 Althen High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.7.2 Althen High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Althen High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Althen Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Althen Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Renishaw

7.8.1 Renishaw High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.8.2 Renishaw High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Renishaw High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Renishaw Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Renishaw Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 TE Connectivity

7.9.1 TE Connectivity High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.9.2 TE Connectivity High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.9.3 TE Connectivity High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 TE Connectivity Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 TE Connectivity Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 OMRON

7.10.1 OMRON High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.10.2 OMRON High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.10.3 OMRON High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 OMRON Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 OMRON Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Vishay

7.11.1 Vishay High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.11.2 Vishay High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Vishay High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Vishay Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Vishay Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Infineon

7.12.1 Infineon High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.12.2 Infineon High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Infineon High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Infineon Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Infineon Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Physik Instrumente

7.13.1 Physik Instrumente High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.13.2 Physik Instrumente High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Physik Instrumente High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Physik Instrumente Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Physik Instrumente Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Analog Devices

7.14.1 Analog Devices High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.14.2 Analog Devices High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Analog Devices High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Analog Devices Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Analog Devices Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Stmicroelectronics

7.15.1 Stmicroelectronics High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.15.2 Stmicroelectronics High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Stmicroelectronics High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Stmicroelectronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Qualcomm

7.16.1 Qualcomm High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.16.2 Qualcomm High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Qualcomm High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Qualcomm Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Qualcomm Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Allegro Microsystems

7.17.1 Allegro Microsystems High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.17.2 Allegro Microsystems High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Allegro Microsystems High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Allegro Microsystems Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Allegro Microsystems Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Bourns

7.18.1 Bourns High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.18.2 Bourns High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Bourns High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Bourns Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Bourns Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain

7.19.1 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.19.2 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Dr. Johannes Heidenhain Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Hans Turck

7.20.1 Hans Turck High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.20.2 Hans Turck High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Hans Turck High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Hans Turck Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Hans Turck Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer

7.21.1 Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.21.2 Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Novotechnik Messwertaufnehmer Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Siko

7.22.1 Siko High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Corporation Information

7.22.2 Siko High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Siko High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Siko Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Siko Recent Developments/Updates

8 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor

8.4 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Distributors List

9.3 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Industry Trends

10.2 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Market Drivers

10.3 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Market Challenges

10.4 High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan High-accuracy Positioning Sensor Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of High-accuracy Positioning Sensor by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

