Hi-Fi Components to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026|Yamaha, Marantz, B&H

The global VoIP Phone market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global VoIP Phone market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global VoIP Phone market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global VoIP Phone market, such as Cisco, Huawei, FsMeeting, Avaya, Polycom, Grandstream, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Fanvil, Yealink, Handa’er Communication Technology, D-Link, StarVision Information Technology, Dahua Technology, Javy’s International, Amocam They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global VoIP Phone market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global VoIP Phone market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global VoIP Phone market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global VoIP Phone industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global VoIP Phone market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global VoIP Phone market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global VoIP Phone market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global VoIP Phone market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global VoIP Phone Market by Product: Multi-Line, Single-Line

Global VoIP Phone Market by Application: , Home Usage, Business Usage, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global VoIP Phone market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global VoIP Phone Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the VoIP Phone market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the VoIP Phone industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global VoIP Phone market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global VoIP Phone market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global VoIP Phone market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 VoIP Phone Market Overview

1.1 VoIP Phone Product Overview

1.2 VoIP Phone Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Multi-Line

1.2.2 Single-Line

1.3 Global VoIP Phone Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global VoIP Phone Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global VoIP Phone Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global VoIP Phone Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global VoIP Phone Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global VoIP Phone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global VoIP Phone Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global VoIP Phone Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global VoIP Phone Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global VoIP Phone Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America VoIP Phone Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe VoIP Phone Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific VoIP Phone Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America VoIP Phone Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa VoIP Phone Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global VoIP Phone Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by VoIP Phone Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by VoIP Phone Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players VoIP Phone Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers VoIP Phone Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 VoIP Phone Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 VoIP Phone Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by VoIP Phone Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in VoIP Phone as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into VoIP Phone Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers VoIP Phone Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global VoIP Phone Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global VoIP Phone Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global VoIP Phone Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global VoIP Phone Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global VoIP Phone Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global VoIP Phone Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global VoIP Phone Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global VoIP Phone Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America VoIP Phone Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America VoIP Phone Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific VoIP Phone Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific VoIP Phone Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe VoIP Phone Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe VoIP Phone Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America VoIP Phone Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America VoIP Phone Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa VoIP Phone Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa VoIP Phone Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global VoIP Phone by Application

4.1 VoIP Phone Segment by Application

4.1.1 Home Usage

4.1.2 Business Usage

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global VoIP Phone Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global VoIP Phone Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global VoIP Phone Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions VoIP Phone Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America VoIP Phone by Application

4.5.2 Europe VoIP Phone by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific VoIP Phone by Application

4.5.4 Latin America VoIP Phone by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa VoIP Phone by Application 5 North America VoIP Phone Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America VoIP Phone Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America VoIP Phone Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America VoIP Phone Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America VoIP Phone Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe VoIP Phone Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe VoIP Phone Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe VoIP Phone Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe VoIP Phone Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe VoIP Phone Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific VoIP Phone Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific VoIP Phone Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific VoIP Phone Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific VoIP Phone Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific VoIP Phone Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America VoIP Phone Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America VoIP Phone Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America VoIP Phone Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America VoIP Phone Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America VoIP Phone Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa VoIP Phone Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa VoIP Phone Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa VoIP Phone Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa VoIP Phone Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa VoIP Phone Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E VoIP Phone Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in VoIP Phone Business

10.1 Cisco

10.1.1 Cisco Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cisco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Cisco VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Cisco VoIP Phone Products Offered

10.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

10.2 Huawei

10.2.1 Huawei Corporation Information

10.2.2 Huawei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Huawei VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Huawei Recent Development

10.3 FsMeeting

10.3.1 FsMeeting Corporation Information

10.3.2 FsMeeting Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 FsMeeting VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 FsMeeting VoIP Phone Products Offered

10.3.5 FsMeeting Recent Development

10.4 Avaya

10.4.1 Avaya Corporation Information

10.4.2 Avaya Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Avaya VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Avaya VoIP Phone Products Offered

10.4.5 Avaya Recent Development

10.5 Polycom

10.5.1 Polycom Corporation Information

10.5.2 Polycom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Polycom VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Polycom VoIP Phone Products Offered

10.5.5 Polycom Recent Development

10.6 Grandstream

10.6.1 Grandstream Corporation Information

10.6.2 Grandstream Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Grandstream VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Grandstream VoIP Phone Products Offered

10.6.5 Grandstream Recent Development

10.7 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

10.7.1 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Corporation Information

10.7.2 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise VoIP Phone Products Offered

10.7.5 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Recent Development

10.8 Fanvil

10.8.1 Fanvil Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fanvil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Fanvil VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Fanvil VoIP Phone Products Offered

10.8.5 Fanvil Recent Development

10.9 Yealink

10.9.1 Yealink Corporation Information

10.9.2 Yealink Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Yealink VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Yealink VoIP Phone Products Offered

10.9.5 Yealink Recent Development

10.10 Handa’er Communication Technology

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 VoIP Phone Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Handa’er Communication Technology VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Handa’er Communication Technology Recent Development

10.11 D-Link

10.11.1 D-Link Corporation Information

10.11.2 D-Link Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 D-Link VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 D-Link VoIP Phone Products Offered

10.11.5 D-Link Recent Development

10.12 StarVision Information Technology

10.12.1 StarVision Information Technology Corporation Information

10.12.2 StarVision Information Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 StarVision Information Technology VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 StarVision Information Technology VoIP Phone Products Offered

10.12.5 StarVision Information Technology Recent Development

10.13 Dahua Technology

10.13.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information

10.13.2 Dahua Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Dahua Technology VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Dahua Technology VoIP Phone Products Offered

10.13.5 Dahua Technology Recent Development

10.14 Javy’s International

10.14.1 Javy’s International Corporation Information

10.14.2 Javy’s International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Javy’s International VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Javy’s International VoIP Phone Products Offered

10.14.5 Javy’s International Recent Development

10.15 Amocam

10.15.1 Amocam Corporation Information

10.15.2 Amocam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Amocam VoIP Phone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Amocam VoIP Phone Products Offered

10.15.5 Amocam Recent Development 11 VoIP Phone Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 VoIP Phone Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 VoIP Phone Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

