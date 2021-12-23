HFC-134a Refrigerant Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Daikin, Chemours, Arkema

“

The report titled Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global HFC-134a Refrigerant market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global HFC-134a Refrigerant market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global HFC-134a Refrigerant market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global HFC-134a Refrigerant market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The HFC-134a Refrigerant report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the HFC-134a Refrigerant report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global HFC-134a Refrigerant market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global HFC-134a Refrigerant market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global HFC-134a Refrigerant market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global HFC-134a Refrigerant market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global HFC-134a Refrigerant market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Daikin, Chemours, Arkema, Dongyue Group, Zhejiang Juhua, Mexichem, Meilan Chemical, Sanmei, Sinochem Group, Linde A.G.

Market Segmentation by Product:

HFC-134a > 99.5%

HFC-134a > 99.9%

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Refrigeration

Heavy Commercial Refrigeration

Transport Refrigeration

Other



The HFC-134a Refrigerant Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global HFC-134a Refrigerant market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global HFC-134a Refrigerant market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the HFC-134a Refrigerant market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in HFC-134a Refrigerant industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global HFC-134a Refrigerant market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global HFC-134a Refrigerant market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global HFC-134a Refrigerant market?

Table of Contents:

1 HFC-134a Refrigerant Market Overview

1.1 HFC-134a Refrigerant Product Overview

1.2 HFC-134a Refrigerant Market Segment by Content

1.2.1 HFC-134a > 99.5%

1.2.2 HFC-134a > 99.9%

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Market Size by Content

1.3.1 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Market Size Overview by Content (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Historic Market Size Review by Content (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Volume by Content (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Value by Content (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Content (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Content (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Volume by Content (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Value by Content (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Content (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Content

1.4.1 North America HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Content (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Content (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Content (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Content (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Content (2016-2021)

2 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by HFC-134a Refrigerant Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players HFC-134a Refrigerant Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers HFC-134a Refrigerant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 HFC-134a Refrigerant Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 HFC-134a Refrigerant Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in HFC-134a Refrigerant as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into HFC-134a Refrigerant Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers HFC-134a Refrigerant Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 HFC-134a Refrigerant Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant by Application

4.1 HFC-134a Refrigerant Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Refrigeration

4.1.2 Heavy Commercial Refrigeration

4.1.3 Transport Refrigeration

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global HFC-134a Refrigerant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America HFC-134a Refrigerant by Country

5.1 North America HFC-134a Refrigerant Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America HFC-134a Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe HFC-134a Refrigerant by Country

6.1 Europe HFC-134a Refrigerant Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe HFC-134a Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific HFC-134a Refrigerant by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific HFC-134a Refrigerant Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific HFC-134a Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America HFC-134a Refrigerant by Country

8.1 Latin America HFC-134a Refrigerant Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America HFC-134a Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa HFC-134a Refrigerant by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa HFC-134a Refrigerant Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa HFC-134a Refrigerant Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in HFC-134a Refrigerant Business

10.1 Daikin

10.1.1 Daikin Corporation Information

10.1.2 Daikin Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Daikin HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Daikin HFC-134a Refrigerant Products Offered

10.1.5 Daikin Recent Development

10.2 Chemours

10.2.1 Chemours Corporation Information

10.2.2 Chemours Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Chemours HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Chemours HFC-134a Refrigerant Products Offered

10.2.5 Chemours Recent Development

10.3 Arkema

10.3.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.3.2 Arkema Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Arkema HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Arkema HFC-134a Refrigerant Products Offered

10.3.5 Arkema Recent Development

10.4 Dongyue Group

10.4.1 Dongyue Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Dongyue Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Dongyue Group HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Dongyue Group HFC-134a Refrigerant Products Offered

10.4.5 Dongyue Group Recent Development

10.5 Zhejiang Juhua

10.5.1 Zhejiang Juhua Corporation Information

10.5.2 Zhejiang Juhua Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Zhejiang Juhua HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Zhejiang Juhua HFC-134a Refrigerant Products Offered

10.5.5 Zhejiang Juhua Recent Development

10.6 Mexichem

10.6.1 Mexichem Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mexichem Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Mexichem HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Mexichem HFC-134a Refrigerant Products Offered

10.6.5 Mexichem Recent Development

10.7 Meilan Chemical

10.7.1 Meilan Chemical Corporation Information

10.7.2 Meilan Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Meilan Chemical HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Meilan Chemical HFC-134a Refrigerant Products Offered

10.7.5 Meilan Chemical Recent Development

10.8 Sanmei

10.8.1 Sanmei Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sanmei Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Sanmei HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Sanmei HFC-134a Refrigerant Products Offered

10.8.5 Sanmei Recent Development

10.9 Sinochem Group

10.9.1 Sinochem Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sinochem Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Sinochem Group HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Sinochem Group HFC-134a Refrigerant Products Offered

10.9.5 Sinochem Group Recent Development

10.10 Linde A.G.

10.10.1 Linde A.G. Corporation Information

10.10.2 Linde A.G. Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Linde A.G. HFC-134a Refrigerant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Linde A.G. HFC-134a Refrigerant Products Offered

10.10.5 Linde A.G. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 HFC-134a Refrigerant Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 HFC-134a Refrigerant Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 HFC-134a Refrigerant Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 HFC-134a Refrigerant Distributors

12.3 HFC-134a Refrigerant Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”