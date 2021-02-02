Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027 | Saint-Gobain (France), 3M (US), Denka (Japan)

“

The report titled Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Saint-Gobain (France), 3M (US), Denka (Japan), Showa Denko K.K. (Japan), Kennametal (US), Momentive Performance Materials (US), HC Starck (Germany), Mizushima Ferroalloy (Japan), ZYP Coatings (US), Henze Boron Nitride Products (Germany)

Market Segmentation by Product: Chemical Grade

Industrial Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Lubricating Oil

Composite Materials

Personal Care Products

Coating

Thermal Spraying

Other



The Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Chemical Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Lubricating Oil

1.3.3 Composite Materials

1.3.4 Personal Care Products

1.3.5 Coating

1.3.6 Thermal Spraying

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production

2.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Saint-Gobain (France)

12.1.1 Saint-Gobain (France) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Saint-Gobain (France) Overview

12.1.3 Saint-Gobain (France) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Saint-Gobain (France) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Description

12.1.5 Saint-Gobain (France) Related Developments

12.2 3M (US)

12.2.1 3M (US) Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M (US) Overview

12.2.3 3M (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 3M (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Description

12.2.5 3M (US) Related Developments

12.3 Denka (Japan)

12.3.1 Denka (Japan) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Denka (Japan) Overview

12.3.3 Denka (Japan) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Denka (Japan) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Description

12.3.5 Denka (Japan) Related Developments

12.4 Showa Denko K.K. (Japan)

12.4.1 Showa Denko K.K. (Japan) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Showa Denko K.K. (Japan) Overview

12.4.3 Showa Denko K.K. (Japan) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Showa Denko K.K. (Japan) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Description

12.4.5 Showa Denko K.K. (Japan) Related Developments

12.5 Kennametal (US)

12.5.1 Kennametal (US) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kennametal (US) Overview

12.5.3 Kennametal (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Kennametal (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Description

12.5.5 Kennametal (US) Related Developments

12.6 Momentive Performance Materials (US)

12.6.1 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Overview

12.6.3 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Description

12.6.5 Momentive Performance Materials (US) Related Developments

12.7 HC Starck (Germany)

12.7.1 HC Starck (Germany) Corporation Information

12.7.2 HC Starck (Germany) Overview

12.7.3 HC Starck (Germany) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 HC Starck (Germany) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Description

12.7.5 HC Starck (Germany) Related Developments

12.8 Mizushima Ferroalloy (Japan)

12.8.1 Mizushima Ferroalloy (Japan) Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mizushima Ferroalloy (Japan) Overview

12.8.3 Mizushima Ferroalloy (Japan) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mizushima Ferroalloy (Japan) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Description

12.8.5 Mizushima Ferroalloy (Japan) Related Developments

12.9 ZYP Coatings (US)

12.9.1 ZYP Coatings (US) Corporation Information

12.9.2 ZYP Coatings (US) Overview

12.9.3 ZYP Coatings (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ZYP Coatings (US) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Description

12.9.5 ZYP Coatings (US) Related Developments

12.10 Henze Boron Nitride Products (Germany)

12.10.1 Henze Boron Nitride Products (Germany) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Henze Boron Nitride Products (Germany) Overview

12.10.3 Henze Boron Nitride Products (Germany) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Henze Boron Nitride Products (Germany) Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Product Description

12.10.5 Henze Boron Nitride Products (Germany) Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Distributors

13.5 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Industry Trends

14.2 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Drivers

14.3 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Challenges

14.4 Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Hexagonal-Boron Nitride Powder (h-BN) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

