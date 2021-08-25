Heritage Tourism Market Analysis, Trends, Product| Expedia Group, Priceline Group, China Travel

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Heritage Tourism market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Heritage Tourism Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Heritage Tourism market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Heritage Tourism market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Heritage Tourism market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Heritage Tourism market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Heritage Tourism market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Heritage Tourism market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Heritage Tourism market.

Heritage Tourism Market Leading Players: Expedia Group, Priceline Group, China Travel, China CYTS Tours Holding, American Express Global Business Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, BCD Travel, HRG North America, Travel Leaders Group, Fareportal/Travelong, AAA Travel, Corporate Travel Management, Travel and Transport, Altour, Direct Travel, World Travel Inc., Omega World Travel, Frosch, JTB Americas Group, Ovation Travel Group, World Travel Holdings, Mountain Travel Sobek, TUI AG, Natural Habitat Adventures, Abercrombie & Kent Group, InnerAsia Travel Group, Butterfield & Robinson, ATG Travel

Product Type:

Very Motivated

Partially Motivated

Accessory

Accidental

Not Motivated Heritage Tourism

By Application:

Below 20 Years

20-30 Years

30-40 Years

40-50 Years

Above 50 Years



Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Heritage Tourism market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Heritage Tourism market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Heritage Tourism market?

• How will the global Heritage Tourism market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Heritage Tourism market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Heritage Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Very Motivated

1.2.3 Partially Motivated

1.2.4 Accessory

1.2.5 Accidental

1.2.6 Not Motivated

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Heritage Tourism Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Below 20 Years

1.3.3 20-30 Years

1.3.4 30-40 Years

1.3.5 40-50 Years

1.3.6 Above 50 Years

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Heritage Tourism Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Heritage Tourism Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Heritage Tourism Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Heritage Tourism Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Heritage Tourism Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Heritage Tourism Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Heritage Tourism Market Trends

2.3.2 Heritage Tourism Market Drivers

2.3.3 Heritage Tourism Market Challenges

2.3.4 Heritage Tourism Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Heritage Tourism Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Heritage Tourism Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Heritage Tourism Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Heritage Tourism Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Heritage Tourism Revenue

3.4 Global Heritage Tourism Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Heritage Tourism Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heritage Tourism Revenue in 2020

3.5 Heritage Tourism Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Heritage Tourism Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Heritage Tourism Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Heritage Tourism Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Heritage Tourism Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Heritage Tourism Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Heritage Tourism Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Heritage Tourism Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Heritage Tourism Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Heritage Tourism Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Heritage Tourism Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Heritage Tourism Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Heritage Tourism Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Heritage Tourism Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Heritage Tourism Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Heritage Tourism Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Heritage Tourism Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Heritage Tourism Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Heritage Tourism Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Heritage Tourism Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Heritage Tourism Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Heritage Tourism Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Heritage Tourism Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Heritage Tourism Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Heritage Tourism Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Heritage Tourism Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Expedia Group

11.1.1 Expedia Group Company Details

11.1.2 Expedia Group Business Overview

11.1.3 Expedia Group Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.1.4 Expedia Group Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Expedia Group Recent Development

11.2 Priceline Group

11.2.1 Priceline Group Company Details

11.2.2 Priceline Group Business Overview

11.2.3 Priceline Group Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.2.4 Priceline Group Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Priceline Group Recent Development

11.3 China Travel

11.3.1 China Travel Company Details

11.3.2 China Travel Business Overview

11.3.3 China Travel Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.3.4 China Travel Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 China Travel Recent Development

11.4 China CYTS Tours Holding

11.4.1 China CYTS Tours Holding Company Details

11.4.2 China CYTS Tours Holding Business Overview

11.4.3 China CYTS Tours Holding Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.4.4 China CYTS Tours Holding Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 China CYTS Tours Holding Recent Development

11.5 American Express Global Business Travel

11.5.1 American Express Global Business Travel Company Details

11.5.2 American Express Global Business Travel Business Overview

11.5.3 American Express Global Business Travel Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.5.4 American Express Global Business Travel Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 American Express Global Business Travel Recent Development

11.6 Carlson Wagonlit Travel

11.6.1 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Company Details

11.6.2 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Business Overview

11.6.3 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.6.4 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Carlson Wagonlit Travel Recent Development

11.7 BCD Travel

11.7.1 BCD Travel Company Details

11.7.2 BCD Travel Business Overview

11.7.3 BCD Travel Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.7.4 BCD Travel Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 BCD Travel Recent Development

11.8 HRG North America

11.8.1 HRG North America Company Details

11.8.2 HRG North America Business Overview

11.8.3 HRG North America Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.8.4 HRG North America Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 HRG North America Recent Development

11.9 Travel Leaders Group

11.9.1 Travel Leaders Group Company Details

11.9.2 Travel Leaders Group Business Overview

11.9.3 Travel Leaders Group Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.9.4 Travel Leaders Group Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Travel Leaders Group Recent Development

11.10 Fareportal/Travelong

11.10.1 Fareportal/Travelong Company Details

11.10.2 Fareportal/Travelong Business Overview

11.10.3 Fareportal/Travelong Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.10.4 Fareportal/Travelong Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Fareportal/Travelong Recent Development

11.11 AAA Travel

11.11.1 AAA Travel Company Details

11.11.2 AAA Travel Business Overview

11.11.3 AAA Travel Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.11.4 AAA Travel Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 AAA Travel Recent Development

11.12 Corporate Travel Management

11.12.1 Corporate Travel Management Company Details

11.12.2 Corporate Travel Management Business Overview

11.12.3 Corporate Travel Management Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.12.4 Corporate Travel Management Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Corporate Travel Management Recent Development

11.13 Travel and Transport

11.13.1 Travel and Transport Company Details

11.13.2 Travel and Transport Business Overview

11.13.3 Travel and Transport Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.13.4 Travel and Transport Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Travel and Transport Recent Development

11.14 Altour

11.14.1 Altour Company Details

11.14.2 Altour Business Overview

11.14.3 Altour Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.14.4 Altour Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Altour Recent Development

11.15 Direct Travel

11.15.1 Direct Travel Company Details

11.15.2 Direct Travel Business Overview

11.15.3 Direct Travel Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.15.4 Direct Travel Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Direct Travel Recent Development

11.16 World Travel Inc.

11.16.1 World Travel Inc. Company Details

11.16.2 World Travel Inc. Business Overview

11.16.3 World Travel Inc. Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.16.4 World Travel Inc. Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 World Travel Inc. Recent Development

11.17 Omega World Travel

11.17.1 Omega World Travel Company Details

11.17.2 Omega World Travel Business Overview

11.17.3 Omega World Travel Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.17.4 Omega World Travel Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Omega World Travel Recent Development

11.18 Frosch

11.18.1 Frosch Company Details

11.18.2 Frosch Business Overview

11.18.3 Frosch Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.18.4 Frosch Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Frosch Recent Development

11.18 JTB Americas Group

11.25.1 JTB Americas Group Company Details

11.25.2 JTB Americas Group Business Overview

11.25.3 JTB Americas Group Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.25.4 JTB Americas Group Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 JTB Americas Group Recent Development

11.20 Ovation Travel Group

11.20.1 Ovation Travel Group Company Details

11.20.2 Ovation Travel Group Business Overview

11.20.3 Ovation Travel Group Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.20.4 Ovation Travel Group Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Ovation Travel Group Recent Development

11.21 World Travel Holdings

11.21.1 World Travel Holdings Company Details

11.21.2 World Travel Holdings Business Overview

11.21.3 World Travel Holdings Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.21.4 World Travel Holdings Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 World Travel Holdings Recent Development

11.22 Mountain Travel Sobek

11.22.1 Mountain Travel Sobek Company Details

11.22.2 Mountain Travel Sobek Business Overview

11.22.3 Mountain Travel Sobek Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.22.4 Mountain Travel Sobek Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Mountain Travel Sobek Recent Development

11.23 TUI AG

11.23.1 TUI AG Company Details

11.23.2 TUI AG Business Overview

11.23.3 TUI AG Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.23.4 TUI AG Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 TUI AG Recent Development

11.24 Natural Habitat Adventures

11.24.1 Natural Habitat Adventures Company Details

11.24.2 Natural Habitat Adventures Business Overview

11.24.3 Natural Habitat Adventures Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.24.4 Natural Habitat Adventures Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 Natural Habitat Adventures Recent Development

11.25 Abercrombie & Kent Group

11.25.1 Abercrombie & Kent Group Company Details

11.25.2 Abercrombie & Kent Group Business Overview

11.25.3 Abercrombie & Kent Group Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.25.4 Abercrombie & Kent Group Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.25.5 Abercrombie & Kent Group Recent Development

11.26 InnerAsia Travel Group

11.26.1 InnerAsia Travel Group Company Details

11.26.2 InnerAsia Travel Group Business Overview

11.26.3 InnerAsia Travel Group Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.26.4 InnerAsia Travel Group Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.26.5 InnerAsia Travel Group Recent Development

11.27 Butterfield & Robinson

11.27.1 Butterfield & Robinson Company Details

11.27.2 Butterfield & Robinson Business Overview

11.27.3 Butterfield & Robinson Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.27.4 Butterfield & Robinson Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.27.5 Butterfield & Robinson Recent Development

11.28 ATG Travel

11.28.1 ATG Travel Company Details

11.28.2 ATG Travel Business Overview

11.28.3 ATG Travel Heritage Tourism Introduction

11.28.4 ATG Travel Revenue in Heritage Tourism Business (2016-2021)

11.28.5 ATG Travel Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

