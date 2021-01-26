Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027CBR Systems, China Cord Blood Corporation, ViaCord

Over 50 years of studies in the field of blood-forming stem cells i.e. hematopoietic stem cells (HSC), researchers have developed significant understanding to use HSCs as a therapy. At present, no type of stem cell, adult, embryonic or fetal has attained such sufficient status. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is now routinely used for treating patients with malignant and non-malignant disorders of blood and the immune system. Currently, researchers have observed that through animal studies HSCs have the ability to form other cells such as blood vessels, muscles, and bone. Market competition is intense. CBR Systems, China Cord Blood Corporation, ViaCord, Thermo Fisher Scientific, STEMCELL Technologies etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; with the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, there will be more companies enter this industry. Top 5 players accounted for about 32.09% market share.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market The global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation market size is projected to reach US$ 3189.2 million by 2026, from US$ 2157.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

:

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation market.

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Breakdown Data by Type

Stem Cells Storage, Stem Cells Consumables, The classification of hematopoietic stem cells transplantation includes stem cells storage and stem cells consumables, and the proportion of stem cells storage in 2019 is about 66% and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2014 to 2018.

Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Breakdown Data by Application

Leukemia, Lymphoproliferative Disorders, Solid Tumors, Non-Malignant Disorders, Hematopoietic stem cells transplantation is widely used in leukemia, lymphoproliferative disorders, solid tumors and non-malignant disorders. The most proportion of hematopoietic stem cells transplantation used in lymphoproliferative, and the proportion in 2019 is 56.4%. Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation market has been segmented as follows:

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, CBR Systems, China Cord Blood Corporation, ViaCord, Thermo Fisher Scientific, STEMCELL Technologies, Vcanbio, Merck Millipore, Lonza Group, CellGenix Technologie Transfer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, STEMCELL Technologies

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Stem Cells Storage

1.2.3 Stem Cells Consumables 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Leukemia

1.3.3 Lymphoproliferative Disorders

1.3.4 Solid Tumors

1.3.5 Non-Malignant Disorders 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Trends

2.3.2 Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Drivers

2.3.3 Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Challenges

2.3.4 Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Revenue 3.4 Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Revenue in 2020 3.5 Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 CBR Systems

11.1.1 CBR Systems Company Details

11.1.2 CBR Systems Business Overview

11.1.3 CBR Systems Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Introduction

11.1.4 CBR Systems Revenue in Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 CBR Systems Recent Development 11.2 China Cord Blood Corporation

11.2.1 China Cord Blood Corporation Company Details

11.2.2 China Cord Blood Corporation Business Overview

11.2.3 China Cord Blood Corporation Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Introduction

11.2.4 China Cord Blood Corporation Revenue in Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 China Cord Blood Corporation Recent Development 11.3 ViaCord

11.3.1 ViaCord Company Details

11.3.2 ViaCord Business Overview

11.3.3 ViaCord Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Introduction

11.3.4 ViaCord Revenue in Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 ViaCord Recent Development 11.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

11.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

11.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Introduction

11.4.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development 11.5 STEMCELL Technologies

11.5.1 STEMCELL Technologies Company Details

11.5.2 STEMCELL Technologies Business Overview

11.5.3 STEMCELL Technologies Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Introduction

11.5.4 STEMCELL Technologies Revenue in Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 STEMCELL Technologies Recent Development 11.6 Vcanbio

11.6.1 Vcanbio Company Details

11.6.2 Vcanbio Business Overview

11.6.3 Vcanbio Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Introduction

11.6.4 Vcanbio Revenue in Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Vcanbio Recent Development 11.7 Merck Millipore

11.7.1 Merck Millipore Company Details

11.7.2 Merck Millipore Business Overview

11.7.3 Merck Millipore Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Introduction

11.7.4 Merck Millipore Revenue in Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Merck Millipore Recent Development 11.8 Lonza Group

11.8.1 Lonza Group Company Details

11.8.2 Lonza Group Business Overview

11.8.3 Lonza Group Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Introduction

11.8.4 Lonza Group Revenue in Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Lonza Group Recent Development 11.9 CellGenix Technologie Transfer

11.9.1 CellGenix Technologie Transfer Company Details

11.9.2 CellGenix Technologie Transfer Business Overview

11.9.3 CellGenix Technologie Transfer Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Introduction

11.9.4 CellGenix Technologie Transfer Revenue in Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 CellGenix Technologie Transfer Recent Development 11.10 ThermoGenesis

11.10.1 ThermoGenesis Company Details

11.10.2 ThermoGenesis Business Overview

11.10.3 ThermoGenesis Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Introduction

11.10.4 ThermoGenesis Revenue in Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 ThermoGenesis Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

