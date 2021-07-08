Helmets Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | BRG Sports, PT Tarakusuma Indah, HJC

“
The report titled Global Helmets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Helmets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Helmets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Helmets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Helmets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Helmets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Helmets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Helmets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Helmets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Helmets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Helmets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Helmets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: BRG Sports, PT Tarakusuma Indah, HJC, Schuberth, Nolan, OGK Kabuto, Studds, AGV (Dainese), Dorel, Limar, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Rudy Project, AIROH, MET, Orbea, YOHE, Jiujiang Jiadeshi, Pengcheng Helmets, Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets, Safety Helmets MFG, Zhejiang Jixiang, Hehui Group, Yema
Market Segmentation by Product: Motorcycle Helmets
Bicycle Helmets
Other Helmets
Market Segmentation by Application: Transportation
Sport
Dangerous Work Activities
The Helmets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Helmets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Helmets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Helmets market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Helmets industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Helmets market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Helmets market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Helmets market?
Table of Contents:
1 Helmets Market Overview
1.1 Helmets Product Overview
1.2 Helmets Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Motorcycle Helmets
1.2.2 Bicycle Helmets
1.2.3 Other Helmets
1.3 Global Helmets Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Helmets Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Helmets Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Helmets Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Helmets Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Helmets Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Helmets Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Helmets Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Helmets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Helmets Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Helmets Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Helmets Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Helmets as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Helmets Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Helmets Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Helmets Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Helmets Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Helmets Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Helmets Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Helmets Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Helmets by Application
4.1 Helmets Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Transportation
4.1.2 Sport
4.1.3 Dangerous Work Activities
4.2 Global Helmets Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Helmets Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Helmets Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Helmets Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Helmets Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Helmets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Helmets Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Helmets by Country
5.1 North America Helmets Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Helmets by Country
6.1 Europe Helmets Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Helmets by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Helmets Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Helmets Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Helmets Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Helmets by Country
8.1 Latin America Helmets Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Helmets by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Helmets Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Helmets Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Helmets Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Helmets Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Helmets Business
10.1 BRG Sports
10.1.1 BRG Sports Corporation Information
10.1.2 BRG Sports Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 BRG Sports Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 BRG Sports Helmets Products Offered
10.1.5 BRG Sports Recent Development
10.2 PT Tarakusuma Indah
10.2.1 PT Tarakusuma Indah Corporation Information
10.2.2 PT Tarakusuma Indah Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 PT Tarakusuma Indah Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 PT Tarakusuma Indah Helmets Products Offered
10.2.5 PT Tarakusuma Indah Recent Development
10.3 HJC
10.3.1 HJC Corporation Information
10.3.2 HJC Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 HJC Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 HJC Helmets Products Offered
10.3.5 HJC Recent Development
10.4 Schuberth
10.4.1 Schuberth Corporation Information
10.4.2 Schuberth Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Schuberth Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Schuberth Helmets Products Offered
10.4.5 Schuberth Recent Development
10.5 Nolan
10.5.1 Nolan Corporation Information
10.5.2 Nolan Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Nolan Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Nolan Helmets Products Offered
10.5.5 Nolan Recent Development
10.6 OGK Kabuto
10.6.1 OGK Kabuto Corporation Information
10.6.2 OGK Kabuto Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 OGK Kabuto Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 OGK Kabuto Helmets Products Offered
10.6.5 OGK Kabuto Recent Development
10.7 Studds
10.7.1 Studds Corporation Information
10.7.2 Studds Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Studds Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Studds Helmets Products Offered
10.7.5 Studds Recent Development
10.8 AGV (Dainese)
10.8.1 AGV (Dainese) Corporation Information
10.8.2 AGV (Dainese) Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 AGV (Dainese) Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 AGV (Dainese) Helmets Products Offered
10.8.5 AGV (Dainese) Recent Development
10.9 Dorel
10.9.1 Dorel Corporation Information
10.9.2 Dorel Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Dorel Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Dorel Helmets Products Offered
10.9.5 Dorel Recent Development
10.10 Limar
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Helmets Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Limar Helmets Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Limar Recent Development
10.11 Trek Bicycle Corporation
10.11.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Corporation Information
10.11.2 Trek Bicycle Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Trek Bicycle Corporation Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Trek Bicycle Corporation Helmets Products Offered
10.11.5 Trek Bicycle Corporation Recent Development
10.12 Rudy Project
10.12.1 Rudy Project Corporation Information
10.12.2 Rudy Project Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Rudy Project Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Rudy Project Helmets Products Offered
10.12.5 Rudy Project Recent Development
10.13 AIROH
10.13.1 AIROH Corporation Information
10.13.2 AIROH Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 AIROH Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 AIROH Helmets Products Offered
10.13.5 AIROH Recent Development
10.14 MET
10.14.1 MET Corporation Information
10.14.2 MET Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 MET Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 MET Helmets Products Offered
10.14.5 MET Recent Development
10.15 Orbea
10.15.1 Orbea Corporation Information
10.15.2 Orbea Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Orbea Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Orbea Helmets Products Offered
10.15.5 Orbea Recent Development
10.16 YOHE
10.16.1 YOHE Corporation Information
10.16.2 YOHE Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 YOHE Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 YOHE Helmets Products Offered
10.16.5 YOHE Recent Development
10.17 Jiujiang Jiadeshi
10.17.1 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Corporation Information
10.17.2 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Helmets Products Offered
10.17.5 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Recent Development
10.18 Pengcheng Helmets
10.18.1 Pengcheng Helmets Corporation Information
10.18.2 Pengcheng Helmets Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Pengcheng Helmets Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Pengcheng Helmets Helmets Products Offered
10.18.5 Pengcheng Helmets Recent Development
10.19 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
10.19.1 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Corporation Information
10.19.2 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Helmets Products Offered
10.19.5 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Recent Development
10.20 Safety Helmets MFG
10.20.1 Safety Helmets MFG Corporation Information
10.20.2 Safety Helmets MFG Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Safety Helmets MFG Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Safety Helmets MFG Helmets Products Offered
10.20.5 Safety Helmets MFG Recent Development
10.21 Zhejiang Jixiang
10.21.1 Zhejiang Jixiang Corporation Information
10.21.2 Zhejiang Jixiang Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Zhejiang Jixiang Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Zhejiang Jixiang Helmets Products Offered
10.21.5 Zhejiang Jixiang Recent Development
10.22 Hehui Group
10.22.1 Hehui Group Corporation Information
10.22.2 Hehui Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Hehui Group Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Hehui Group Helmets Products Offered
10.22.5 Hehui Group Recent Development
10.23 Yema
10.23.1 Yema Corporation Information
10.23.2 Yema Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Yema Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Yema Helmets Products Offered
10.23.5 Yema Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Helmets Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Helmets Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Helmets Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Helmets Distributors
12.3 Helmets Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
