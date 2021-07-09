Helmet Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2027 | BRG Sports, Schuberth, Nolan

“

The report titled Global Helmet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Helmet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Helmet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Helmet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Helmet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Helmet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Helmet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Helmet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Helmet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Helmet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Helmet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Helmet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BRG Sports, Schuberth, Nolan, Rudy Project, YOHE, HJC, Limar, AGV (Dainese), Hehui Group, Pengcheng Helmets, AIROH, Yema, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Safety Helmets MFG, Dorel, MET, Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets, Jiujiang Jiadeshi, Zhejiang Jixiang, OGK Kabuto, Orbea, Studds, PT Tarakusuma Indah

Market Segmentation by Product: Motorcycle Helmets

Bicycle Helmets

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Transportation

Sport

Dangerous Work Activities



The Helmet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Helmet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Helmet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Helmet market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Helmet industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Helmet market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Helmet market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Helmet market?

Table of Contents:

1 Helmet Market Overview

1.1 Helmet Product Overview

1.2 Helmet Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Motorcycle Helmets

1.2.2 Bicycle Helmets

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global Helmet Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Helmet Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Helmet Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Helmet Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Helmet Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Helmet Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Helmet Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Helmet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Helmet Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Helmet Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Helmet Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Helmet as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Helmet Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Helmet Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Helmet Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Helmet Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Helmet Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Helmet Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Helmet Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Helmet by Application

4.1 Helmet Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Transportation

4.1.2 Sport

4.1.3 Dangerous Work Activities

4.2 Global Helmet Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Helmet Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Helmet Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Helmet by Country

5.1 North America Helmet Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Helmet by Country

6.1 Europe Helmet Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Helmet by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Helmet Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Helmet by Country

8.1 Latin America Helmet Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Helmet by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Helmet Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Helmet Business

10.1 BRG Sports

10.1.1 BRG Sports Corporation Information

10.1.2 BRG Sports Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BRG Sports Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BRG Sports Helmet Products Offered

10.1.5 BRG Sports Recent Development

10.2 Schuberth

10.2.1 Schuberth Corporation Information

10.2.2 Schuberth Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Schuberth Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Schuberth Helmet Products Offered

10.2.5 Schuberth Recent Development

10.3 Nolan

10.3.1 Nolan Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nolan Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nolan Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Nolan Helmet Products Offered

10.3.5 Nolan Recent Development

10.4 Rudy Project

10.4.1 Rudy Project Corporation Information

10.4.2 Rudy Project Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Rudy Project Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Rudy Project Helmet Products Offered

10.4.5 Rudy Project Recent Development

10.5 YOHE

10.5.1 YOHE Corporation Information

10.5.2 YOHE Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 YOHE Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 YOHE Helmet Products Offered

10.5.5 YOHE Recent Development

10.6 HJC

10.6.1 HJC Corporation Information

10.6.2 HJC Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 HJC Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 HJC Helmet Products Offered

10.6.5 HJC Recent Development

10.7 Limar

10.7.1 Limar Corporation Information

10.7.2 Limar Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Limar Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Limar Helmet Products Offered

10.7.5 Limar Recent Development

10.8 AGV (Dainese)

10.8.1 AGV (Dainese) Corporation Information

10.8.2 AGV (Dainese) Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 AGV (Dainese) Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 AGV (Dainese) Helmet Products Offered

10.8.5 AGV (Dainese) Recent Development

10.9 Hehui Group

10.9.1 Hehui Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hehui Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hehui Group Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hehui Group Helmet Products Offered

10.9.5 Hehui Group Recent Development

10.10 Pengcheng Helmets

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Helmet Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Pengcheng Helmets Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Pengcheng Helmets Recent Development

10.11 AIROH

10.11.1 AIROH Corporation Information

10.11.2 AIROH Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 AIROH Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 AIROH Helmet Products Offered

10.11.5 AIROH Recent Development

10.12 Yema

10.12.1 Yema Corporation Information

10.12.2 Yema Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Yema Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Yema Helmet Products Offered

10.12.5 Yema Recent Development

10.13 Trek Bicycle Corporation

10.13.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Corporation Information

10.13.2 Trek Bicycle Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Trek Bicycle Corporation Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Trek Bicycle Corporation Helmet Products Offered

10.13.5 Trek Bicycle Corporation Recent Development

10.14 Safety Helmets MFG

10.14.1 Safety Helmets MFG Corporation Information

10.14.2 Safety Helmets MFG Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Safety Helmets MFG Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Safety Helmets MFG Helmet Products Offered

10.14.5 Safety Helmets MFG Recent Development

10.15 Dorel

10.15.1 Dorel Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dorel Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Dorel Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Dorel Helmet Products Offered

10.15.5 Dorel Recent Development

10.16 MET

10.16.1 MET Corporation Information

10.16.2 MET Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 MET Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 MET Helmet Products Offered

10.16.5 MET Recent Development

10.17 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

10.17.1 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Corporation Information

10.17.2 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Helmet Products Offered

10.17.5 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Recent Development

10.18 Jiujiang Jiadeshi

10.18.1 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Corporation Information

10.18.2 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Helmet Products Offered

10.18.5 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Recent Development

10.19 Zhejiang Jixiang

10.19.1 Zhejiang Jixiang Corporation Information

10.19.2 Zhejiang Jixiang Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Zhejiang Jixiang Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Zhejiang Jixiang Helmet Products Offered

10.19.5 Zhejiang Jixiang Recent Development

10.20 OGK Kabuto

10.20.1 OGK Kabuto Corporation Information

10.20.2 OGK Kabuto Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 OGK Kabuto Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 OGK Kabuto Helmet Products Offered

10.20.5 OGK Kabuto Recent Development

10.21 Orbea

10.21.1 Orbea Corporation Information

10.21.2 Orbea Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Orbea Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Orbea Helmet Products Offered

10.21.5 Orbea Recent Development

10.22 Studds

10.22.1 Studds Corporation Information

10.22.2 Studds Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Studds Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Studds Helmet Products Offered

10.22.5 Studds Recent Development

10.23 PT Tarakusuma Indah

10.23.1 PT Tarakusuma Indah Corporation Information

10.23.2 PT Tarakusuma Indah Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 PT Tarakusuma Indah Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 PT Tarakusuma Indah Helmet Products Offered

10.23.5 PT Tarakusuma Indah Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Helmet Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Helmet Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Helmet Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Helmet Distributors

12.3 Helmet Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”