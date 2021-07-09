Helmet Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2027 | BRG Sports, Schuberth, Nolan

“
The report titled Global Helmet Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Helmet market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Helmet market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Helmet market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Helmet market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Helmet report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Helmet report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Helmet market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Helmet market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Helmet market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Helmet market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Helmet market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: BRG Sports, Schuberth, Nolan, Rudy Project, YOHE, HJC, Limar, AGV (Dainese), Hehui Group, Pengcheng Helmets, AIROH, Yema, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Safety Helmets MFG, Dorel, MET, Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets, Jiujiang Jiadeshi, Zhejiang Jixiang, OGK Kabuto, Orbea, Studds, PT Tarakusuma Indah
Market Segmentation by Product: Motorcycle Helmets
Bicycle Helmets
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Transportation
Sport
Dangerous Work Activities
The Helmet Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Helmet market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Helmet market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Helmet market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Helmet industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Helmet market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Helmet market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Helmet market?
Table of Contents:
1 Helmet Market Overview
1.1 Helmet Product Overview
1.2 Helmet Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Motorcycle Helmets
1.2.2 Bicycle Helmets
1.2.3 Other
1.3 Global Helmet Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Helmet Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Helmet Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Helmet Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Helmet Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Helmet Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Helmet Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Helmet Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Helmet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Helmet Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Helmet Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Helmet Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Helmet as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Helmet Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Helmet Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Helmet Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Helmet Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Helmet Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Helmet Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Helmet Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Helmet by Application
4.1 Helmet Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Transportation
4.1.2 Sport
4.1.3 Dangerous Work Activities
4.2 Global Helmet Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Helmet Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Helmet Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Helmet Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Helmet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Helmet Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Helmet by Country
5.1 North America Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Helmet by Country
6.1 Europe Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Helmet by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Helmet Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Helmet Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Helmet Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Helmet by Country
8.1 Latin America Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Helmet by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Helmet Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Helmet Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Helmet Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Helmet Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Helmet Business
10.1 BRG Sports
10.1.1 BRG Sports Corporation Information
10.1.2 BRG Sports Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 BRG Sports Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 BRG Sports Helmet Products Offered
10.1.5 BRG Sports Recent Development
10.2 Schuberth
10.2.1 Schuberth Corporation Information
10.2.2 Schuberth Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Schuberth Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Schuberth Helmet Products Offered
10.2.5 Schuberth Recent Development
10.3 Nolan
10.3.1 Nolan Corporation Information
10.3.2 Nolan Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Nolan Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Nolan Helmet Products Offered
10.3.5 Nolan Recent Development
10.4 Rudy Project
10.4.1 Rudy Project Corporation Information
10.4.2 Rudy Project Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Rudy Project Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Rudy Project Helmet Products Offered
10.4.5 Rudy Project Recent Development
10.5 YOHE
10.5.1 YOHE Corporation Information
10.5.2 YOHE Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 YOHE Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 YOHE Helmet Products Offered
10.5.5 YOHE Recent Development
10.6 HJC
10.6.1 HJC Corporation Information
10.6.2 HJC Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 HJC Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 HJC Helmet Products Offered
10.6.5 HJC Recent Development
10.7 Limar
10.7.1 Limar Corporation Information
10.7.2 Limar Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Limar Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Limar Helmet Products Offered
10.7.5 Limar Recent Development
10.8 AGV (Dainese)
10.8.1 AGV (Dainese) Corporation Information
10.8.2 AGV (Dainese) Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 AGV (Dainese) Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 AGV (Dainese) Helmet Products Offered
10.8.5 AGV (Dainese) Recent Development
10.9 Hehui Group
10.9.1 Hehui Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Hehui Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Hehui Group Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Hehui Group Helmet Products Offered
10.9.5 Hehui Group Recent Development
10.10 Pengcheng Helmets
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Helmet Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Pengcheng Helmets Helmet Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Pengcheng Helmets Recent Development
10.11 AIROH
10.11.1 AIROH Corporation Information
10.11.2 AIROH Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 AIROH Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 AIROH Helmet Products Offered
10.11.5 AIROH Recent Development
10.12 Yema
10.12.1 Yema Corporation Information
10.12.2 Yema Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Yema Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Yema Helmet Products Offered
10.12.5 Yema Recent Development
10.13 Trek Bicycle Corporation
10.13.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Corporation Information
10.13.2 Trek Bicycle Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Trek Bicycle Corporation Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Trek Bicycle Corporation Helmet Products Offered
10.13.5 Trek Bicycle Corporation Recent Development
10.14 Safety Helmets MFG
10.14.1 Safety Helmets MFG Corporation Information
10.14.2 Safety Helmets MFG Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Safety Helmets MFG Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Safety Helmets MFG Helmet Products Offered
10.14.5 Safety Helmets MFG Recent Development
10.15 Dorel
10.15.1 Dorel Corporation Information
10.15.2 Dorel Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Dorel Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Dorel Helmet Products Offered
10.15.5 Dorel Recent Development
10.16 MET
10.16.1 MET Corporation Information
10.16.2 MET Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 MET Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 MET Helmet Products Offered
10.16.5 MET Recent Development
10.17 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets
10.17.1 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Corporation Information
10.17.2 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Helmet Products Offered
10.17.5 Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets Recent Development
10.18 Jiujiang Jiadeshi
10.18.1 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Corporation Information
10.18.2 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Helmet Products Offered
10.18.5 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Recent Development
10.19 Zhejiang Jixiang
10.19.1 Zhejiang Jixiang Corporation Information
10.19.2 Zhejiang Jixiang Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Zhejiang Jixiang Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Zhejiang Jixiang Helmet Products Offered
10.19.5 Zhejiang Jixiang Recent Development
10.20 OGK Kabuto
10.20.1 OGK Kabuto Corporation Information
10.20.2 OGK Kabuto Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 OGK Kabuto Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 OGK Kabuto Helmet Products Offered
10.20.5 OGK Kabuto Recent Development
10.21 Orbea
10.21.1 Orbea Corporation Information
10.21.2 Orbea Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Orbea Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Orbea Helmet Products Offered
10.21.5 Orbea Recent Development
10.22 Studds
10.22.1 Studds Corporation Information
10.22.2 Studds Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 Studds Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 Studds Helmet Products Offered
10.22.5 Studds Recent Development
10.23 PT Tarakusuma Indah
10.23.1 PT Tarakusuma Indah Corporation Information
10.23.2 PT Tarakusuma Indah Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 PT Tarakusuma Indah Helmet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 PT Tarakusuma Indah Helmet Products Offered
10.23.5 PT Tarakusuma Indah Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Helmet Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Helmet Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Helmet Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Helmet Distributors
12.3 Helmet Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
