Helium–neon Gas Laser Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Lumentum Operations, Pacific Lasertec (Melles Griot), Thorlabs

The report titled Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Helium–neon Gas Laser market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Helium–neon Gas Laser market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Helium–neon Gas Laser market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Helium–neon Gas Laser market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Helium–neon Gas Laser report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Helium–neon Gas Laser report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Helium–neon Gas Laser market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Helium–neon Gas Laser market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Helium–neon Gas Laser market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Helium–neon Gas Laser market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Helium–neon Gas Laser market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Lumentum Operations, Pacific Lasertec (Melles Griot), Thorlabs, REO (Excelitas Technologies), LASOS, Neoark, PHYWE, Jiangxi Liansheng Technology

Market Segmentation by Product:

Below 1.0 mW

1.0 – 2.0 mW

Above 2.0 mW



Market Segmentation by Application:

Scientific Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

Other Uses



The Helium–neon Gas Laser Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Helium–neon Gas Laser market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Helium–neon Gas Laser market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Helium–neon Gas Laser market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Helium–neon Gas Laser industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Helium–neon Gas Laser market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Helium–neon Gas Laser market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Helium–neon Gas Laser market?

Table of Contents:

1 Helium–neon Gas Laser Market Overview

1.1 Helium–neon Gas Laser Product Overview

1.2 Helium–neon Gas Laser Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Below 1.0 mW

1.2.2 1.0 – 2.0 mW

1.2.3 Above 2.0 mW

1.3 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Helium–neon Gas Laser Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Helium–neon Gas Laser Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Helium–neon Gas Laser Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Helium–neon Gas Laser Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Helium–neon Gas Laser Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Helium–neon Gas Laser as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Helium–neon Gas Laser Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Helium–neon Gas Laser Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Helium–neon Gas Laser Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser by Application

4.1 Helium–neon Gas Laser Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Scientific Use

4.1.2 Commercial Use

4.1.3 Industrial Use

4.1.4 Other Uses

4.2 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Helium–neon Gas Laser Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Helium–neon Gas Laser by Country

5.1 North America Helium–neon Gas Laser Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Helium–neon Gas Laser Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Helium–neon Gas Laser by Country

6.1 Europe Helium–neon Gas Laser Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Helium–neon Gas Laser Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Helium–neon Gas Laser by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Helium–neon Gas Laser Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Helium–neon Gas Laser Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Helium–neon Gas Laser by Country

8.1 Latin America Helium–neon Gas Laser Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Helium–neon Gas Laser Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Helium–neon Gas Laser by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Helium–neon Gas Laser Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Helium–neon Gas Laser Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Helium–neon Gas Laser Business

10.1 Lumentum Operations

10.1.1 Lumentum Operations Corporation Information

10.1.2 Lumentum Operations Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Lumentum Operations Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Lumentum Operations Helium–neon Gas Laser Products Offered

10.1.5 Lumentum Operations Recent Development

10.2 Pacific Lasertec (Melles Griot)

10.2.1 Pacific Lasertec (Melles Griot) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Pacific Lasertec (Melles Griot) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Pacific Lasertec (Melles Griot) Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Lumentum Operations Helium–neon Gas Laser Products Offered

10.2.5 Pacific Lasertec (Melles Griot) Recent Development

10.3 Thorlabs

10.3.1 Thorlabs Corporation Information

10.3.2 Thorlabs Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Thorlabs Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Thorlabs Helium–neon Gas Laser Products Offered

10.3.5 Thorlabs Recent Development

10.4 REO (Excelitas Technologies)

10.4.1 REO (Excelitas Technologies) Corporation Information

10.4.2 REO (Excelitas Technologies) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 REO (Excelitas Technologies) Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 REO (Excelitas Technologies) Helium–neon Gas Laser Products Offered

10.4.5 REO (Excelitas Technologies) Recent Development

10.5 LASOS

10.5.1 LASOS Corporation Information

10.5.2 LASOS Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 LASOS Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 LASOS Helium–neon Gas Laser Products Offered

10.5.5 LASOS Recent Development

10.6 Neoark

10.6.1 Neoark Corporation Information

10.6.2 Neoark Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Neoark Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Neoark Helium–neon Gas Laser Products Offered

10.6.5 Neoark Recent Development

10.7 PHYWE

10.7.1 PHYWE Corporation Information

10.7.2 PHYWE Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 PHYWE Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 PHYWE Helium–neon Gas Laser Products Offered

10.7.5 PHYWE Recent Development

10.8 Jiangxi Liansheng Technology

10.8.1 Jiangxi Liansheng Technology Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jiangxi Liansheng Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Jiangxi Liansheng Technology Helium–neon Gas Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Jiangxi Liansheng Technology Helium–neon Gas Laser Products Offered

10.8.5 Jiangxi Liansheng Technology Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Helium–neon Gas Laser Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Helium–neon Gas Laser Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Helium–neon Gas Laser Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Helium–neon Gas Laser Distributors

12.3 Helium–neon Gas Laser Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

