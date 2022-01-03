Helium Gas Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2021-2027 | Rasgas (Qa), Exxon (Us), Linde (Us

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Helium Gas Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Helium Gas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Helium Gas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Helium Gas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Helium Gas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Helium Gas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Helium Gas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Rasgas (Qa), Exxon (Us), Linde (Us, Au), Air Product (Us), Praxair (Us), Air Liquide (Dz), Gazprom (Ru), Pgnig (Pl)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Liquid Helium

Gaseous Helium



Market Segmentation by Application:

Cryogenics

Aerostatics

Semiconductor & Fiber Optics

Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

Welding

Others



The Helium Gas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Helium Gas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Helium Gas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Helium Gas Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Helium Gas

1.2 Helium Gas Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Helium Gas Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Liquid Helium

1.2.3 Gaseous Helium

1.3 Helium Gas Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Helium Gas Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Cryogenics

1.3.3 Aerostatics

1.3.4 Semiconductor & Fiber Optics

1.3.5 Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

1.3.6 Welding

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Helium Gas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Helium Gas Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Helium Gas Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Helium Gas Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Helium Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Helium Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Helium Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 South Korea Helium Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Helium Gas Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Helium Gas Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Helium Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Helium Gas Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Helium Gas Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Helium Gas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Helium Gas Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Helium Gas Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Helium Gas Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Helium Gas Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Helium Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Helium Gas Production

3.4.1 North America Helium Gas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Helium Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Helium Gas Production

3.5.1 Europe Helium Gas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Helium Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Helium Gas Production

3.6.1 China Helium Gas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Helium Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 South Korea Helium Gas Production

3.7.1 South Korea Helium Gas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 South Korea Helium Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Helium Gas Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Helium Gas Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Helium Gas Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Helium Gas Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Helium Gas Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Helium Gas Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Helium Gas Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Helium Gas Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Helium Gas Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Helium Gas Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Helium Gas Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Helium Gas Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Helium Gas Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Rasgas (Qa)

7.1.1 Rasgas (Qa) Helium Gas Corporation Information

7.1.2 Rasgas (Qa) Helium Gas Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Rasgas (Qa) Helium Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Rasgas (Qa) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Rasgas (Qa) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Exxon (Us)

7.2.1 Exxon (Us) Helium Gas Corporation Information

7.2.2 Exxon (Us) Helium Gas Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Exxon (Us) Helium Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Exxon (Us) Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Exxon (Us) Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Linde (Us, Au)

7.3.1 Linde (Us, Au) Helium Gas Corporation Information

7.3.2 Linde (Us, Au) Helium Gas Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Linde (Us, Au) Helium Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Linde (Us, Au) Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Linde (Us, Au) Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Air Product (Us)

7.4.1 Air Product (Us) Helium Gas Corporation Information

7.4.2 Air Product (Us) Helium Gas Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Air Product (Us) Helium Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Air Product (Us) Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Air Product (Us) Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Praxair (Us)

7.5.1 Praxair (Us) Helium Gas Corporation Information

7.5.2 Praxair (Us) Helium Gas Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Praxair (Us) Helium Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Praxair (Us) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Praxair (Us) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Air Liquide (Dz)

7.6.1 Air Liquide (Dz) Helium Gas Corporation Information

7.6.2 Air Liquide (Dz) Helium Gas Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Air Liquide (Dz) Helium Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Air Liquide (Dz) Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Air Liquide (Dz) Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Gazprom (Ru)

7.7.1 Gazprom (Ru) Helium Gas Corporation Information

7.7.2 Gazprom (Ru) Helium Gas Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Gazprom (Ru) Helium Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Gazprom (Ru) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Gazprom (Ru) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Pgnig (Pl)

7.8.1 Pgnig (Pl) Helium Gas Corporation Information

7.8.2 Pgnig (Pl) Helium Gas Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Pgnig (Pl) Helium Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Pgnig (Pl) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Pgnig (Pl) Recent Developments/Updates

8 Helium Gas Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Helium Gas Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Helium Gas

8.4 Helium Gas Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Helium Gas Distributors List

9.3 Helium Gas Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Helium Gas Industry Trends

10.2 Helium Gas Growth Drivers

10.3 Helium Gas Market Challenges

10.4 Helium Gas Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Helium Gas by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Helium Gas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Helium Gas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Helium Gas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 South Korea Helium Gas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Helium Gas

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Helium Gas by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Helium Gas by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Helium Gas by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Helium Gas by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Helium Gas by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Helium Gas by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Helium Gas by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Helium Gas by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

