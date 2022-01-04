Heavy lifting and Haulage Market 2021 Global Type, Application, Trends, Demand Service, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Region, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Kobelco Construction, HSC Cranes, Volvo Construction

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Heavy lifting and Haulage Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heavy lifting and Haulage report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heavy lifting and Haulage market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heavy lifting and Haulage market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heavy lifting and Haulage market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heavy lifting and Haulage market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heavy lifting and Haulage market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kobelco Construction, HSC Cranes, Volvo Construction, XCMG Construction, KATO, Terex Corporation, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, Zoomlion, Sany, Tadano Ltd, Liebherr, Cargotec, MANITOWOC, FUWA, Konecranes, CHINA HEAVY LIFT

Market Segmentation by Product:

Mobile/Crawler/Lorry Cranes

Prime Movers

Multiple-axles Modular Trailer



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil & Gas

Construction

General Industry

Others



The Heavy lifting and Haulage Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heavy lifting and Haulage market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heavy lifting and Haulage market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Heavy lifting and Haulage Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Heavy lifting and Haulage

1.2 Heavy lifting and Haulage Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Mobile/Crawler/Lorry Cranes

1.2.3 Prime Movers

1.2.4 Multiple-axles Modular Trailer

1.3 Heavy lifting and Haulage Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 General Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Heavy lifting and Haulage Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Heavy lifting and Haulage Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Heavy lifting and Haulage Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Heavy lifting and Haulage Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Heavy lifting and Haulage Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Heavy lifting and Haulage Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Heavy lifting and Haulage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Heavy lifting and Haulage Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Heavy lifting and Haulage Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Heavy lifting and Haulage Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Heavy lifting and Haulage Production

3.4.1 North America Heavy lifting and Haulage Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Heavy lifting and Haulage Production

3.5.1 Europe Heavy lifting and Haulage Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Heavy lifting and Haulage Production

3.6.1 China Heavy lifting and Haulage Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Heavy lifting and Haulage Production

3.7.1 Japan Heavy lifting and Haulage Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Heavy lifting and Haulage Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Heavy lifting and Haulage Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Heavy lifting and Haulage Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Heavy lifting and Haulage Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Heavy lifting and Haulage Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Kobelco Construction

7.1.1 Kobelco Construction Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kobelco Construction Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Kobelco Construction Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Kobelco Construction Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Kobelco Construction Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 HSC Cranes

7.2.1 HSC Cranes Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.2.2 HSC Cranes Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.2.3 HSC Cranes Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 HSC Cranes Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 HSC Cranes Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Volvo Construction

7.3.1 Volvo Construction Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.3.2 Volvo Construction Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Volvo Construction Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Volvo Construction Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Volvo Construction Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 XCMG Construction

7.4.1 XCMG Construction Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.4.2 XCMG Construction Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.4.3 XCMG Construction Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 XCMG Construction Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 XCMG Construction Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 KATO

7.5.1 KATO Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.5.2 KATO Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.5.3 KATO Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 KATO Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 KATO Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Terex Corporation

7.6.1 Terex Corporation Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.6.2 Terex Corporation Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Terex Corporation Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Terex Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Terex Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Volkswagen Truck & Bus

7.7.1 Volkswagen Truck & Bus Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.7.2 Volkswagen Truck & Bus Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Volkswagen Truck & Bus Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Volkswagen Truck & Bus Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Volkswagen Truck & Bus Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Zoomlion

7.8.1 Zoomlion Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zoomlion Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Zoomlion Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Zoomlion Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Zoomlion Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Sany

7.9.1 Sany Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sany Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Sany Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Sany Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Sany Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Tadano Ltd

7.10.1 Tadano Ltd Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tadano Ltd Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Tadano Ltd Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Tadano Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Tadano Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Liebherr

7.11.1 Liebherr Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.11.2 Liebherr Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Liebherr Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Liebherr Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Liebherr Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Cargotec

7.12.1 Cargotec Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.12.2 Cargotec Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Cargotec Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Cargotec Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Cargotec Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 MANITOWOC

7.13.1 MANITOWOC Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.13.2 MANITOWOC Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.13.3 MANITOWOC Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 MANITOWOC Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 MANITOWOC Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 FUWA

7.14.1 FUWA Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.14.2 FUWA Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.14.3 FUWA Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 FUWA Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 FUWA Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Konecranes

7.15.1 Konecranes Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.15.2 Konecranes Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Konecranes Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Konecranes Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Konecranes Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 CHINA HEAVY LIFT

7.16.1 CHINA HEAVY LIFT Heavy lifting and Haulage Corporation Information

7.16.2 CHINA HEAVY LIFT Heavy lifting and Haulage Product Portfolio

7.16.3 CHINA HEAVY LIFT Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 CHINA HEAVY LIFT Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 CHINA HEAVY LIFT Recent Developments/Updates

8 Heavy lifting and Haulage Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Heavy lifting and Haulage Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Heavy lifting and Haulage

8.4 Heavy lifting and Haulage Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Heavy lifting and Haulage Distributors List

9.3 Heavy lifting and Haulage Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Heavy lifting and Haulage Industry Trends

10.2 Heavy lifting and Haulage Growth Drivers

10.3 Heavy lifting and Haulage Market Challenges

10.4 Heavy lifting and Haulage Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Heavy lifting and Haulage by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Heavy lifting and Haulage Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Heavy lifting and Haulage

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Heavy lifting and Haulage by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Heavy lifting and Haulage by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Heavy lifting and Haulage by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Heavy lifting and Haulage by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Heavy lifting and Haulage by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Heavy lifting and Haulage by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Heavy lifting and Haulage by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Heavy lifting and Haulage by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”