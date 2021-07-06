Heavy Equipment Market Outlook To 2027 – Driving Factors And Trends Of The Industry 2021 | Caterpillar, John Deere, KOMATSU

“

The report titled Global Heavy Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Heavy Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Heavy Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Heavy Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Heavy Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Heavy Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heavy Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heavy Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heavy Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heavy Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heavy Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heavy Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Caterpillar, John Deere, KOMATSU, CNH Industrial, Kubota, Hitachi, Volvo, Liebherr, Daimler, Doosan, SANY Group, JCB, Terex, Zoomlion, Liugong, Weichai, Sinotruk

Market Segmentation by Product: Excavators

Wheel Loaders

Bulldozers

Dump Truck

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Mining

Agriculture



The Heavy Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heavy Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heavy Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Heavy Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Heavy Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Heavy Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Heavy Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Heavy Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Heavy Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Heavy Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Heavy Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Excavators

1.2.2 Wheel Loaders

1.2.3 Bulldozers

1.2.4 Dump Truck

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Heavy Equipment Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Heavy Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Heavy Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Heavy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Heavy Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Heavy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Heavy Equipment Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Heavy Equipment Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Heavy Equipment Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Heavy Equipment Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Heavy Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Heavy Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Heavy Equipment Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Heavy Equipment Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Heavy Equipment as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Heavy Equipment Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Heavy Equipment Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Heavy Equipment Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Heavy Equipment Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Heavy Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Heavy Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Heavy Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Heavy Equipment Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Heavy Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Heavy Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Heavy Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Heavy Equipment Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Heavy Equipment by Application

4.1 Heavy Equipment Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction

4.1.2 Mining

4.1.3 Agriculture

4.2 Global Heavy Equipment Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Heavy Equipment Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Heavy Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Heavy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Heavy Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Heavy Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Heavy Equipment by Country

5.1 North America Heavy Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Heavy Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Heavy Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Heavy Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Heavy Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Heavy Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Heavy Equipment by Country

6.1 Europe Heavy Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Heavy Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Heavy Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Heavy Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Heavy Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Heavy Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Heavy Equipment by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Heavy Equipment Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Heavy Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Heavy Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Heavy Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heavy Equipment Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heavy Equipment Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Heavy Equipment by Country

8.1 Latin America Heavy Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Heavy Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Heavy Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Heavy Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Heavy Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Heavy Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy Equipment Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heavy Equipment Business

10.1 Caterpillar

10.1.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

10.1.2 Caterpillar Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Caterpillar Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Caterpillar Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

10.2 John Deere

10.2.1 John Deere Corporation Information

10.2.2 John Deere Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 John Deere Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 John Deere Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.2.5 John Deere Recent Development

10.3 KOMATSU

10.3.1 KOMATSU Corporation Information

10.3.2 KOMATSU Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 KOMATSU Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 KOMATSU Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.3.5 KOMATSU Recent Development

10.4 CNH Industrial

10.4.1 CNH Industrial Corporation Information

10.4.2 CNH Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 CNH Industrial Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 CNH Industrial Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.4.5 CNH Industrial Recent Development

10.5 Kubota

10.5.1 Kubota Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kubota Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Kubota Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Kubota Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.5.5 Kubota Recent Development

10.6 Hitachi

10.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hitachi Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Hitachi Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.7 Volvo

10.7.1 Volvo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Volvo Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Volvo Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Volvo Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.7.5 Volvo Recent Development

10.8 Liebherr

10.8.1 Liebherr Corporation Information

10.8.2 Liebherr Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Liebherr Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Liebherr Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.8.5 Liebherr Recent Development

10.9 Daimler

10.9.1 Daimler Corporation Information

10.9.2 Daimler Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Daimler Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Daimler Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.9.5 Daimler Recent Development

10.10 Doosan

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Heavy Equipment Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Doosan Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Doosan Recent Development

10.11 SANY Group

10.11.1 SANY Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 SANY Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 SANY Group Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 SANY Group Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.11.5 SANY Group Recent Development

10.12 JCB

10.12.1 JCB Corporation Information

10.12.2 JCB Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 JCB Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 JCB Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.12.5 JCB Recent Development

10.13 Terex

10.13.1 Terex Corporation Information

10.13.2 Terex Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Terex Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Terex Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.13.5 Terex Recent Development

10.14 Zoomlion

10.14.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information

10.14.2 Zoomlion Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Zoomlion Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Zoomlion Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.14.5 Zoomlion Recent Development

10.15 Liugong

10.15.1 Liugong Corporation Information

10.15.2 Liugong Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Liugong Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Liugong Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.15.5 Liugong Recent Development

10.16 Weichai

10.16.1 Weichai Corporation Information

10.16.2 Weichai Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Weichai Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Weichai Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.16.5 Weichai Recent Development

10.17 Sinotruk

10.17.1 Sinotruk Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sinotruk Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Sinotruk Heavy Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Sinotruk Heavy Equipment Products Offered

10.17.5 Sinotruk Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Heavy Equipment Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Heavy Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Heavy Equipment Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Heavy Equipment Distributors

12.3 Heavy Equipment Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

