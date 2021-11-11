Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Market Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027 | Metso, Grundfos, Flowserve

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Metso, Grundfos, Flowserve, KSB, ITT Goulds Pumps, Weir Group, Schurco Slurry, Creative Engineers, Tsurumi Pump, EBARA Pumps, Xylem, Excellence Pump Industry, Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump, Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump, LEO Group, Shijiazhuang Minerals Equipment, BeiJing Century Pump, Jiangxi Naipu Mining

Market Segmentation by Product:

Horizontal Slurry Pumps

Vertical Slurry Pumps



Market Segmentation by Application:

Mining and Mineral

Metallurgy & Chemical Industry

Power Generation

Pulp and Paper

Construction

Others



The Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps

1.2 Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Horizontal Slurry Pumps

1.2.3 Vertical Slurry Pumps

1.3 Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Mining and Mineral

1.3.3 Metallurgy & Chemical Industry

1.3.4 Power Generation

1.3.5 Pulp and Paper

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production

3.4.1 North America Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production

3.5.1 Europe Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production

3.6.1 China Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production

3.7.1 Japan Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Metso

7.1.1 Metso Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.1.2 Metso Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Metso Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Metso Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Metso Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Grundfos

7.2.1 Grundfos Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.2.2 Grundfos Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Grundfos Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Grundfos Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Grundfos Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Flowserve

7.3.1 Flowserve Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.3.2 Flowserve Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Flowserve Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Flowserve Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Flowserve Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 KSB

7.4.1 KSB Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.4.2 KSB Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.4.3 KSB Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 KSB Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 KSB Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 ITT Goulds Pumps

7.5.1 ITT Goulds Pumps Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.5.2 ITT Goulds Pumps Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.5.3 ITT Goulds Pumps Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 ITT Goulds Pumps Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 ITT Goulds Pumps Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Weir Group

7.6.1 Weir Group Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.6.2 Weir Group Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Weir Group Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Weir Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Weir Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Schurco Slurry

7.7.1 Schurco Slurry Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.7.2 Schurco Slurry Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Schurco Slurry Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Schurco Slurry Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Schurco Slurry Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Creative Engineers

7.8.1 Creative Engineers Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.8.2 Creative Engineers Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Creative Engineers Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Creative Engineers Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Creative Engineers Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Tsurumi Pump

7.9.1 Tsurumi Pump Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.9.2 Tsurumi Pump Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Tsurumi Pump Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Tsurumi Pump Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Tsurumi Pump Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 EBARA Pumps

7.10.1 EBARA Pumps Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.10.2 EBARA Pumps Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.10.3 EBARA Pumps Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 EBARA Pumps Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 EBARA Pumps Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Xylem

7.11.1 Xylem Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.11.2 Xylem Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Xylem Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Xylem Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Xylem Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Excellence Pump Industry

7.12.1 Excellence Pump Industry Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.12.2 Excellence Pump Industry Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Excellence Pump Industry Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Excellence Pump Industry Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Excellence Pump Industry Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump

7.13.1 Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Shijiazhuang Industrial Pump Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump

7.14.1 Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Shijiazhuang Kingda Pump Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 LEO Group

7.15.1 LEO Group Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.15.2 LEO Group Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.15.3 LEO Group Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 LEO Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 LEO Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Shijiazhuang Minerals Equipment

7.16.1 Shijiazhuang Minerals Equipment Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shijiazhuang Minerals Equipment Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Shijiazhuang Minerals Equipment Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Shijiazhuang Minerals Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Shijiazhuang Minerals Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 BeiJing Century Pump

7.17.1 BeiJing Century Pump Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.17.2 BeiJing Century Pump Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.17.3 BeiJing Century Pump Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 BeiJing Century Pump Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 BeiJing Century Pump Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Jiangxi Naipu Mining

7.18.1 Jiangxi Naipu Mining Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Corporation Information

7.18.2 Jiangxi Naipu Mining Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Jiangxi Naipu Mining Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Jiangxi Naipu Mining Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Jiangxi Naipu Mining Recent Developments/Updates

8 Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps

8.4 Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Distributors List

9.3 Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Industry Trends

10.2 Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Growth Drivers

10.3 Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Market Challenges

10.4 Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Heavy Duty Slurry Pumps by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

