Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market 2022 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2028 | ExxonMobil, THRIVE (U.S. Lubricants), TotalEnergies

A newly published report titled “Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heavy-Duty Lubricants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heavy-Duty Lubricants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heavy-Duty Lubricants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heavy-Duty Lubricants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heavy-Duty Lubricants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heavy-Duty Lubricants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

ExxonMobil, THRIVE (U.S. Lubricants), TotalEnergies, Chevron Corporation, Castrol, Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc., Shell, PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad, Phillips 66, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Schaeffer Oil, JAX INC.

Engine Oils

Gear Oils

Grease

Transmission Fluids

Coolant/Antifreeze

Others



Agricultural

Industrial

Mining

Military

Others



The Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heavy-Duty Lubricants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heavy-Duty Lubricants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Product Introduction

1.2 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Heavy-Duty Lubricants Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Heavy-Duty Lubricants in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Industry Trends

1.5.2 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Drivers

1.5.3 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Challenges

1.5.4 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Engine Oils

2.1.2 Gear Oils

2.1.3 Grease

2.1.4 Transmission Fluids

2.1.5 Coolant/Antifreeze

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Heavy-Duty Lubricants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Agricultural

3.1.2 Industrial

3.1.3 Mining

3.1.4 Military

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Heavy-Duty Lubricants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Heavy-Duty Lubricants in 2021

4.2.3 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Heavy-Duty Lubricants Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Heavy-Duty Lubricants Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Heavy-Duty Lubricants Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy-Duty Lubricants Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ExxonMobil

7.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

7.1.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ExxonMobil Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ExxonMobil Heavy-Duty Lubricants Products Offered

7.1.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

7.2 THRIVE (U.S. Lubricants)

7.2.1 THRIVE (U.S. Lubricants) Corporation Information

7.2.2 THRIVE (U.S. Lubricants) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 THRIVE (U.S. Lubricants) Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 THRIVE (U.S. Lubricants) Heavy-Duty Lubricants Products Offered

7.2.5 THRIVE (U.S. Lubricants) Recent Development

7.3 TotalEnergies

7.3.1 TotalEnergies Corporation Information

7.3.2 TotalEnergies Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 TotalEnergies Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 TotalEnergies Heavy-Duty Lubricants Products Offered

7.3.5 TotalEnergies Recent Development

7.4 Chevron Corporation

7.4.1 Chevron Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Chevron Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Chevron Corporation Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Chevron Corporation Heavy-Duty Lubricants Products Offered

7.4.5 Chevron Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Castrol

7.5.1 Castrol Corporation Information

7.5.2 Castrol Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Castrol Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Castrol Heavy-Duty Lubricants Products Offered

7.5.5 Castrol Recent Development

7.6 Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.

7.6.1 Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc. Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc. Heavy-Duty Lubricants Products Offered

7.6.5 Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc. Recent Development

7.7 Shell

7.7.1 Shell Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shell Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shell Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shell Heavy-Duty Lubricants Products Offered

7.7.5 Shell Recent Development

7.8 PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad

7.8.1 PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad Corporation Information

7.8.2 PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad Heavy-Duty Lubricants Products Offered

7.8.5 PETRONAS Dagangan Berhad Recent Development

7.9 Phillips 66

7.9.1 Phillips 66 Corporation Information

7.9.2 Phillips 66 Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Phillips 66 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Phillips 66 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Products Offered

7.9.5 Phillips 66 Recent Development

7.10 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd

7.10.1 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Corporation Information

7.10.2 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Heavy-Duty Lubricants Products Offered

7.10.5 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd Recent Development

7.11 Schaeffer Oil

7.11.1 Schaeffer Oil Corporation Information

7.11.2 Schaeffer Oil Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Schaeffer Oil Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Schaeffer Oil Heavy-Duty Lubricants Products Offered

7.11.5 Schaeffer Oil Recent Development

7.12 JAX INC.

7.12.1 JAX INC. Corporation Information

7.12.2 JAX INC. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 JAX INC. Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 JAX INC. Products Offered

7.12.5 JAX INC. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Distributors

8.3 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Production Mode & Process

8.4 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Sales Channels

8.4.2 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Distributors

8.5 Heavy-Duty Lubricants Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

