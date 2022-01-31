Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2022 | Volvo Trucks, SANY Group, Faw Jiefang Automotive

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heavy-duty Electric Truck report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heavy-duty Electric Truck market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heavy-duty Electric Truck market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heavy-duty Electric Truck market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heavy-duty Electric Truck market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heavy-duty Electric Truck market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Volvo Trucks, SANY Group, Faw Jiefang Automotive, CHINA NATIONAL HEAVY DUTY TRUCK GROUP, Dongfeng Motor, Sky-well, BYD, CAMC, Mercedes-Benz, Daimler, DAF, Renault Trucks, Tesla

Market Segmentation by Product:

Dump Truck

Tractor

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Utility

Freight Transport

Construction

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others



The Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heavy-duty Electric Truck market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heavy-duty Electric Truck market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Product Introduction

1.2 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Heavy-duty Electric Truck Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Heavy-duty Electric Truck in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Industry Trends

1.5.2 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Drivers

1.5.3 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Challenges

1.5.4 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Dump Truck

2.1.2 Tractor

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Heavy-duty Electric Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Utility

3.1.2 Freight Transport

3.1.3 Construction

3.1.4 Mining

3.1.5 Oil & Gas

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Heavy-duty Electric Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Heavy-duty Electric Truck in 2021

4.2.3 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Heavy-duty Electric Truck Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Heavy-duty Electric Truck Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Heavy-duty Electric Truck Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Heavy-duty Electric Truck Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Volvo Trucks

7.1.1 Volvo Trucks Corporation Information

7.1.2 Volvo Trucks Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Volvo Trucks Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Volvo Trucks Heavy-duty Electric Truck Products Offered

7.1.5 Volvo Trucks Recent Development

7.2 SANY Group

7.2.1 SANY Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 SANY Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SANY Group Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SANY Group Heavy-duty Electric Truck Products Offered

7.2.5 SANY Group Recent Development

7.3 Faw Jiefang Automotive

7.3.1 Faw Jiefang Automotive Corporation Information

7.3.2 Faw Jiefang Automotive Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Faw Jiefang Automotive Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Faw Jiefang Automotive Heavy-duty Electric Truck Products Offered

7.3.5 Faw Jiefang Automotive Recent Development

7.4 CHINA NATIONAL HEAVY DUTY TRUCK GROUP

7.4.1 CHINA NATIONAL HEAVY DUTY TRUCK GROUP Corporation Information

7.4.2 CHINA NATIONAL HEAVY DUTY TRUCK GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 CHINA NATIONAL HEAVY DUTY TRUCK GROUP Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 CHINA NATIONAL HEAVY DUTY TRUCK GROUP Heavy-duty Electric Truck Products Offered

7.4.5 CHINA NATIONAL HEAVY DUTY TRUCK GROUP Recent Development

7.5 Dongfeng Motor

7.5.1 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dongfeng Motor Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Dongfeng Motor Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Dongfeng Motor Heavy-duty Electric Truck Products Offered

7.5.5 Dongfeng Motor Recent Development

7.6 Sky-well

7.6.1 Sky-well Corporation Information

7.6.2 Sky-well Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Sky-well Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Sky-well Heavy-duty Electric Truck Products Offered

7.6.5 Sky-well Recent Development

7.7 BYD

7.7.1 BYD Corporation Information

7.7.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 BYD Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 BYD Heavy-duty Electric Truck Products Offered

7.7.5 BYD Recent Development

7.8 CAMC

7.8.1 CAMC Corporation Information

7.8.2 CAMC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 CAMC Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 CAMC Heavy-duty Electric Truck Products Offered

7.8.5 CAMC Recent Development

7.9 Mercedes-Benz

7.9.1 Mercedes-Benz Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mercedes-Benz Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Mercedes-Benz Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Mercedes-Benz Heavy-duty Electric Truck Products Offered

7.9.5 Mercedes-Benz Recent Development

7.10 Daimler

7.10.1 Daimler Corporation Information

7.10.2 Daimler Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Daimler Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Daimler Heavy-duty Electric Truck Products Offered

7.10.5 Daimler Recent Development

7.11 DAF

7.11.1 DAF Corporation Information

7.11.2 DAF Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 DAF Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 DAF Heavy-duty Electric Truck Products Offered

7.11.5 DAF Recent Development

7.12 Renault Trucks

7.12.1 Renault Trucks Corporation Information

7.12.2 Renault Trucks Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Renault Trucks Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Renault Trucks Products Offered

7.12.5 Renault Trucks Recent Development

7.13 Tesla

7.13.1 Tesla Corporation Information

7.13.2 Tesla Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Tesla Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Tesla Products Offered

7.13.5 Tesla Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Distributors

8.3 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Production Mode & Process

8.4 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Sales Channels

8.4.2 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Distributors

8.5 Heavy-duty Electric Truck Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

