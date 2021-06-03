Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2027| Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo Construction Equipment

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study is a compilation of brilliant, thorough, and accurate analyses on different areas of the global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market. The researchers have made it a point to explore hidden growth opportunities and pin-point key strategies of prominent players and the successes achieved with their implementation. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all important segments of the global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market. The highly detailed cost analysis, sales study, and pricing structure analysis offered in the report will help players to make some powerful moves in the global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market.

Buyers of the report will be equipped with exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape and powerful insights into the nature of competition to secure a position of strength in the global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market. Apart from analyzing the international and regional growth of leading players of the global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market, the researchers have shed light on their market share, sales growth, production areas, key markets, capacity, and revenue. The analysts have specially focused on the nature and characteristics of the competitive landscape and changes expected in the next few years.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Research Report: Caterpillar, Komatsu, Volvo Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Deere, Doosan, JCB, SANY Group Company Ltd., Kobelco, CNH Global, Hyundai Construction Equipment Company, Liebherr Group, Kubota, XCMG, Zoomlion

Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market by Type: Excavator, Loaders, Compactors, Dump Truck, Bulldozers, Others

Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market by Application: Residential Building, Non-Residential Building, Engineering Working

The global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market has been spilt into different segments and sub-segments with the help of data triangulation and market breakdown procedures. The authors of the research study have carefully estimated the market sizes of all segments studied in the report. They have also validated market figures of the segments using trustworthy sources.

The regional analysis provided in the research study is an outstanding attempt made by the researchers to help players identify high-growth regions and modify their strategies according to the specific market scenarios therein. Each region is deeply analyzed with large focus on CAGR, market growth, market share, market situations, and growth forecast.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market?

What will be the size of the global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment market?

Table of Contents

1 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Product Scope

1.2 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Excavator

1.2.3 Loaders

1.2.4 Compactors

1.2.5 Dump Truck

1.2.6 Bulldozers

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Non-Residential Building

1.3.4 Engineering Working

1.4 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Heavy Duty Construction Equipment as of 2020)

3.4 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 141 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Business

12.1 Caterpillar

12.1.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

12.1.2 Caterpillar Business Overview

12.1.3 Caterpillar Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Caterpillar Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

12.2 Komatsu

12.2.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

12.2.2 Komatsu Business Overview

12.2.3 Komatsu Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Komatsu Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Komatsu Recent Development

12.3 Volvo Construction Equipment

12.3.1 Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation Information

12.3.2 Volvo Construction Equipment Business Overview

12.3.3 Volvo Construction Equipment Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Volvo Construction Equipment Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Volvo Construction Equipment Recent Development

12.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery

12.4.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hitachi Construction Machinery Business Overview

12.4.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hitachi Construction Machinery Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Recent Development

12.5 Deere

12.5.1 Deere Corporation Information

12.5.2 Deere Business Overview

12.5.3 Deere Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Deere Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Deere Recent Development

12.6 Doosan

12.6.1 Doosan Corporation Information

12.6.2 Doosan Business Overview

12.6.3 Doosan Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Doosan Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Doosan Recent Development

12.7 JCB

12.7.1 JCB Corporation Information

12.7.2 JCB Business Overview

12.7.3 JCB Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 JCB Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 JCB Recent Development

12.8 SANY Group Company Ltd.

12.8.1 SANY Group Company Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 SANY Group Company Ltd. Business Overview

12.8.3 SANY Group Company Ltd. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 SANY Group Company Ltd. Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 SANY Group Company Ltd. Recent Development

12.9 Kobelco

12.9.1 Kobelco Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kobelco Business Overview

12.9.3 Kobelco Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Kobelco Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Kobelco Recent Development

12.10 CNH Global

12.10.1 CNH Global Corporation Information

12.10.2 CNH Global Business Overview

12.10.3 CNH Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 CNH Global Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 CNH Global Recent Development

12.11 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company

12.11.1 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Business Overview

12.11.3 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 Hyundai Construction Equipment Company Recent Development

12.12 Liebherr Group

12.12.1 Liebherr Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Liebherr Group Business Overview

12.12.3 Liebherr Group Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Liebherr Group Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Products Offered

12.12.5 Liebherr Group Recent Development

12.13 Kubota

12.13.1 Kubota Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kubota Business Overview

12.13.3 Kubota Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Kubota Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Products Offered

12.13.5 Kubota Recent Development

12.14 XCMG

12.14.1 XCMG Corporation Information

12.14.2 XCMG Business Overview

12.14.3 XCMG Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 XCMG Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Products Offered

12.14.5 XCMG Recent Development

12.15 Zoomlion

12.15.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information

12.15.2 Zoomlion Business Overview

12.15.3 Zoomlion Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Zoomlion Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Products Offered

12.15.5 Zoomlion Recent Development

13 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Heavy Duty Construction Equipment

13.4 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Distributors List

14.3 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Trends

15.2 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Drivers

15.3 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Challenges

15.4 Heavy Duty Construction Equipment Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

