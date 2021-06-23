Heavy-Duty Automotive AfterMarket Outlook 2021: Industry Analysis with Future Forecast till 2027 | Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental, Goodyear

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global and Japan Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Heavy-Duty Automotive After data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Heavy-Duty Automotive After Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Heavy-Duty Automotive After Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Heavy-Duty Automotive After market.
This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Heavy-Duty Automotive After market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
Bridgestone, Michelin, Continental, Goodyear, Bosch, Tenneco, ZF, Denso, 3M Company, Delphi
Market Segment by Product Type:
, Class 4 to Class 6, Class 7 and Class 8, The segment of class 7 and class 8 dominated the market with a share of 70.5% in 2019 and is expected to retain its dominance through 2026. Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket
Market Segment by Application:
, DIY, OE Seller, DIFM, On the basis of service channel, the market has been segmented into do it yourself (DIY), do it for me (DIFM), and original equipment (OE) seller. The DIFM segment dominated the market with a share of 75.2% in 2019 and is expected hold a majority share over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Heavy-Duty Automotive After market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Heavy-Duty Automotive After market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Heavy-Duty Automotive After market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Heavy-Duty Automotive After market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Heavy-Duty Automotive After market
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Class 4 to Class 6
1.2.3 Class 7 and Class 8
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 DIY
1.3.3 OE Seller
1.3.4 DIFM
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Trends
2.3.2 Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Drivers
2.3.3 Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Challenges
2.3.4 Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Revenue
3.4 Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Revenue in 2020
3.5 Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Bridgestone
11.1.1 Bridgestone Company Details
11.1.2 Bridgestone Business Overview
11.1.3 Bridgestone Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Introduction
11.1.4 Bridgestone Revenue in Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Bridgestone Recent Development
11.2 Michelin
11.2.1 Michelin Company Details
11.2.2 Michelin Business Overview
11.2.3 Michelin Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Introduction
11.2.4 Michelin Revenue in Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Michelin Recent Development
11.3 Continental
11.3.1 Continental Company Details
11.3.2 Continental Business Overview
11.3.3 Continental Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Introduction
11.3.4 Continental Revenue in Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Continental Recent Development
11.4 Goodyear
11.4.1 Goodyear Company Details
11.4.2 Goodyear Business Overview
11.4.3 Goodyear Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Introduction
11.4.4 Goodyear Revenue in Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Goodyear Recent Development
11.5 Bosch
11.5.1 Bosch Company Details
11.5.2 Bosch Business Overview
11.5.3 Bosch Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Introduction
11.5.4 Bosch Revenue in Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Bosch Recent Development
11.6 Tenneco
11.6.1 Tenneco Company Details
11.6.2 Tenneco Business Overview
11.6.3 Tenneco Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Introduction
11.6.4 Tenneco Revenue in Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Tenneco Recent Development
11.7 ZF
11.7.1 ZF Company Details
11.7.2 ZF Business Overview
11.7.3 ZF Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Introduction
11.7.4 ZF Revenue in Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 ZF Recent Development
11.8 Denso
11.8.1 Denso Company Details
11.8.2 Denso Business Overview
11.8.3 Denso Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Introduction
11.8.4 Denso Revenue in Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Denso Recent Development
11.9 3M Company
11.9.1 3M Company Company Details
11.9.2 3M Company Business Overview
11.9.3 3M Company Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Introduction
11.9.4 3M Company Revenue in Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 3M Company Recent Development
11.10 Delphi
11.10.1 Delphi Company Details
11.10.2 Delphi Business Overview
11.10.3 Delphi Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Introduction
11.10.4 Delphi Revenue in Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Delphi Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
