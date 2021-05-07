Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Daikin, Lennox International, Ingersoll Rand

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market.

The research report on the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Leading Players

Zamil Air Conditioners, Daikin, Lennox International, Ingersoll Rand, Samsung Electronics, Siemens Building Technologies, Johnson Controls, Gree Electric Appliances, Honeywell International, Fujitsu General

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Segmentation by Product



Heating

Ventilation

Humidity

Integrated Controls

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Segmentation by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market?

How will the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Heating

1.4.3 Ventilation

1.4.4 Humidity

1.4.5 Integrated Controls 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application 6.1 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 Zamil Air Conditioners

12.1.1 Zamil Air Conditioners Corporation Information

12.1.2 Zamil Air Conditioners Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Zamil Air Conditioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Zamil Air Conditioners Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Products Offered

12.1.5 Zamil Air Conditioners Recent Development 12.2 Daikin

12.2.1 Daikin Corporation Information

12.2.2 Daikin Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Daikin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Daikin Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Products Offered

12.2.5 Daikin Recent Development 12.3 Lennox International

12.3.1 Lennox International Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lennox International Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Lennox International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Lennox International Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Products Offered

12.3.5 Lennox International Recent Development 12.4 Ingersoll Rand

12.4.1 Ingersoll Rand Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ingersoll Rand Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Ingersoll Rand Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Ingersoll Rand Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Products Offered

12.4.5 Ingersoll Rand Recent Development 12.5 Samsung Electronics

12.5.1 Samsung Electronics Corporation Information

12.5.2 Samsung Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Samsung Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Samsung Electronics Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Products Offered

12.5.5 Samsung Electronics Recent Development 12.6 Siemens Building Technologies

12.6.1 Siemens Building Technologies Corporation Information

12.6.2 Siemens Building Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Siemens Building Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Siemens Building Technologies Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Products Offered

12.6.5 Siemens Building Technologies Recent Development 12.7 Johnson Controls

12.7.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.7.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Johnson Controls Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Johnson Controls Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Products Offered

12.7.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development 12.8 Gree Electric Appliances

12.8.1 Gree Electric Appliances Corporation Information

12.8.2 Gree Electric Appliances Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Gree Electric Appliances Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Gree Electric Appliances Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Products Offered

12.8.5 Gree Electric Appliances Recent Development 12.9 Honeywell International

12.9.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

12.9.2 Honeywell International Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Honeywell International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Honeywell International Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Products Offered

12.9.5 Honeywell International Recent Development 12.10 Fujitsu General

12.10.1 Fujitsu General Corporation Information

12.10.2 Fujitsu General Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Fujitsu General Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Fujitsu General Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Products Offered

12.10.5 Fujitsu General Recent Development 12.11 Zamil Air Conditioners

12.11.1 Zamil Air Conditioners Corporation Information

12.11.2 Zamil Air Conditioners Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Zamil Air Conditioners Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Zamil Air Conditioners Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Products Offered

12.11.5 Zamil Air Conditioners Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

