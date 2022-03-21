Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 By Regional Manufacturers: | Oy Lunawood, Thermoarena, Thermory

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Oy Lunawood

Thermoarena

Thermory

Stora Enso

Oy SWM-Wood

Westwood Heat Treated Lumber

Novawood

Ducerf Group

HeatWood

Tantimber

LDCwood

Thermalwood Canada



Market Segmentation by Product:

Hardwoods

Softwoods



Market Segmentation by Application:

Interior Applications

Exterior Applications



The Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Product Introduction

1.2 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Industry Trends

1.5.2 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Drivers

1.5.3 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Challenges

1.5.4 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hardwoods

2.1.2 Softwoods

2.2 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Interior Applications

3.1.2 Exterior Applications

3.2 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood in 2021

4.2.3 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Oy Lunawood

7.1.1 Oy Lunawood Corporation Information

7.1.2 Oy Lunawood Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Oy Lunawood Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Oy Lunawood Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Products Offered

7.1.5 Oy Lunawood Recent Development

7.2 Thermoarena

7.2.1 Thermoarena Corporation Information

7.2.2 Thermoarena Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Thermoarena Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Thermoarena Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Products Offered

7.2.5 Thermoarena Recent Development

7.3 Thermory

7.3.1 Thermory Corporation Information

7.3.2 Thermory Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Thermory Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Thermory Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Products Offered

7.3.5 Thermory Recent Development

7.4 Stora Enso

7.4.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

7.4.2 Stora Enso Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Stora Enso Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Stora Enso Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Products Offered

7.4.5 Stora Enso Recent Development

7.5 Oy SWM-Wood

7.5.1 Oy SWM-Wood Corporation Information

7.5.2 Oy SWM-Wood Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Oy SWM-Wood Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Oy SWM-Wood Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Products Offered

7.5.5 Oy SWM-Wood Recent Development

7.6 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber

7.6.1 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber Corporation Information

7.6.2 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Products Offered

7.6.5 Westwood Heat Treated Lumber Recent Development

7.7 Novawood

7.7.1 Novawood Corporation Information

7.7.2 Novawood Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Novawood Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Novawood Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Products Offered

7.7.5 Novawood Recent Development

7.8 Ducerf Group

7.8.1 Ducerf Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ducerf Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Ducerf Group Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Ducerf Group Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Products Offered

7.8.5 Ducerf Group Recent Development

7.9 HeatWood

7.9.1 HeatWood Corporation Information

7.9.2 HeatWood Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 HeatWood Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 HeatWood Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Products Offered

7.9.5 HeatWood Recent Development

7.10 Tantimber

7.10.1 Tantimber Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tantimber Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Tantimber Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Tantimber Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Products Offered

7.10.5 Tantimber Recent Development

7.11 LDCwood

7.11.1 LDCwood Corporation Information

7.11.2 LDCwood Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 LDCwood Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 LDCwood Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Products Offered

7.11.5 LDCwood Recent Development

7.12 Thermalwood Canada

7.12.1 Thermalwood Canada Corporation Information

7.12.2 Thermalwood Canada Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Thermalwood Canada Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Thermalwood Canada Products Offered

7.12.5 Thermalwood Canada Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Distributors

8.3 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Production Mode & Process

8.4 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Sales Channels

8.4.2 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Distributors

8.5 Heat-treated and Thermal Modified Wood Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”