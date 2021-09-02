Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size 2021 – Global Industry Sales, Revenue, Price Trends and Forecast To 2027 | Panasonic, Osaki, Family Inada

“

The report titled Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Heat Therapy Massage Chair market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Heat Therapy Massage Chair market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Heat Therapy Massage Chair market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Heat Therapy Massage Chair market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Heat Therapy Massage Chair report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heat Therapy Massage Chair report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heat Therapy Massage Chair market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heat Therapy Massage Chair market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heat Therapy Massage Chair market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heat Therapy Massage Chair market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heat Therapy Massage Chair market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Panasonic, Osaki, Family Inada, Fujiiryoki, Human Touch, OSIM, Ogawa, OTO Bodycare, Rotal, iRest

Market Segmentation by Product:

Full Body Massage Chairs

Upper Body Massage Chairs



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Office

Spa

Other



The Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heat Therapy Massage Chair market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heat Therapy Massage Chair market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Heat Therapy Massage Chair market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Heat Therapy Massage Chair industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Heat Therapy Massage Chair market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Heat Therapy Massage Chair market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Heat Therapy Massage Chair market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Full Body Massage Chairs

1.2.3 Upper Body Massage Chairs

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Office

1.3.4 Spa

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Heat Therapy Massage Chair Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Heat Therapy Massage Chair Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Heat Therapy Massage Chair Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Heat Therapy Massage Chair Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Heat Therapy Massage Chair Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Heat Therapy Massage Chair Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Heat Therapy Massage Chair Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Panasonic

12.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.1.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Panasonic Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Panasonic Heat Therapy Massage Chair Products Offered

12.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.2 Osaki

12.2.1 Osaki Corporation Information

12.2.2 Osaki Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Osaki Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Osaki Heat Therapy Massage Chair Products Offered

12.2.5 Osaki Recent Development

12.3 Family Inada

12.3.1 Family Inada Corporation Information

12.3.2 Family Inada Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Family Inada Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Family Inada Heat Therapy Massage Chair Products Offered

12.3.5 Family Inada Recent Development

12.4 Fujiiryoki

12.4.1 Fujiiryoki Corporation Information

12.4.2 Fujiiryoki Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Fujiiryoki Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Fujiiryoki Heat Therapy Massage Chair Products Offered

12.4.5 Fujiiryoki Recent Development

12.5 Human Touch

12.5.1 Human Touch Corporation Information

12.5.2 Human Touch Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Human Touch Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Human Touch Heat Therapy Massage Chair Products Offered

12.5.5 Human Touch Recent Development

12.6 OSIM

12.6.1 OSIM Corporation Information

12.6.2 OSIM Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 OSIM Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 OSIM Heat Therapy Massage Chair Products Offered

12.6.5 OSIM Recent Development

12.7 Ogawa

12.7.1 Ogawa Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ogawa Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Ogawa Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ogawa Heat Therapy Massage Chair Products Offered

12.7.5 Ogawa Recent Development

12.8 OTO Bodycare

12.8.1 OTO Bodycare Corporation Information

12.8.2 OTO Bodycare Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 OTO Bodycare Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 OTO Bodycare Heat Therapy Massage Chair Products Offered

12.8.5 OTO Bodycare Recent Development

12.9 Rotal

12.9.1 Rotal Corporation Information

12.9.2 Rotal Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Rotal Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Rotal Heat Therapy Massage Chair Products Offered

12.9.5 Rotal Recent Development

12.10 iRest

12.10.1 iRest Corporation Information

12.10.2 iRest Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 iRest Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 iRest Heat Therapy Massage Chair Products Offered

12.10.5 iRest Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Industry Trends

13.2 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Drivers

13.3 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Challenges

13.4 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”