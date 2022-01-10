Heat Sinks for Electronics Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2022-2028 | Antec, Corsair, Swiftech

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Heat Sinks for Electronics Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heat Sinks for Electronics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heat Sinks for Electronics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heat Sinks for Electronics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heat Sinks for Electronics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heat Sinks for Electronics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heat Sinks for Electronics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Antec, Corsair, Swiftech, NZXT, Nxstek, Phononic, Asetek, Cooler Master, Noctua, CRYORIG, ARCTIC COOLING, DEEPCOOL, Scythe

Market Segmentation by Product:

Air Cooling

Water Cooling

Thermoelectric Cooling



Market Segmentation by Application:

PC Use

Laptop Use

Server Use

Others



The Heat Sinks for Electronics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heat Sinks for Electronics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heat Sinks for Electronics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Heat Sinks for Electronics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Heat Sinks for Electronics

1.2 Heat Sinks for Electronics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Air Cooling

1.2.3 Water Cooling

1.2.4 Thermoelectric Cooling

1.3 Heat Sinks for Electronics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 PC Use

1.3.3 Laptop Use

1.3.4 Server Use

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Heat Sinks for Electronics Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Heat Sinks for Electronics Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Heat Sinks for Electronics Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Heat Sinks for Electronics Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Heat Sinks for Electronics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Heat Sinks for Electronics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Heat Sinks for Electronics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Heat Sinks for Electronics Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Heat Sinks for Electronics Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Heat Sinks for Electronics Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Heat Sinks for Electronics Production

3.4.1 North America Heat Sinks for Electronics Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Heat Sinks for Electronics Production

3.5.1 Europe Heat Sinks for Electronics Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Heat Sinks for Electronics Production

3.6.1 China Heat Sinks for Electronics Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Heat Sinks for Electronics Production

3.7.1 Japan Heat Sinks for Electronics Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Heat Sinks for Electronics Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Heat Sinks for Electronics Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Heat Sinks for Electronics Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Heat Sinks for Electronics Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Heat Sinks for Electronics Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Antec

7.1.1 Antec Heat Sinks for Electronics Corporation Information

7.1.2 Antec Heat Sinks for Electronics Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Antec Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Antec Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Antec Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Corsair

7.2.1 Corsair Heat Sinks for Electronics Corporation Information

7.2.2 Corsair Heat Sinks for Electronics Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Corsair Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Corsair Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Corsair Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Swiftech

7.3.1 Swiftech Heat Sinks for Electronics Corporation Information

7.3.2 Swiftech Heat Sinks for Electronics Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Swiftech Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Swiftech Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Swiftech Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 NZXT

7.4.1 NZXT Heat Sinks for Electronics Corporation Information

7.4.2 NZXT Heat Sinks for Electronics Product Portfolio

7.4.3 NZXT Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 NZXT Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 NZXT Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nxstek

7.5.1 Nxstek Heat Sinks for Electronics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nxstek Heat Sinks for Electronics Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nxstek Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Nxstek Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nxstek Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Phononic

7.6.1 Phononic Heat Sinks for Electronics Corporation Information

7.6.2 Phononic Heat Sinks for Electronics Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Phononic Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Phononic Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Phononic Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Asetek

7.7.1 Asetek Heat Sinks for Electronics Corporation Information

7.7.2 Asetek Heat Sinks for Electronics Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Asetek Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Asetek Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Asetek Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Cooler Master

7.8.1 Cooler Master Heat Sinks for Electronics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Cooler Master Heat Sinks for Electronics Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Cooler Master Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Cooler Master Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Cooler Master Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Noctua

7.9.1 Noctua Heat Sinks for Electronics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Noctua Heat Sinks for Electronics Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Noctua Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Noctua Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Noctua Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 CRYORIG

7.10.1 CRYORIG Heat Sinks for Electronics Corporation Information

7.10.2 CRYORIG Heat Sinks for Electronics Product Portfolio

7.10.3 CRYORIG Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CRYORIG Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 CRYORIG Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 ARCTIC COOLING

7.11.1 ARCTIC COOLING Heat Sinks for Electronics Corporation Information

7.11.2 ARCTIC COOLING Heat Sinks for Electronics Product Portfolio

7.11.3 ARCTIC COOLING Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 ARCTIC COOLING Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 ARCTIC COOLING Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 DEEPCOOL

7.12.1 DEEPCOOL Heat Sinks for Electronics Corporation Information

7.12.2 DEEPCOOL Heat Sinks for Electronics Product Portfolio

7.12.3 DEEPCOOL Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 DEEPCOOL Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 DEEPCOOL Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Scythe

7.13.1 Scythe Heat Sinks for Electronics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Scythe Heat Sinks for Electronics Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Scythe Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Scythe Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Scythe Recent Developments/Updates

8 Heat Sinks for Electronics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Heat Sinks for Electronics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Heat Sinks for Electronics

8.4 Heat Sinks for Electronics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Heat Sinks for Electronics Distributors List

9.3 Heat Sinks for Electronics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Heat Sinks for Electronics Industry Trends

10.2 Heat Sinks for Electronics Market Drivers

10.3 Heat Sinks for Electronics Market Challenges

10.4 Heat Sinks for Electronics Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Heat Sinks for Electronics by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Heat Sinks for Electronics Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Heat Sinks for Electronics

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Heat Sinks for Electronics by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Heat Sinks for Electronics by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Heat Sinks for Electronics by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Heat Sinks for Electronics by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Heat Sinks for Electronics by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Heat Sinks for Electronics by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Heat Sinks for Electronics by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Heat Sinks for Electronics by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Heat Sinks for Electronics by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Heat Sinks for Electronics by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Heat Sinks for Electronics by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”