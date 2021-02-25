Heat Pumps Market 2027 Research Study Offers Innovative Business Growth Outlook | Daikin, Mitsubishi, Atlantic

“

The report titled Global Heat Pumps Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Heat Pumps market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Heat Pumps market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Heat Pumps market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Heat Pumps market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Heat Pumps report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heat Pumps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heat Pumps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heat Pumps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heat Pumps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heat Pumps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heat Pumps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Daikin, Mitsubishi, Atlantic, NIBE Industrier, Hitachi, Bosch, Panasonic, Aermec, STIEBEL ELTRON, CIAT, Fujitsu, Vaillant, Danfoss Group, Carrier, Rheem, Johnson Controls, Calorex, Kensa, Maritime Geothermal, Thermia, ClimateMaster, Bryant, Midea, GREE Electric, Sirac, Anywhere, Fuerda, Tongyi Electrical, AMITIME, Zhengxu

Market Segmentation by Product: Air to Water Monobloc

Air to Water Cylinder

Ground/Water to Water

Air to Water Split

Exhaust Air



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Heat Pumps

Industrial Heat Pumps

Commercial Heat Pumps



The Heat Pumps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heat Pumps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heat Pumps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Heat Pumps market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Heat Pumps industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Heat Pumps market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Heat Pumps market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Heat Pumps market?

Table of Contents:

1 Heat Pumps Market Overview

1.1 Heat Pumps Product Scope

1.2 Heat Pumps Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Air to Water Monobloc

1.2.3 Air to Water Cylinder

1.2.4 Ground/Water to Water

1.2.5 Air to Water Split

1.2.6 Exhaust Air

1.3 Heat Pumps Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Residential Heat Pumps

1.3.3 Industrial Heat Pumps

1.3.4 Commercial Heat Pumps

1.4 Heat Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Heat Pumps Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Heat Pumps Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Heat Pumps Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Heat Pumps Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Heat Pumps Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Heat Pumps Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Heat Pumps Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Heat Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Heat Pumps Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Heat Pumps Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Heat Pumps Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Heat Pumps Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Heat Pumps Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Heat Pumps Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Heat Pumps Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Heat Pumps Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Heat Pumps Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Heat Pumps Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Heat Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Heat Pumps as of 2020)

3.4 Global Heat Pumps Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Heat Pumps Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Heat Pumps Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Heat Pumps Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Heat Pumps Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Heat Pumps Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Heat Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Heat Pumps Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Heat Pumps Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Heat Pumps Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Heat Pumps Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Heat Pumps Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Heat Pumps Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Heat Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Heat Pumps Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Heat Pumps Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Heat Pumps Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Heat Pumps Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Heat Pumps Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Heat Pumps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Heat Pumps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Heat Pumps Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Heat Pumps Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Heat Pumps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Heat Pumps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 145 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Heat Pumps Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Heat Pumps Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Heat Pumps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Heat Pumps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 316 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Heat Pumps Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Heat Pumps Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Heat Pumps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Heat Pumps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Heat Pumps Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Heat Pumps Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Heat Pumps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Heat Pumps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Heat Pumps Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Heat Pumps Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Heat Pumps Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Heat Pumps Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Heat Pumps Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heat Pumps Business

12.1 Daikin

12.1.1 Daikin Corporation Information

12.1.2 Daikin Business Overview

12.1.3 Daikin Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Daikin Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.1.5 Daikin Recent Development

12.2 Mitsubishi

12.2.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.2.2 Mitsubishi Business Overview

12.2.3 Mitsubishi Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Mitsubishi Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.2.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

12.3 Atlantic

12.3.1 Atlantic Corporation Information

12.3.2 Atlantic Business Overview

12.3.3 Atlantic Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Atlantic Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.3.5 Atlantic Recent Development

12.4 NIBE Industrier

12.4.1 NIBE Industrier Corporation Information

12.4.2 NIBE Industrier Business Overview

12.4.3 NIBE Industrier Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 NIBE Industrier Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.4.5 NIBE Industrier Recent Development

12.5 Hitachi

12.5.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hitachi Business Overview

12.5.3 Hitachi Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hitachi Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.5.5 Hitachi Recent Development

12.6 Bosch

12.6.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bosch Business Overview

12.6.3 Bosch Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Bosch Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.6.5 Bosch Recent Development

12.7 Panasonic

12.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.7.2 Panasonic Business Overview

12.7.3 Panasonic Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Panasonic Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.8 Aermec

12.8.1 Aermec Corporation Information

12.8.2 Aermec Business Overview

12.8.3 Aermec Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Aermec Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.8.5 Aermec Recent Development

12.9 STIEBEL ELTRON

12.9.1 STIEBEL ELTRON Corporation Information

12.9.2 STIEBEL ELTRON Business Overview

12.9.3 STIEBEL ELTRON Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 STIEBEL ELTRON Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.9.5 STIEBEL ELTRON Recent Development

12.10 CIAT

12.10.1 CIAT Corporation Information

12.10.2 CIAT Business Overview

12.10.3 CIAT Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 CIAT Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.10.5 CIAT Recent Development

12.11 Fujitsu

12.11.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

12.11.2 Fujitsu Business Overview

12.11.3 Fujitsu Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Fujitsu Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.11.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.12 Vaillant

12.12.1 Vaillant Corporation Information

12.12.2 Vaillant Business Overview

12.12.3 Vaillant Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Vaillant Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.12.5 Vaillant Recent Development

12.13 Danfoss Group

12.13.1 Danfoss Group Corporation Information

12.13.2 Danfoss Group Business Overview

12.13.3 Danfoss Group Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Danfoss Group Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.13.5 Danfoss Group Recent Development

12.14 Carrier

12.14.1 Carrier Corporation Information

12.14.2 Carrier Business Overview

12.14.3 Carrier Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Carrier Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.14.5 Carrier Recent Development

12.15 Rheem

12.15.1 Rheem Corporation Information

12.15.2 Rheem Business Overview

12.15.3 Rheem Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Rheem Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.15.5 Rheem Recent Development

12.16 Johnson Controls

12.16.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

12.16.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview

12.16.3 Johnson Controls Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Johnson Controls Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.16.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

12.17 Calorex

12.17.1 Calorex Corporation Information

12.17.2 Calorex Business Overview

12.17.3 Calorex Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Calorex Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.17.5 Calorex Recent Development

12.18 Kensa

12.18.1 Kensa Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kensa Business Overview

12.18.3 Kensa Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Kensa Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.18.5 Kensa Recent Development

12.19 Maritime Geothermal

12.19.1 Maritime Geothermal Corporation Information

12.19.2 Maritime Geothermal Business Overview

12.19.3 Maritime Geothermal Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Maritime Geothermal Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.19.5 Maritime Geothermal Recent Development

12.20 Thermia

12.20.1 Thermia Corporation Information

12.20.2 Thermia Business Overview

12.20.3 Thermia Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Thermia Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.20.5 Thermia Recent Development

12.21 ClimateMaster

12.21.1 ClimateMaster Corporation Information

12.21.2 ClimateMaster Business Overview

12.21.3 ClimateMaster Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 ClimateMaster Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.21.5 ClimateMaster Recent Development

12.22 Bryant

12.22.1 Bryant Corporation Information

12.22.2 Bryant Business Overview

12.22.3 Bryant Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Bryant Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.22.5 Bryant Recent Development

12.23 Midea

12.23.1 Midea Corporation Information

12.23.2 Midea Business Overview

12.23.3 Midea Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Midea Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.23.5 Midea Recent Development

12.24 GREE Electric

12.24.1 GREE Electric Corporation Information

12.24.2 GREE Electric Business Overview

12.24.3 GREE Electric Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 GREE Electric Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.24.5 GREE Electric Recent Development

12.25 Sirac

12.25.1 Sirac Corporation Information

12.25.2 Sirac Business Overview

12.25.3 Sirac Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Sirac Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.25.5 Sirac Recent Development

12.26 Anywhere

12.26.1 Anywhere Corporation Information

12.26.2 Anywhere Business Overview

12.26.3 Anywhere Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Anywhere Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.26.5 Anywhere Recent Development

12.27 Fuerda

12.27.1 Fuerda Corporation Information

12.27.2 Fuerda Business Overview

12.27.3 Fuerda Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Fuerda Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.27.5 Fuerda Recent Development

12.28 Tongyi Electrical

12.28.1 Tongyi Electrical Corporation Information

12.28.2 Tongyi Electrical Business Overview

12.28.3 Tongyi Electrical Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.28.4 Tongyi Electrical Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.28.5 Tongyi Electrical Recent Development

12.29 AMITIME

12.29.1 AMITIME Corporation Information

12.29.2 AMITIME Business Overview

12.29.3 AMITIME Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.29.4 AMITIME Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.29.5 AMITIME Recent Development

12.30 Zhengxu

12.30.1 Zhengxu Corporation Information

12.30.2 Zhengxu Business Overview

12.30.3 Zhengxu Heat Pumps Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.30.4 Zhengxu Heat Pumps Products Offered

12.30.5 Zhengxu Recent Development

13 Heat Pumps Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Heat Pumps Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Heat Pumps

13.4 Heat Pumps Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Heat Pumps Distributors List

14.3 Heat Pumps Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Heat Pumps Market Trends

15.2 Heat Pumps Drivers

15.3 Heat Pumps Market Challenges

15.4 Heat Pumps Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”