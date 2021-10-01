Heat Pump (>100℃) Market 2021: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2027 | Kobe Steel, Mayekawa, Combitherm

“ 100℃) width=400 height=250 />

The report titled Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Heat Pump (>100℃) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heat Pump (>100℃) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kobe Steel, Mayekawa, Combitherm, ENGIE Deutschland, Frigopol, IBK Group/OCHSNER, Hybrid Energy, Oilon

Market Segmentation by Product:

Output Temperatures 100°C – 109°C

Output Temperatures 110°C – 119°C

Output Temperatures 120°C – 139°C

Output Temperatures 140°C – 159°C

Output Temperatures ≥160°C



Market Segmentation by Application:

Chemical

Paper & Pulp

Food Industry

District Heating

Machinery Manufacturing

Oil Refining Industry

Metal Industry

Other



The Heat Pump (>100℃) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Heat Pump (>100℃) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Heat Pump (>100℃) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Heat Pump (>100℃) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Overview

1.1 Heat Pump (>100℃) Product Overview

1.2 Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Output Temperatures 100°C – 109°C

1.2.2 Output Temperatures 110°C – 119°C

1.2.3 Output Temperatures 120°C – 139°C

1.2.4 Output Temperatures 140°C – 159°C

1.2.5 Output Temperatures ≥160°C

1.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Heat Pump (>100℃) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Heat Pump (>100℃) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Heat Pump (>100℃) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Heat Pump (>100℃) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Heat Pump (>100℃) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Heat Pump (>100℃) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Heat Pump (>100℃) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) by Application

4.1 Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical

4.1.2 Paper & Pulp

4.1.3 Food Industry

4.1.4 District Heating

4.1.5 Machinery Manufacturing

4.1.6 Oil Refining Industry

4.1.7 Metal Industry

4.1.8 Other

4.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Heat Pump (>100℃) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) by Country

5.1 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) by Country

6.1 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) by Country

8.1 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heat Pump (>100℃) Business

10.1 Kobe Steel

10.1.1 Kobe Steel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kobe Steel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Kobe Steel Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Kobe Steel Heat Pump (>100℃) Products Offered

10.1.5 Kobe Steel Recent Development

10.2 Mayekawa

10.2.1 Mayekawa Corporation Information

10.2.2 Mayekawa Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Mayekawa Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Kobe Steel Heat Pump (>100℃) Products Offered

10.2.5 Mayekawa Recent Development

10.3 Combitherm

10.3.1 Combitherm Corporation Information

10.3.2 Combitherm Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Combitherm Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Combitherm Heat Pump (>100℃) Products Offered

10.3.5 Combitherm Recent Development

10.4 ENGIE Deutschland

10.4.1 ENGIE Deutschland Corporation Information

10.4.2 ENGIE Deutschland Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 ENGIE Deutschland Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 ENGIE Deutschland Heat Pump (>100℃) Products Offered

10.4.5 ENGIE Deutschland Recent Development

10.5 Frigopol

10.5.1 Frigopol Corporation Information

10.5.2 Frigopol Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Frigopol Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Frigopol Heat Pump (>100℃) Products Offered

10.5.5 Frigopol Recent Development

10.6 IBK Group/OCHSNER

10.6.1 IBK Group/OCHSNER Corporation Information

10.6.2 IBK Group/OCHSNER Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 IBK Group/OCHSNER Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 IBK Group/OCHSNER Heat Pump (>100℃) Products Offered

10.6.5 IBK Group/OCHSNER Recent Development

10.7 Hybrid Energy

10.7.1 Hybrid Energy Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hybrid Energy Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Hybrid Energy Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Hybrid Energy Heat Pump (>100℃) Products Offered

10.7.5 Hybrid Energy Recent Development

10.8 Oilon

10.8.1 Oilon Corporation Information

10.8.2 Oilon Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Oilon Heat Pump (>100℃) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Oilon Heat Pump (>100℃) Products Offered

10.8.5 Oilon Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Heat Pump (>100℃) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Heat Pump (>100℃) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Heat Pump (>100℃) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Heat Pump (>100℃) Distributors

12.3 Heat Pump (>100℃) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

