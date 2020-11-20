Heat Insulation Materials Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026 | BASF SE, Bayer AG, Saint-Gobain

“

The report titled Global Heat Insulation Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Heat Insulation Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Heat Insulation Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Heat Insulation Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Heat Insulation Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Heat Insulation Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heat Insulation Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heat Insulation Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heat Insulation Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heat Insulation Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heat Insulation Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heat Insulation Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF SE, Bayer AG, Saint-Gobain, Rockwool International, Huntsman Corporation, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Bridgestone, Evonik Industries AG, GAF Materials Corporation, Kingspan Group, DowDuPont

Market Segmentation by Product: Mineral Wool

Polyurethane Foam

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Expanded Polystyrene

Extruded Polystyrene

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Construction

HVAC & OEM

Non-Residential

Wires & Cables

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Others



The Heat Insulation Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heat Insulation Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heat Insulation Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Heat Insulation Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Heat Insulation Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Heat Insulation Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Heat Insulation Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Heat Insulation Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Heat Insulation Materials Market Overview

1.1 Heat Insulation Materials Product Overview

1.2 Heat Insulation Materials Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Mineral Wool

1.2.2 Polyurethane Foam

1.2.3 Polyethylene

1.2.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

1.2.5 Expanded Polystyrene

1.2.6 Extruded Polystyrene

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Heat Insulation Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Heat Insulation Materials Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Heat Insulation Materials Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Heat Insulation Materials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Heat Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Heat Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Heat Insulation Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Heat Insulation Materials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Heat Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Heat Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Heat Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Heat Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Heat Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Insulation Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Heat Insulation Materials Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Heat Insulation Materials Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Heat Insulation Materials Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Heat Insulation Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Heat Insulation Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Heat Insulation Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Heat Insulation Materials Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Heat Insulation Materials Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Heat Insulation Materials as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Heat Insulation Materials Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Heat Insulation Materials Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Heat Insulation Materials by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Heat Insulation Materials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Heat Insulation Materials Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Heat Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Heat Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Heat Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Heat Insulation Materials Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Heat Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Heat Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Heat Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Heat Insulation Materials by Application

4.1 Heat Insulation Materials Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential Construction

4.1.2 HVAC & OEM

4.1.3 Non-Residential

4.1.4 Wires & Cables

4.1.5 Automotive

4.1.6 Oil & Gas

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Heat Insulation Materials Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Heat Insulation Materials Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Heat Insulation Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Heat Insulation Materials Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Heat Insulation Materials by Application

4.5.2 Europe Heat Insulation Materials by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Heat Insulation Materials by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Heat Insulation Materials by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Heat Insulation Materials by Application

5 North America Heat Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Heat Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Heat Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Heat Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Heat Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Heat Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Heat Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Heat Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Heat Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Heat Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Heat Insulation Materials Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Heat Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Heat Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Heat Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Heat Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Heat Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Heat Insulation Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Insulation Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Insulation Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heat Insulation Materials Business

10.1 BASF SE

10.1.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF SE Heat Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF SE Heat Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF SE Recent Developments

10.2 Bayer AG

10.2.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bayer AG Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Bayer AG Heat Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BASF SE Heat Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.2.5 Bayer AG Recent Developments

10.3 Saint-Gobain

10.3.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

10.3.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Saint-Gobain Heat Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Saint-Gobain Heat Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.3.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments

10.4 Rockwool International

10.4.1 Rockwool International Corporation Information

10.4.2 Rockwool International Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Rockwool International Heat Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Rockwool International Heat Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.4.5 Rockwool International Recent Developments

10.5 Huntsman Corporation

10.5.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Huntsman Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Huntsman Corporation Heat Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Huntsman Corporation Heat Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.5.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Developments

10.6 Atlas Roofing Corporation

10.6.1 Atlas Roofing Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Atlas Roofing Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Atlas Roofing Corporation Heat Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Atlas Roofing Corporation Heat Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.6.5 Atlas Roofing Corporation Recent Developments

10.7 Bridgestone

10.7.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bridgestone Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Bridgestone Heat Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Bridgestone Heat Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.7.5 Bridgestone Recent Developments

10.8 Evonik Industries AG

10.8.1 Evonik Industries AG Corporation Information

10.8.2 Evonik Industries AG Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Evonik Industries AG Heat Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Evonik Industries AG Heat Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.8.5 Evonik Industries AG Recent Developments

10.9 GAF Materials Corporation

10.9.1 GAF Materials Corporation Corporation Information

10.9.2 GAF Materials Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 GAF Materials Corporation Heat Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 GAF Materials Corporation Heat Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.9.5 GAF Materials Corporation Recent Developments

10.10 Kingspan Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Heat Insulation Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kingspan Group Heat Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kingspan Group Recent Developments

10.11 DowDuPont

10.11.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.11.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 DowDuPont Heat Insulation Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 DowDuPont Heat Insulation Materials Products Offered

10.11.5 DowDuPont Recent Developments

11 Heat Insulation Materials Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Heat Insulation Materials Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Heat Insulation Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Heat Insulation Materials Industry Trends

11.4.2 Heat Insulation Materials Market Drivers

11.4.3 Heat Insulation Materials Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

