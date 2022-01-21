Heat Furnace Market 2022: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2028 | ANDRITZ Group, Tenova, Primetals Technologies

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Heat Furnace Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Heat Furnace report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Heat Furnace market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Heat Furnace market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Heat Furnace market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Heat Furnace market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Heat Furnace market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ANDRITZ Group, Tenova, Primetals Technologies, Aichelin Group, InductOthersm Corporation, ALD, Ipsen, Despatch, SECO/WARWICK, Nachi-Fujikoshi, PVA TePla, Cieffe(Accu）, Mersen, Gasbarre Furnace, TPS, Surface Combustion, CEC, Sistem Teknik, AVS, TAV, Nutec Bickley, Shenwu, Phoenix Furnace

Market Segmentation by Product:

Atmosphere Furnaces

Vacuum Furnaces



Market Segmentation by Application:

Metallurgy

Petrochemical industry

Material handling

Other



The Heat Furnace Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Heat Furnace market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Heat Furnace market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Heat Furnace Product Introduction

1.2 Global Heat Furnace Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Heat Furnace Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Heat Furnace Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Heat Furnace Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Heat Furnace Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Heat Furnace Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Heat Furnace Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Heat Furnace in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Heat Furnace Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Heat Furnace Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Heat Furnace Industry Trends

1.5.2 Heat Furnace Market Drivers

1.5.3 Heat Furnace Market Challenges

1.5.4 Heat Furnace Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Heat Furnace Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Atmosphere Furnaces

2.1.2 Vacuum Furnaces

2.2 Global Heat Furnace Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Heat Furnace Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Heat Furnace Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Heat Furnace Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Heat Furnace Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Heat Furnace Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Heat Furnace Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Heat Furnace Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Heat Furnace Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Metallurgy

3.1.2 Petrochemical industry

3.1.3 Material handling

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Heat Furnace Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Heat Furnace Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Heat Furnace Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Heat Furnace Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Heat Furnace Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Heat Furnace Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Heat Furnace Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Heat Furnace Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Heat Furnace Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Heat Furnace Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Heat Furnace Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Heat Furnace Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Heat Furnace Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Heat Furnace Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Heat Furnace Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Heat Furnace Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Heat Furnace in 2021

4.2.3 Global Heat Furnace Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Heat Furnace Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Heat Furnace Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Heat Furnace Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Heat Furnace Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Heat Furnace Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Heat Furnace Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Heat Furnace Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Heat Furnace Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Heat Furnace Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Heat Furnace Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Heat Furnace Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Heat Furnace Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Heat Furnace Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Heat Furnace Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Heat Furnace Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Heat Furnace Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Heat Furnace Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Heat Furnace Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Heat Furnace Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Heat Furnace Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Heat Furnace Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Heat Furnace Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Heat Furnace Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Heat Furnace Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Heat Furnace Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Heat Furnace Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ANDRITZ Group

7.1.1 ANDRITZ Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 ANDRITZ Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ANDRITZ Group Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ANDRITZ Group Heat Furnace Products Offered

7.1.5 ANDRITZ Group Recent Development

7.2 Tenova

7.2.1 Tenova Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tenova Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tenova Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tenova Heat Furnace Products Offered

7.2.5 Tenova Recent Development

7.3 Primetals Technologies

7.3.1 Primetals Technologies Corporation Information

7.3.2 Primetals Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Primetals Technologies Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Primetals Technologies Heat Furnace Products Offered

7.3.5 Primetals Technologies Recent Development

7.4 Aichelin Group

7.4.1 Aichelin Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Aichelin Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Aichelin Group Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Aichelin Group Heat Furnace Products Offered

7.4.5 Aichelin Group Recent Development

7.5 InductOthersm Corporation

7.5.1 InductOthersm Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 InductOthersm Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 InductOthersm Corporation Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 InductOthersm Corporation Heat Furnace Products Offered

7.5.5 InductOthersm Corporation Recent Development

7.6 ALD

7.6.1 ALD Corporation Information

7.6.2 ALD Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ALD Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ALD Heat Furnace Products Offered

7.6.5 ALD Recent Development

7.7 Ipsen

7.7.1 Ipsen Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ipsen Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ipsen Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ipsen Heat Furnace Products Offered

7.7.5 Ipsen Recent Development

7.8 Despatch

7.8.1 Despatch Corporation Information

7.8.2 Despatch Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Despatch Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Despatch Heat Furnace Products Offered

7.8.5 Despatch Recent Development

7.9 SECO/WARWICK

7.9.1 SECO/WARWICK Corporation Information

7.9.2 SECO/WARWICK Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SECO/WARWICK Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SECO/WARWICK Heat Furnace Products Offered

7.9.5 SECO/WARWICK Recent Development

7.10 Nachi-Fujikoshi

7.10.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Heat Furnace Products Offered

7.10.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Development

7.11 PVA TePla

7.11.1 PVA TePla Corporation Information

7.11.2 PVA TePla Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 PVA TePla Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 PVA TePla Heat Furnace Products Offered

7.11.5 PVA TePla Recent Development

7.12 Cieffe(Accu）

7.12.1 Cieffe(Accu） Corporation Information

7.12.2 Cieffe(Accu） Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Cieffe(Accu） Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Cieffe(Accu） Products Offered

7.12.5 Cieffe(Accu） Recent Development

7.13 Mersen

7.13.1 Mersen Corporation Information

7.13.2 Mersen Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Mersen Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Mersen Products Offered

7.13.5 Mersen Recent Development

7.14 Gasbarre Furnace

7.14.1 Gasbarre Furnace Corporation Information

7.14.2 Gasbarre Furnace Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Gasbarre Furnace Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Gasbarre Furnace Products Offered

7.14.5 Gasbarre Furnace Recent Development

7.15 TPS

7.15.1 TPS Corporation Information

7.15.2 TPS Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 TPS Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 TPS Products Offered

7.15.5 TPS Recent Development

7.16 Surface Combustion

7.16.1 Surface Combustion Corporation Information

7.16.2 Surface Combustion Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Surface Combustion Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Surface Combustion Products Offered

7.16.5 Surface Combustion Recent Development

7.17 CEC

7.17.1 CEC Corporation Information

7.17.2 CEC Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 CEC Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 CEC Products Offered

7.17.5 CEC Recent Development

7.18 Sistem Teknik

7.18.1 Sistem Teknik Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sistem Teknik Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Sistem Teknik Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Sistem Teknik Products Offered

7.18.5 Sistem Teknik Recent Development

7.19 AVS

7.19.1 AVS Corporation Information

7.19.2 AVS Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 AVS Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 AVS Products Offered

7.19.5 AVS Recent Development

7.20 TAV

7.20.1 TAV Corporation Information

7.20.2 TAV Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 TAV Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 TAV Products Offered

7.20.5 TAV Recent Development

7.21 Nutec Bickley

7.21.1 Nutec Bickley Corporation Information

7.21.2 Nutec Bickley Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Nutec Bickley Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Nutec Bickley Products Offered

7.21.5 Nutec Bickley Recent Development

7.22 Shenwu

7.22.1 Shenwu Corporation Information

7.22.2 Shenwu Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Shenwu Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Shenwu Products Offered

7.22.5 Shenwu Recent Development

7.23 Phoenix Furnace

7.23.1 Phoenix Furnace Corporation Information

7.23.2 Phoenix Furnace Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Phoenix Furnace Heat Furnace Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Phoenix Furnace Products Offered

7.23.5 Phoenix Furnace Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Heat Furnace Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Heat Furnace Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Heat Furnace Distributors

8.3 Heat Furnace Production Mode & Process

8.4 Heat Furnace Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Heat Furnace Sales Channels

8.4.2 Heat Furnace Distributors

8.5 Heat Furnace Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

