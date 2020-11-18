Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | GE, Philips, Siemens, Fujifilm

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Market Research Report: GE, Philips, Siemens, Fujifilm, Toshiba, Samsung, Hitachi, Mindray Medical, Boston Scientific, BenQ Medical, Chison, Ecare, Esaote, Telemed, Zoncare, MedGyn

Types: Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment

Handheld Ultrasound Equipment



Applications: Hospital

Clinic

Home Care



The Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment

1.4.3 Handheld Ultrasound Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Home Care

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 GE

8.1.1 GE Corporation Information

8.1.2 GE Overview

8.1.3 GE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 GE Product Description

8.1.5 GE Related Developments

8.2 Philips

8.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

8.2.2 Philips Overview

8.2.3 Philips Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Philips Product Description

8.2.5 Philips Related Developments

8.3 Siemens

8.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.3.2 Siemens Overview

8.3.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Siemens Product Description

8.3.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.4 Fujifilm

8.4.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

8.4.2 Fujifilm Overview

8.4.3 Fujifilm Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Fujifilm Product Description

8.4.5 Fujifilm Related Developments

8.5 Toshiba

8.5.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.5.2 Toshiba Overview

8.5.3 Toshiba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Toshiba Product Description

8.5.5 Toshiba Related Developments

8.6 Samsung

8.6.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.6.2 Samsung Overview

8.6.3 Samsung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Samsung Product Description

8.6.5 Samsung Related Developments

8.7 Hitachi

8.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.7.2 Hitachi Overview

8.7.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.7.5 Hitachi Related Developments

8.8 Mindray Medical

8.8.1 Mindray Medical Corporation Information

8.8.2 Mindray Medical Overview

8.8.3 Mindray Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Mindray Medical Product Description

8.8.5 Mindray Medical Related Developments

8.9 Boston Scientific

8.9.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

8.9.2 Boston Scientific Overview

8.9.3 Boston Scientific Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Boston Scientific Product Description

8.9.5 Boston Scientific Related Developments

8.10 BenQ Medical

8.10.1 BenQ Medical Corporation Information

8.10.2 BenQ Medical Overview

8.10.3 BenQ Medical Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 BenQ Medical Product Description

8.10.5 BenQ Medical Related Developments

8.11 Chison

8.11.1 Chison Corporation Information

8.11.2 Chison Overview

8.11.3 Chison Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Chison Product Description

8.11.5 Chison Related Developments

8.12 Ecare

8.12.1 Ecare Corporation Information

8.12.2 Ecare Overview

8.12.3 Ecare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Ecare Product Description

8.12.5 Ecare Related Developments

8.13 Esaote

8.13.1 Esaote Corporation Information

8.13.2 Esaote Overview

8.13.3 Esaote Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Esaote Product Description

8.13.5 Esaote Related Developments

8.14 Telemed

8.14.1 Telemed Corporation Information

8.14.2 Telemed Overview

8.14.3 Telemed Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Telemed Product Description

8.14.5 Telemed Related Developments

8.15 Zoncare

8.15.1 Zoncare Corporation Information

8.15.2 Zoncare Overview

8.15.3 Zoncare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Zoncare Product Description

8.15.5 Zoncare Related Developments

8.16 MedGyn

8.16.1 MedGyn Corporation Information

8.16.2 MedGyn Overview

8.16.3 MedGyn Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 MedGyn Product Description

8.16.5 MedGyn Related Developments

9 Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Distributors

11.3 Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Healthcare Ultrasound Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

