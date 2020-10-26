Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026|Arden Incorporated, KPMG, GEP, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Expeditor

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a report, titled “Global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market.

Key Companies/Manufacturers operating in the global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing market include: , Arden Incorporated, KPMG, GEP, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Expeditor, UPS Supply Chain Solution, Kuehne + Nagel, Hub Group, TAGG Logistics, Burris Logistic, Schneider Logistics & Dedicated, Exel, CEVA Logistic, DB Schenker Logistics, Panalpina, Ryder Supply Chain Solution, Accenture Plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Infosys BPO Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing

Segmental Analysis

Both developed and emerging regions are deeply studied by the authors of the report. The regional analysis section of the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing market on the basis of region. Each region is exhaustively researched about so that players can use the analysis to tap into unexplored markets and plan powerful strategies to gain a foothold in lucrative markets.

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Segment By Type:

Supply Chain Procurement

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Segment By Application:

Large Hospitals

Medium Hospitals

Small Hospitals

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Supply Chain Procurement

1.4.3 Supply Chain Outsourcing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Large Hospitals

1.5.3 Medium Hospitals

1.5.4 Small Hospitals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Revenue in 2019

3.3 Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Arden Incorporated

13.1.1 Arden Incorporated Company Details

13.1.2 Arden Incorporated Business Overview

13.1.3 Arden Incorporated Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

13.1.4 Arden Incorporated Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Arden Incorporated Recent Development

13.2 KPMG

13.2.1 KPMG Company Details

13.2.2 KPMG Business Overview

13.2.3 KPMG Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

13.2.4 KPMG Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 KPMG Recent Development

13.3 GEP

13.3.1 GEP Company Details

13.3.2 GEP Business Overview

13.3.3 GEP Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

13.3.4 GEP Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 GEP Recent Development

13.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide

13.4.1 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Details

13.4.2 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Business Overview

13.4.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

13.4.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Recent Development

13.5 Expeditor

13.5.1 Expeditor Company Details

13.5.2 Expeditor Business Overview

13.5.3 Expeditor Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

13.5.4 Expeditor Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Expeditor Recent Development

13.6 UPS Supply Chain Solution

13.6.1 UPS Supply Chain Solution Company Details

13.6.2 UPS Supply Chain Solution Business Overview

13.6.3 UPS Supply Chain Solution Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

13.6.4 UPS Supply Chain Solution Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 UPS Supply Chain Solution Recent Development

13.7 Kuehne + Nagel

13.7.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

13.7.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview

13.7.3 Kuehne + Nagel Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

13.7.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

13.8 Hub Group

13.8.1 Hub Group Company Details

13.8.2 Hub Group Business Overview

13.8.3 Hub Group Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

13.8.4 Hub Group Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Hub Group Recent Development

13.9 TAGG Logistics

13.9.1 TAGG Logistics Company Details

13.9.2 TAGG Logistics Business Overview

13.9.3 TAGG Logistics Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

13.9.4 TAGG Logistics Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 TAGG Logistics Recent Development

13.10 Burris Logistic

13.10.1 Burris Logistic Company Details

13.10.2 Burris Logistic Business Overview

13.10.3 Burris Logistic Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

13.10.4 Burris Logistic Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Burris Logistic Recent Development

13.11 Schneider Logistics & Dedicated

10.11.1 Schneider Logistics & Dedicated Company Details

10.11.2 Schneider Logistics & Dedicated Business Overview

10.11.3 Schneider Logistics & Dedicated Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

10.11.4 Schneider Logistics & Dedicated Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Schneider Logistics & Dedicated Recent Development

13.12 Exel

10.12.1 Exel Company Details

10.12.2 Exel Business Overview

10.12.3 Exel Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

10.12.4 Exel Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Exel Recent Development

13.13 CEVA Logistic

10.13.1 CEVA Logistic Company Details

10.13.2 CEVA Logistic Business Overview

10.13.3 CEVA Logistic Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

10.13.4 CEVA Logistic Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 CEVA Logistic Recent Development

13.14 DB Schenker Logistics

10.14.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details

10.14.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview

10.14.3 DB Schenker Logistics Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

10.14.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development

13.15 Panalpina

10.15.1 Panalpina Company Details

10.15.2 Panalpina Business Overview

10.15.3 Panalpina Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

10.15.4 Panalpina Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Panalpina Recent Development

13.16 Ryder Supply Chain Solution

10.16.1 Ryder Supply Chain Solution Company Details

10.16.2 Ryder Supply Chain Solution Business Overview

10.16.3 Ryder Supply Chain Solution Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

10.16.4 Ryder Supply Chain Solution Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Ryder Supply Chain Solution Recent Development

13.17 Accenture Plc

10.17.1 Accenture Plc Company Details

10.17.2 Accenture Plc Business Overview

10.17.3 Accenture Plc Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

10.17.4 Accenture Plc Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Accenture Plc Recent Development

13.18 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

10.18.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Company Details

10.18.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Business Overview

10.18.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

10.18.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Recent Development

13.19 Infosys BPO Ltd

10.19.1 Infosys BPO Ltd Company Details

10.19.2 Infosys BPO Ltd Business Overview

10.19.3 Infosys BPO Ltd Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

10.19.4 Infosys BPO Ltd Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Infosys BPO Ltd Recent Development

13.20 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

10.20.1 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Company Details

10.20.2 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Business Overview

10.20.3 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Introduction

10.20.4 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Outsourcing Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

