Healthcare Supply Chain Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor

Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient, it mainly includes hardware and software, the downstream customer mainly includes the manufacture, providers, and distributors. By end-user, this market includes manufacturers (41%), distributors (41%), and providers (41%), of which the manufacturers dominated the global market in 2016. However, the providers segment, which includes hospitals and other service providers, is anticipated to reflect a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The health care supply chain involves three main groups: manufacturers (manufacturing companies), distributors, and providers (hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics). In terms of component, its divisions include software (revenue market share over 62% in 2016) and hardware (revenue market share about 38% in 2016). The former accounted for a major share in the global market in 2016, due to increased adoption of the supply chain management software, and rising applications such as customer relationship management and execution of value chain transactions. This segment is expected to register a prominently high CAGR (about 9%) during the forecast period. By end-user, this market includes manufacturers (41%), distributors (41%), and providers(41%), of which the manufacturers dominated the global market in 2016. However, the providers segment, which includes hospitals and other service providers, is anticipated to reflect a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The global market is driven by factors such as a growing focus on supply chain management by the health care industry to effectively reduce costs, rising efforts to deliver high-quality services on time, increasing penetration and adoption of various components such as software and cloud-based solutions, and technological advancement.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market The global Healthcare Supply Chain market size is projected to reach US$ 3492.7 million by 2026, from US$ 1935.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Healthcare Supply Chain market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Healthcare Supply Chain market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Healthcare Supply Chain market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Healthcare Supply Chain market.
Healthcare Supply Chain Breakdown Data by Type
Software, Hardware
Healthcare Supply Chain Breakdown Data by Application
Manufacturers, Providers, Distributors
the Healthcare Supply Chain market has been segmented as follows:
North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Healthcare Supply Chain market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.
The following players are covered in this report:
McKesson, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor, HighJump, Manhattan Associates, JDA, TECSYS, Kinaxis, BluJay Solutions, Jump Technologies, LogiTag Systems
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Software
1.2.3 Hardware 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Manufacturers
1.3.3 Providers
1.3.4 Distributors 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Healthcare Supply Chain Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Healthcare Supply Chain Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Healthcare Supply Chain Market Trends
2.3.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Market Drivers
2.3.3 Healthcare Supply Chain Market Challenges
2.3.4 Healthcare Supply Chain Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Healthcare Supply Chain Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Healthcare Supply Chain Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue 3.4 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Healthcare Supply Chain Revenue in 2020 3.5 Healthcare Supply Chain Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Healthcare Supply Chain Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Healthcare Supply Chain Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Healthcare Supply Chain Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Healthcare Supply Chain Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Supply Chain Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 McKesson
11.1.1 McKesson Company Details
11.1.2 McKesson Business Overview
11.1.3 McKesson Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
11.1.4 McKesson Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 McKesson Recent Development 11.2 SAP SE
11.2.1 SAP SE Company Details
11.2.2 SAP SE Business Overview
11.2.3 SAP SE Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
11.2.4 SAP SE Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 SAP SE Recent Development 11.3 Oracle Corporation
11.3.1 Oracle Corporation Company Details
11.3.2 Oracle Corporation Business Overview
11.3.3 Oracle Corporation Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
11.3.4 Oracle Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Oracle Corporation Recent Development 11.4 Infor
11.4.1 Infor Company Details
11.4.2 Infor Business Overview
11.4.3 Infor Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
11.4.4 Infor Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Infor Recent Development 11.5 HighJump
11.5.1 HighJump Company Details
11.5.2 HighJump Business Overview
11.5.3 HighJump Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
11.5.4 HighJump Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 HighJump Recent Development 11.6 Manhattan Associates
11.6.1 Manhattan Associates Company Details
11.6.2 Manhattan Associates Business Overview
11.6.3 Manhattan Associates Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
11.6.4 Manhattan Associates Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Manhattan Associates Recent Development 11.7 JDA
11.7.1 JDA Company Details
11.7.2 JDA Business Overview
11.7.3 JDA Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
11.7.4 JDA Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 JDA Recent Development 11.8 TECSYS
11.8.1 TECSYS Company Details
11.8.2 TECSYS Business Overview
11.8.3 TECSYS Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
11.8.4 TECSYS Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 TECSYS Recent Development 11.9 Kinaxis
11.9.1 Kinaxis Company Details
11.9.2 Kinaxis Business Overview
11.9.3 Kinaxis Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
11.9.4 Kinaxis Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Kinaxis Recent Development 11.10 BluJay Solutions
11.10.1 BluJay Solutions Company Details
11.10.2 BluJay Solutions Business Overview
11.10.3 BluJay Solutions Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
11.10.4 BluJay Solutions Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 BluJay Solutions Recent Development 11.11 Jump Technologies
11.11.1 Jump Technologies Company Details
11.11.2 Jump Technologies Business Overview
11.11.3 Jump Technologies Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
11.11.4 Jump Technologies Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Jump Technologies Recent Development 11.12 LogiTag Systems
11.12.1 LogiTag Systems Company Details
11.12.2 LogiTag Systems Business Overview
11.12.3 LogiTag Systems Healthcare Supply Chain Introduction
11.12.4 LogiTag Systems Revenue in Healthcare Supply Chain Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 LogiTag Systems Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
