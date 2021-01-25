Healthcare Supply Chain Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor

Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient, it mainly includes hardware and software, the downstream customer mainly includes the manufacture, providers, and distributors. By end-user, this market includes manufacturers (41%), distributors (41%), and providers (41%), of which the manufacturers dominated the global market in 2016. However, the providers segment, which includes hospitals and other service providers, is anticipated to reflect a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The health care supply chain involves three main groups: manufacturers (manufacturing companies), distributors, and providers (hospitals, pharmacies, and clinics). In terms of component, its divisions include software (revenue market share over 62% in 2016) and hardware (revenue market share about 38% in 2016). The former accounted for a major share in the global market in 2016, due to increased adoption of the supply chain management software, and rising applications such as customer relationship management and execution of value chain transactions. This segment is expected to register a prominently high CAGR (about 9%) during the forecast period. By end-user, this market includes manufacturers (41%), distributors (41%), and providers(41%), of which the manufacturers dominated the global market in 2016. However, the providers segment, which includes hospitals and other service providers, is anticipated to reflect a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The global market is driven by factors such as a growing focus on supply chain management by the health care industry to effectively reduce costs, rising efforts to deliver high-quality services on time, increasing penetration and adoption of various components such as software and cloud-based solutions, and technological advancement.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Market The global Healthcare Supply Chain market size is projected to reach US$ 3492.7 million by 2026, from US$ 1935.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021-2026.

Healthcare Supply Chain Breakdown Data by Type

Software, Hardware

Healthcare Supply Chain Breakdown Data by Application

Manufacturers, Providers, Distributors Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Healthcare Supply Chain market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Healthcare Supply Chain market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, McKesson, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Infor, HighJump, Manhattan Associates, JDA, TECSYS, Kinaxis, Infor, HighJump, LogiTag Systems

