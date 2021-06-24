Healthcare Staffing Services Market 2021: Analysed by Business Growth, Development Forecast, Applications and Forecast Prospects |, Triage Staffing, Platinum Healthcare Staffing

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Healthcare Staffing Services Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Healthcare Staffing Services data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Healthcare Staffing Services Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Healthcare Staffing Services Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Healthcare Staffing Services market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Healthcare Staffing Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Triage Staffing, Platinum Healthcare Staffing, Inc, AB Staffing Solutions, Acute Quality Staffing, Axis Medical Staffing, Inc., BrightStar Care, HealthTrust, MedicalPeople, National Staffing Solutions, Redwood, Sooner Medical, UHC Solutions, A-1 Healthcare Placements, Aerotek

Market Segment by Product Type:

Permanent Placement, Long Term Contracts, Hospitals, Practices, Other Medical Organizations

Market Segment by Application:

, Hospitals, Practices, Other Medical Organizations

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Healthcare Staffing Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Healthcare Staffing Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Healthcare Staffing Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Healthcare Staffing Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Healthcare Staffing Services market

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Healthcare Staffing Services

1.1 Healthcare Staffing Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Healthcare Staffing Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Healthcare Staffing Services Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Healthcare Staffing Services Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Healthcare Staffing Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Healthcare Staffing Services Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Healthcare Staffing Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Permanent Placement

2.5 Long Term Contracts 3 Healthcare Staffing Services Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Healthcare Staffing Services Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Healthcare Staffing Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Practices

3.6 Other Medical Organizations 4 Healthcare Staffing Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Healthcare Staffing Services as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Healthcare Staffing Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players Healthcare Staffing Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Healthcare Staffing Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Healthcare Staffing Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Triage Staffing

5.1.1 Triage Staffing Profile

5.1.2 Triage Staffing Main Business

5.1.3 Triage Staffing Healthcare Staffing Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Triage Staffing Healthcare Staffing Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Triage Staffing Recent Developments

5.2 Platinum Healthcare Staffing, Inc

5.2.1 Platinum Healthcare Staffing, Inc Profile

5.2.2 Platinum Healthcare Staffing, Inc Main Business

5.2.3 Platinum Healthcare Staffing, Inc Healthcare Staffing Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Platinum Healthcare Staffing, Inc Healthcare Staffing Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Platinum Healthcare Staffing, Inc Recent Developments

5.3 AB Staffing Solutions

5.5.1 AB Staffing Solutions Profile

5.3.2 AB Staffing Solutions Main Business

5.3.3 AB Staffing Solutions Healthcare Staffing Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 AB Staffing Solutions Healthcare Staffing Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Acute Quality Staffing Recent Developments

5.4 Acute Quality Staffing

5.4.1 Acute Quality Staffing Profile

5.4.2 Acute Quality Staffing Main Business

5.4.3 Acute Quality Staffing Healthcare Staffing Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Acute Quality Staffing Healthcare Staffing Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Acute Quality Staffing Recent Developments

5.5 Axis Medical Staffing, Inc.

5.5.1 Axis Medical Staffing, Inc. Profile

5.5.2 Axis Medical Staffing, Inc. Main Business

5.5.3 Axis Medical Staffing, Inc. Healthcare Staffing Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Axis Medical Staffing, Inc. Healthcare Staffing Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Axis Medical Staffing, Inc. Recent Developments

5.6 BrightStar Care

5.6.1 BrightStar Care Profile

5.6.2 BrightStar Care Main Business

5.6.3 BrightStar Care Healthcare Staffing Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 BrightStar Care Healthcare Staffing Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 BrightStar Care Recent Developments

5.7 HealthTrust

5.7.1 HealthTrust Profile

5.7.2 HealthTrust Main Business

5.7.3 HealthTrust Healthcare Staffing Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 HealthTrust Healthcare Staffing Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 HealthTrust Recent Developments

5.8 MedicalPeople

5.8.1 MedicalPeople Profile

5.8.2 MedicalPeople Main Business

5.8.3 MedicalPeople Healthcare Staffing Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 MedicalPeople Healthcare Staffing Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 MedicalPeople Recent Developments

5.9 National Staffing Solutions

5.9.1 National Staffing Solutions Profile

5.9.2 National Staffing Solutions Main Business

5.9.3 National Staffing Solutions Healthcare Staffing Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 National Staffing Solutions Healthcare Staffing Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 National Staffing Solutions Recent Developments

5.10 Redwood

5.10.1 Redwood Profile

5.10.2 Redwood Main Business

5.10.3 Redwood Healthcare Staffing Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Redwood Healthcare Staffing Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Redwood Recent Developments

5.11 Sooner Medical

5.11.1 Sooner Medical Profile

5.11.2 Sooner Medical Main Business

5.11.3 Sooner Medical Healthcare Staffing Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Sooner Medical Healthcare Staffing Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Sooner Medical Recent Developments

5.12 UHC Solutions

5.12.1 UHC Solutions Profile

5.12.2 UHC Solutions Main Business

5.12.3 UHC Solutions Healthcare Staffing Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 UHC Solutions Healthcare Staffing Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 UHC Solutions Recent Developments

5.13 A-1 Healthcare Placements

5.13.1 A-1 Healthcare Placements Profile

5.13.2 A-1 Healthcare Placements Main Business

5.13.3 A-1 Healthcare Placements Healthcare Staffing Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 A-1 Healthcare Placements Healthcare Staffing Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 A-1 Healthcare Placements Recent Developments

5.14 Aerotek

5.14.1 Aerotek Profile

5.14.2 Aerotek Main Business

5.14.3 Aerotek Healthcare Staffing Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Aerotek Healthcare Staffing Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Aerotek Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Healthcare Staffing Services Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Healthcare Staffing Services Market Dynamics

11.1 Healthcare Staffing Services Industry Trends

11.2 Healthcare Staffing Services Market Drivers

11.3 Healthcare Staffing Services Market Challenges

11.4 Healthcare Staffing Services Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

