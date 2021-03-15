Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2027 | SAP, Veeva Systems, Salesforce, Oracle

“

The report titled Global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: SAP, Veeva Systems, Salesforce, Oracle, IBM, Cerner, Lawson and Verint Systems, Nice systems, NetSuite, Microsoft, Amdocs Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, Accenture, Anthelio Healthcare Solutions, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Talisma

Market Segmentation by Product: Predictive CRM

Mobile CRM

Cloud-Based CRM

Social CRM

Collaborative CRM



Market Segmentation by Application: Relationship Management

Case Coordination

Community Outreach

Case Management

Other



The Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Predictive CRM

1.2.3 Mobile CRM

1.2.4 Cloud-Based CRM

1.2.5 Social CRM

1.2.6 Collaborative CRM

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Relationship Management

1.3.3 Case Coordination

1.3.4 Community Outreach

1.3.5 Case Management

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Trends

2.3.2 Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Revenue

3.4 Global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Revenue in 2020

3.5 Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 SAP

11.1.1 SAP Company Details

11.1.2 SAP Business Overview

11.1.3 SAP Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.1.4 SAP Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 SAP Recent Development

11.2 Veeva Systems

11.2.1 Veeva Systems Company Details

11.2.2 Veeva Systems Business Overview

11.2.3 Veeva Systems Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.2.4 Veeva Systems Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Veeva Systems Recent Development

11.3 Salesforce

11.3.1 Salesforce Company Details

11.3.2 Salesforce Business Overview

11.3.3 Salesforce Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.3.4 Salesforce Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Salesforce Recent Development

11.4 Oracle

11.4.1 Oracle Company Details

11.4.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.4.3 Oracle Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.5 IBM

11.5.1 IBM Company Details

11.5.2 IBM Business Overview

11.5.3 IBM Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.5.4 IBM Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 IBM Recent Development

11.6 Cerner

11.6.1 Cerner Company Details

11.6.2 Cerner Business Overview

11.6.3 Cerner Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.6.4 Cerner Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Cerner Recent Development

11.7 Lawson and Verint Systems

11.7.1 Lawson and Verint Systems Company Details

11.7.2 Lawson and Verint Systems Business Overview

11.7.3 Lawson and Verint Systems Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.7.4 Lawson and Verint Systems Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Lawson and Verint Systems Recent Development

11.8 Nice systems

11.8.1 Nice systems Company Details

11.8.2 Nice systems Business Overview

11.8.3 Nice systems Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.8.4 Nice systems Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Nice systems Recent Development

11.9 NetSuite

11.9.1 NetSuite Company Details

11.9.2 NetSuite Business Overview

11.9.3 NetSuite Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.9.4 NetSuite Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 NetSuite Recent Development

11.10 Microsoft

11.10.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.10.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.10.3 Microsoft Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.10.4 Microsoft Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.11 Amdocs Ltd.

11.11.1 Amdocs Ltd. Company Details

11.11.2 Amdocs Ltd. Business Overview

11.11.3 Amdocs Ltd. Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.11.4 Amdocs Ltd. Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Amdocs Ltd. Recent Development

11.12 Siemens Healthcare

11.12.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

11.12.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview

11.12.3 Siemens Healthcare Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.12.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

11.13 Accenture

11.13.1 Accenture Company Details

11.13.2 Accenture Business Overview

11.13.3 Accenture Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.13.4 Accenture Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Accenture Recent Development

11.14 Anthelio Healthcare Solutions

11.14.1 Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Company Details

11.14.2 Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Business Overview

11.14.3 Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.14.4 Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Recent Development

11.15 AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

11.15.1 AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Company Details

11.15.2 AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Business Overview

11.15.3 AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.15.4 AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Recent Development

11.16 Talisma

11.16.1 Talisma Company Details

11.16.2 Talisma Business Overview

11.16.3 Talisma Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Introduction

11.16.4 Talisma Revenue in Healthcare CRM (Customer Relationship Management) Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Talisma Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

