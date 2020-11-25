Healthcare BPO Market Increasing Popularity to Boost Growth by 2026| Quintiles, HCL, Cognizant

The global Healthcare BPO market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Healthcare BPO market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Healthcare BPO market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Healthcare BPO market, such as Quintiles, HCL, Cognizant, Covance, Accenture, Inventiv, Catalent, Parexel, Lonza, Boehringer Ingelheim, Charles Rivers, Genpact, Sutherland, PremierBPO, Firstsource, PPD, GeBBS Healthcare, Indian Healthcare BPO They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Healthcare BPO market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Healthcare BPO market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Healthcare BPO market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Healthcare BPO industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Healthcare BPO market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Healthcare BPO market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Healthcare BPO market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Healthcare BPO market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Healthcare BPO Market by Product: Healthcare Payer BPO, Healthcare Provider BPO, Healthcare Pharmaceutical BPO

Global Healthcare BPO Market by Application: , Research and Development, Manufacturing, Non-Clinical Services

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Healthcare BPO market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Healthcare BPO Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Healthcare BPO market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Healthcare BPO industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Healthcare BPO market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Healthcare BPO market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Healthcare BPO market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Healthcare BPO

1.1 Healthcare BPO Market Overview

1.1.1 Healthcare BPO Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Healthcare BPO Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Healthcare BPO Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Healthcare BPO Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Healthcare BPO Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Healthcare BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Healthcare BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Healthcare BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Healthcare BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Healthcare BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Healthcare BPO Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Healthcare BPO Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Healthcare BPO Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Healthcare BPO Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Healthcare BPO Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Healthcare Payer BPO

2.5 Healthcare Provider BPO

2.6 Healthcare Pharmaceutical BPO 3 Healthcare BPO Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Healthcare BPO Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Healthcare BPO Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Healthcare BPO Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Research and Development

3.5 Manufacturing

3.6 Non-Clinical Services 4 Global Healthcare BPO Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Healthcare BPO Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Healthcare BPO as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Healthcare BPO Market

4.4 Global Top Players Healthcare BPO Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Healthcare BPO Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Healthcare BPO Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Quintiles

5.1.1 Quintiles Profile

5.1.2 Quintiles Main Business

5.1.3 Quintiles Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Quintiles Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Quintiles Recent Developments

5.2 HCL

5.2.1 HCL Profile

5.2.2 HCL Main Business

5.2.3 HCL Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 HCL Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 HCL Recent Developments

5.3 Cognizant

5.5.1 Cognizant Profile

5.3.2 Cognizant Main Business

5.3.3 Cognizant Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Cognizant Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Covance Recent Developments

5.4 Covance

5.4.1 Covance Profile

5.4.2 Covance Main Business

5.4.3 Covance Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Covance Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Covance Recent Developments

5.5 Accenture

5.5.1 Accenture Profile

5.5.2 Accenture Main Business

5.5.3 Accenture Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Accenture Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Accenture Recent Developments

5.6 Inventiv

5.6.1 Inventiv Profile

5.6.2 Inventiv Main Business

5.6.3 Inventiv Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Inventiv Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Inventiv Recent Developments

5.7 Catalent

5.7.1 Catalent Profile

5.7.2 Catalent Main Business

5.7.3 Catalent Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Catalent Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Catalent Recent Developments

5.8 Parexel

5.8.1 Parexel Profile

5.8.2 Parexel Main Business

5.8.3 Parexel Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Parexel Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Parexel Recent Developments

5.9 Lonza

5.9.1 Lonza Profile

5.9.2 Lonza Main Business

5.9.3 Lonza Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Lonza Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Lonza Recent Developments

5.10 Boehringer Ingelheim

5.10.1 Boehringer Ingelheim Profile

5.10.2 Boehringer Ingelheim Main Business

5.10.3 Boehringer Ingelheim Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Boehringer Ingelheim Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Boehringer Ingelheim Recent Developments

5.11 Charles Rivers

5.11.1 Charles Rivers Profile

5.11.2 Charles Rivers Main Business

5.11.3 Charles Rivers Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Charles Rivers Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Charles Rivers Recent Developments

5.12 Genpact

5.12.1 Genpact Profile

5.12.2 Genpact Main Business

5.12.3 Genpact Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Genpact Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Genpact Recent Developments

5.13 Sutherland

5.13.1 Sutherland Profile

5.13.2 Sutherland Main Business

5.13.3 Sutherland Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Sutherland Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Sutherland Recent Developments

5.14 PremierBPO

5.14.1 PremierBPO Profile

5.14.2 PremierBPO Main Business

5.14.3 PremierBPO Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 PremierBPO Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 PremierBPO Recent Developments

5.15 Firstsource

5.15.1 Firstsource Profile

5.15.2 Firstsource Main Business

5.15.3 Firstsource Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Firstsource Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Firstsource Recent Developments

5.16 PPD

5.16.1 PPD Profile

5.16.2 PPD Main Business

5.16.3 PPD Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 PPD Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 PPD Recent Developments

5.17 GeBBS Healthcare

5.17.1 GeBBS Healthcare Profile

5.17.2 GeBBS Healthcare Main Business

5.17.3 GeBBS Healthcare Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 GeBBS Healthcare Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 GeBBS Healthcare Recent Developments

5.18 Indian Healthcare BPO

5.18.1 Indian Healthcare BPO Profile

5.18.2 Indian Healthcare BPO Main Business

5.18.3 Indian Healthcare BPO Healthcare BPO Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Indian Healthcare BPO Healthcare BPO Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Indian Healthcare BPO Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Healthcare BPO Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Healthcare BPO Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Healthcare BPO Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Healthcare BPO Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Healthcare BPO Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Healthcare BPO Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

