Headworn Microphones to Boost the Revenue over the Forecast Period (2020-2026)|Audio-Technica, AKG, Samson

The global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market, such as SONY, CROSSCALL, Idea Technology Limited, THURAYA, Sonimtech, Motorola, Huadoobright, ShenZhen Xin Kingbrand Technology, Caterpillar, GreenOrange, THE GEMRY COMMUNICATIONS, JEASUNG, SealsTechnologies Ltd, Tlcentury, Conquest Knight XV, SHENZHEN VEBCLUB, BeiJing Mfox They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market by Product: Ordinary Smartphone, Professional Smartphone

Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market by Application: , Outdoor Work, Outdoor Sport

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Overview

1.1 Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Product Overview

1.2 Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ordinary Smartphone

1.2.2 Professional Smartphone

1.3 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones by Application

4.1 Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Segment by Application

4.1.1 Outdoor Work

4.1.2 Outdoor Sport

4.2 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones by Application

4.5.2 Europe Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones by Application 5 North America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Business

10.1 SONY

10.1.1 SONY Corporation Information

10.1.2 SONY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 SONY Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 SONY Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Products Offered

10.1.5 SONY Recent Development

10.2 CROSSCALL

10.2.1 CROSSCALL Corporation Information

10.2.2 CROSSCALL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 CROSSCALL Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 CROSSCALL Recent Development

10.3 Idea Technology Limited

10.3.1 Idea Technology Limited Corporation Information

10.3.2 Idea Technology Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Idea Technology Limited Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Idea Technology Limited Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Products Offered

10.3.5 Idea Technology Limited Recent Development

10.4 THURAYA

10.4.1 THURAYA Corporation Information

10.4.2 THURAYA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 THURAYA Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 THURAYA Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Products Offered

10.4.5 THURAYA Recent Development

10.5 Sonimtech

10.5.1 Sonimtech Corporation Information

10.5.2 Sonimtech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Sonimtech Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Sonimtech Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Products Offered

10.5.5 Sonimtech Recent Development

10.6 Motorola

10.6.1 Motorola Corporation Information

10.6.2 Motorola Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Motorola Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Motorola Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Products Offered

10.6.5 Motorola Recent Development

10.7 Huadoobright

10.7.1 Huadoobright Corporation Information

10.7.2 Huadoobright Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Huadoobright Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Huadoobright Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Products Offered

10.7.5 Huadoobright Recent Development

10.8 ShenZhen Xin Kingbrand Technology

10.8.1 ShenZhen Xin Kingbrand Technology Corporation Information

10.8.2 ShenZhen Xin Kingbrand Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 ShenZhen Xin Kingbrand Technology Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 ShenZhen Xin Kingbrand Technology Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Products Offered

10.8.5 ShenZhen Xin Kingbrand Technology Recent Development

10.9 Caterpillar

10.9.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

10.9.2 Caterpillar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Caterpillar Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Caterpillar Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Products Offered

10.9.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

10.10 GreenOrange

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 GreenOrange Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 GreenOrange Recent Development

10.11 THE GEMRY COMMUNICATIONS

10.11.1 THE GEMRY COMMUNICATIONS Corporation Information

10.11.2 THE GEMRY COMMUNICATIONS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 THE GEMRY COMMUNICATIONS Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 THE GEMRY COMMUNICATIONS Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Products Offered

10.11.5 THE GEMRY COMMUNICATIONS Recent Development

10.12 JEASUNG

10.12.1 JEASUNG Corporation Information

10.12.2 JEASUNG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 JEASUNG Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 JEASUNG Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Products Offered

10.12.5 JEASUNG Recent Development

10.13 SealsTechnologies Ltd

10.13.1 SealsTechnologies Ltd Corporation Information

10.13.2 SealsTechnologies Ltd Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 SealsTechnologies Ltd Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SealsTechnologies Ltd Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Products Offered

10.13.5 SealsTechnologies Ltd Recent Development

10.14 Tlcentury

10.14.1 Tlcentury Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tlcentury Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Tlcentury Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Tlcentury Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Products Offered

10.14.5 Tlcentury Recent Development

10.15 Conquest Knight XV

10.15.1 Conquest Knight XV Corporation Information

10.15.2 Conquest Knight XV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Conquest Knight XV Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Conquest Knight XV Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Products Offered

10.15.5 Conquest Knight XV Recent Development

10.16 SHENZHEN VEBCLUB

10.16.1 SHENZHEN VEBCLUB Corporation Information

10.16.2 SHENZHEN VEBCLUB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 SHENZHEN VEBCLUB Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 SHENZHEN VEBCLUB Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Products Offered

10.16.5 SHENZHEN VEBCLUB Recent Development

10.17 BeiJing Mfox

10.17.1 BeiJing Mfox Corporation Information

10.17.2 BeiJing Mfox Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 BeiJing Mfox Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 BeiJing Mfox Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Products Offered

10.17.5 BeiJing Mfox Recent Development 11 Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Waterproof and Rugged Smartphones Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

