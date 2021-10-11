HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market 2021: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2027 | JM Eagle, ADS, Aliaxis

“

The report titled Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global HDPE Pipes & Fittings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global HDPE Pipes & Fittings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global HDPE Pipes & Fittings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global HDPE Pipes & Fittings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The HDPE Pipes & Fittings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the HDPE Pipes & Fittings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global HDPE Pipes & Fittings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global HDPE Pipes & Fittings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global HDPE Pipes & Fittings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global HDPE Pipes & Fittings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global HDPE Pipes & Fittings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

JM Eagle, ADS, Aliaxis, LESSO, Chevron Phillips Chemical, WL Plastics, Wavin, Chinaust Group, Cangzhou Mingzhu, Dura-Line, Zhejiang Weixing, Junxing Pipe, Shandong Vicome Pipe, Ginde Pipe, POLYPLASTIC Group, Pipelife International, Lane Enterprises, Prinsco, Polypipe, Contech Engineered Solutions, Jain Irrigation Systems, Goody, Kazanorgsintez

Market Segmentation by Product:

PE80

PE100

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Sewage Systems

Water Supply

Oil and Gas

Residential

Agricultural Applications

Manufacturing

HVAC

Others



The HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global HDPE Pipes & Fittings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global HDPE Pipes & Fittings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 HDPE Pipes & Fittings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PE80

1.2.3 PE100

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Sewage Systems

1.3.3 Water Supply

1.3.4 Oil and Gas

1.3.5 Residential

1.3.6 Agricultural Applications

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 HVAC

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 HDPE Pipes & Fittings Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top HDPE Pipes & Fittings Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top HDPE Pipes & Fittings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key HDPE Pipes & Fittings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 HDPE Pipes & Fittings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers HDPE Pipes & Fittings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 HDPE Pipes & Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 HDPE Pipes & Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 HDPE Pipes & Fittings Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global HDPE Pipes & Fittings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top HDPE Pipes & Fittings Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top HDPE Pipes & Fittings Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States HDPE Pipes & Fittings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipes & Fittings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 JM Eagle

12.1.1 JM Eagle Corporation Information

12.1.2 JM Eagle Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 JM Eagle HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 JM Eagle HDPE Pipes & Fittings Products Offered

12.1.5 JM Eagle Recent Development

12.2 ADS

12.2.1 ADS Corporation Information

12.2.2 ADS Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ADS HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ADS HDPE Pipes & Fittings Products Offered

12.2.5 ADS Recent Development

12.3 Aliaxis

12.3.1 Aliaxis Corporation Information

12.3.2 Aliaxis Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Aliaxis HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Aliaxis HDPE Pipes & Fittings Products Offered

12.3.5 Aliaxis Recent Development

12.4 LESSO

12.4.1 LESSO Corporation Information

12.4.2 LESSO Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 LESSO HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 LESSO HDPE Pipes & Fittings Products Offered

12.4.5 LESSO Recent Development

12.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical

12.5.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical HDPE Pipes & Fittings Products Offered

12.5.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Recent Development

12.6 WL Plastics

12.6.1 WL Plastics Corporation Information

12.6.2 WL Plastics Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 WL Plastics HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 WL Plastics HDPE Pipes & Fittings Products Offered

12.6.5 WL Plastics Recent Development

12.7 Wavin

12.7.1 Wavin Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wavin Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Wavin HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wavin HDPE Pipes & Fittings Products Offered

12.7.5 Wavin Recent Development

12.8 Chinaust Group

12.8.1 Chinaust Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Chinaust Group Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Chinaust Group HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Chinaust Group HDPE Pipes & Fittings Products Offered

12.8.5 Chinaust Group Recent Development

12.9 Cangzhou Mingzhu

12.9.1 Cangzhou Mingzhu Corporation Information

12.9.2 Cangzhou Mingzhu Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Cangzhou Mingzhu HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Cangzhou Mingzhu HDPE Pipes & Fittings Products Offered

12.9.5 Cangzhou Mingzhu Recent Development

12.10 Dura-Line

12.10.1 Dura-Line Corporation Information

12.10.2 Dura-Line Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Dura-Line HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Dura-Line HDPE Pipes & Fittings Products Offered

12.10.5 Dura-Line Recent Development

12.12 Junxing Pipe

12.12.1 Junxing Pipe Corporation Information

12.12.2 Junxing Pipe Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Junxing Pipe HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Junxing Pipe Products Offered

12.12.5 Junxing Pipe Recent Development

12.13 Shandong Vicome Pipe

12.13.1 Shandong Vicome Pipe Corporation Information

12.13.2 Shandong Vicome Pipe Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Shandong Vicome Pipe HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Shandong Vicome Pipe Products Offered

12.13.5 Shandong Vicome Pipe Recent Development

12.14 Ginde Pipe

12.14.1 Ginde Pipe Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ginde Pipe Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Ginde Pipe HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Ginde Pipe Products Offered

12.14.5 Ginde Pipe Recent Development

12.15 POLYPLASTIC Group

12.15.1 POLYPLASTIC Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 POLYPLASTIC Group Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 POLYPLASTIC Group HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 POLYPLASTIC Group Products Offered

12.15.5 POLYPLASTIC Group Recent Development

12.16 Pipelife International

12.16.1 Pipelife International Corporation Information

12.16.2 Pipelife International Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Pipelife International HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Pipelife International Products Offered

12.16.5 Pipelife International Recent Development

12.17 Lane Enterprises

12.17.1 Lane Enterprises Corporation Information

12.17.2 Lane Enterprises Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Lane Enterprises HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Lane Enterprises Products Offered

12.17.5 Lane Enterprises Recent Development

12.18 Prinsco

12.18.1 Prinsco Corporation Information

12.18.2 Prinsco Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Prinsco HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Prinsco Products Offered

12.18.5 Prinsco Recent Development

12.19 Polypipe

12.19.1 Polypipe Corporation Information

12.19.2 Polypipe Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Polypipe HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Polypipe Products Offered

12.19.5 Polypipe Recent Development

12.20 Contech Engineered Solutions

12.20.1 Contech Engineered Solutions Corporation Information

12.20.2 Contech Engineered Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Contech Engineered Solutions HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Contech Engineered Solutions Products Offered

12.20.5 Contech Engineered Solutions Recent Development

12.21 Jain Irrigation Systems

12.21.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Corporation Information

12.21.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Jain Irrigation Systems HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Products Offered

12.21.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Development

12.22 Goody

12.22.1 Goody Corporation Information

12.22.2 Goody Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Goody HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Goody Products Offered

12.22.5 Goody Recent Development

12.23 Kazanorgsintez

12.23.1 Kazanorgsintez Corporation Information

12.23.2 Kazanorgsintez Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Kazanorgsintez HDPE Pipes & Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Kazanorgsintez Products Offered

12.23.5 Kazanorgsintez Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 HDPE Pipes & Fittings Industry Trends

13.2 HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Drivers

13.3 HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Challenges

13.4 HDPE Pipes & Fittings Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 HDPE Pipes & Fittings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”