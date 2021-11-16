HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, WL Plastics

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(HDPE Pipe for Gas Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the HDPE Pipe for Gas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, WL Plastics, Armtec, ADS, Canada Culvert, Flying W Plastics, Ideal Pipe, Dura-Line (Audax Group), Dynaflex Pipe Technologies, CRP Products, Plastic Industries, Blue Diamond Industries, IPEX, Soleno, National Pipe & Plastics, Plasson USA, Kanaflex, Uponor, Instream Water Control Projects, Centennial Plastics, United Poly Systems

Market Segmentation by Product:

PE63 Pipe

PE80 Pipe

PE100 Pipe



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial Building

Others



The HDPE Pipe for Gas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of HDPE Pipe for Gas

1.2 HDPE Pipe for Gas Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 PE63 Pipe

1.2.3 PE80 Pipe

1.2.4 PE100 Pipe

1.3 HDPE Pipe for Gas Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China HDPE Pipe for Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan HDPE Pipe for Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest HDPE Pipe for Gas Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Production

3.4.1 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Production

3.5.1 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China HDPE Pipe for Gas Production

3.6.1 China HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan HDPE Pipe for Gas Production

3.7.1 Japan HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Consumption by Region

4.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipe for Gas Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America HDPE Pipe for Gas Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 JM Eagle

7.1.1 JM Eagle HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.1.2 JM Eagle HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.1.3 JM Eagle HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 JM Eagle Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 JM Eagle Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

7.2.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.2.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 WL Plastics

7.3.1 WL Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.3.2 WL Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.3.3 WL Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 WL Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 WL Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Armtec

7.4.1 Armtec HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.4.2 Armtec HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Armtec HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Armtec Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Armtec Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 ADS

7.5.1 ADS HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.5.2 ADS HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.5.3 ADS HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 ADS Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 ADS Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Canada Culvert

7.6.1 Canada Culvert HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.6.2 Canada Culvert HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Canada Culvert HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Canada Culvert Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Canada Culvert Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Flying W Plastics

7.7.1 Flying W Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.7.2 Flying W Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Flying W Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Flying W Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Flying W Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Ideal Pipe

7.8.1 Ideal Pipe HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ideal Pipe HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Ideal Pipe HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Ideal Pipe Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ideal Pipe Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Dura-Line (Audax Group)

7.9.1 Dura-Line (Audax Group) HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dura-Line (Audax Group) HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Dura-Line (Audax Group) HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Dura-Line (Audax Group) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Dura-Line (Audax Group) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Dynaflex Pipe Technologies

7.10.1 Dynaflex Pipe Technologies HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dynaflex Pipe Technologies HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Dynaflex Pipe Technologies HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Dynaflex Pipe Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Dynaflex Pipe Technologies Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 CRP Products

7.11.1 CRP Products HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.11.2 CRP Products HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.11.3 CRP Products HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 CRP Products Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 CRP Products Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Plastic Industries

7.12.1 Plastic Industries HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.12.2 Plastic Industries HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Plastic Industries HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Plastic Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Plastic Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Blue Diamond Industries

7.13.1 Blue Diamond Industries HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.13.2 Blue Diamond Industries HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Blue Diamond Industries HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Blue Diamond Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Blue Diamond Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 IPEX

7.14.1 IPEX HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.14.2 IPEX HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.14.3 IPEX HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 IPEX Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 IPEX Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Soleno

7.15.1 Soleno HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.15.2 Soleno HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Soleno HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Soleno Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Soleno Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 National Pipe & Plastics

7.16.1 National Pipe & Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.16.2 National Pipe & Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.16.3 National Pipe & Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 National Pipe & Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 National Pipe & Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Plasson USA

7.17.1 Plasson USA HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.17.2 Plasson USA HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Plasson USA HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Plasson USA Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Plasson USA Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Kanaflex

7.18.1 Kanaflex HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.18.2 Kanaflex HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Kanaflex HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Kanaflex Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Kanaflex Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Uponor

7.19.1 Uponor HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.19.2 Uponor HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Uponor HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Uponor Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Uponor Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Instream Water Control Projects

7.20.1 Instream Water Control Projects HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.20.2 Instream Water Control Projects HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Instream Water Control Projects HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Instream Water Control Projects Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Instream Water Control Projects Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Centennial Plastics

7.21.1 Centennial Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.21.2 Centennial Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Centennial Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Centennial Plastics Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Centennial Plastics Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 United Poly Systems

7.22.1 United Poly Systems HDPE Pipe for Gas Corporation Information

7.22.2 United Poly Systems HDPE Pipe for Gas Product Portfolio

7.22.3 United Poly Systems HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 United Poly Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 United Poly Systems Recent Developments/Updates

8 HDPE Pipe for Gas Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 HDPE Pipe for Gas Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of HDPE Pipe for Gas

8.4 HDPE Pipe for Gas Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 HDPE Pipe for Gas Distributors List

9.3 HDPE Pipe for Gas Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 HDPE Pipe for Gas Industry Trends

10.2 HDPE Pipe for Gas Growth Drivers

10.3 HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Challenges

10.4 HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of HDPE Pipe for Gas by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China HDPE Pipe for Gas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan HDPE Pipe for Gas Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of HDPE Pipe for Gas

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of HDPE Pipe for Gas by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of HDPE Pipe for Gas by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of HDPE Pipe for Gas by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of HDPE Pipe for Gas by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of HDPE Pipe for Gas by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of HDPE Pipe for Gas by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of HDPE Pipe for Gas by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of HDPE Pipe for Gas by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

