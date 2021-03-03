Hardware Fastener Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | Wurth, PCC, ITW

“
The report titled Global Hardware Fastener Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hardware Fastener market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hardware Fastener market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hardware Fastener market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hardware Fastener market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hardware Fastener report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hardware Fastener report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hardware Fastener market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hardware Fastener market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hardware Fastener market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hardware Fastener market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hardware Fastener market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Wurth, PCC, ITW, Arconic, Araymond, LISI, STANLEY, Fontana Group, Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), BOSSARD, Aoyama Seisakusho, KAMAX, Agrati Group, Meidoh, NAFCO, Gem-Year, Bulten, Boltun, TR Fastening, Sundram Fasteners Limited
Market Segmentation by Product: Steel Type
Copper Type
Aluminum Type
Other
Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Industry
Electric & Electronics
Machinery Industry
Construction Industry
Aerospace
Others
The Hardware Fastener Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hardware Fastener market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hardware Fastener market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Hardware Fastener market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hardware Fastener industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Hardware Fastener market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Hardware Fastener market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hardware Fastener market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Hardware Fastener Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Hardware Fastener Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Steel Type
1.2.3 Copper Type
1.2.4 Aluminum Type
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Hardware Fastener Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Automotive Industry
1.3.3 Electric & Electronics
1.3.4 Machinery Industry
1.3.5 Construction Industry
1.3.6 Aerospace
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Hardware Fastener Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Hardware Fastener Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Hardware Fastener Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Hardware Fastener Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Hardware Fastener Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.36 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Hardware Fastener Industry Trends
2.4.2 Hardware Fastener Market Drivers
2.4.3 Hardware Fastener Market Challenges
2.4.4 Hardware Fastener Market Restraints
3 Global Hardware Fastener Sales
3.1 Global Hardware Fastener Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Hardware Fastener Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Hardware Fastener Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Hardware Fastener Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Hardware Fastener Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Hardware Fastener Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Hardware Fastener Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Hardware Fastener Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Hardware Fastener Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Hardware Fastener Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Hardware Fastener Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Hardware Fastener Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Hardware Fastener Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hardware Fastener Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Hardware Fastener Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Hardware Fastener Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Hardware Fastener Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hardware Fastener Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Hardware Fastener Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Hardware Fastener Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Hardware Fastener Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Hardware Fastener Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Hardware Fastener Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Hardware Fastener Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Hardware Fastener Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Hardware Fastener Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Hardware Fastener Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Hardware Fastener Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Hardware Fastener Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Hardware Fastener Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Hardware Fastener Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Hardware Fastener Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Hardware Fastener Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Hardware Fastener Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Hardware Fastener Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Hardware Fastener Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Hardware Fastener Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Hardware Fastener Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Hardware Fastener Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Hardware Fastener Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Hardware Fastener Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Hardware Fastener Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Hardware Fastener Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Hardware Fastener Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Hardware Fastener Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Hardware Fastener Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Hardware Fastener Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Hardware Fastener Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Hardware Fastener Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Hardware Fastener Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Hardware Fastener Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Hardware Fastener Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Hardware Fastener Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Hardware Fastener Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Hardware Fastener Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Hardware Fastener Sales by Type (2016-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Hardware Fastener Revenue by Type (2016-2028)
8.3 Europe Hardware Fastener Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Hardware Fastener Sales by Application (2016-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Hardware Fastener Revenue by Application (2016-2028)
8.4 Europe Hardware Fastener Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Hardware Fastener Sales by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.2 Europe Hardware Fastener Revenue by Country (2016-2028)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Hardware Fastener Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Hardware Fastener Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Hardware Fastener Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Hardware Fastener Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Hardware Fastener Sales by Type (2016-2029)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Hardware Fastener Revenue by Type (2016-2029)
9.3 Asia Pacific Hardware Fastener Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Hardware Fastener Sales by Application (2016-2029)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Hardware Fastener Revenue by Application (2016-2029)
9.4 Asia Pacific Hardware Fastener Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Hardware Fastener Sales by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Hardware Fastener Revenue by Region (2016-2029)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Hardware Fastener Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Hardware Fastener Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Hardware Fastener Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Hardware Fastener Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Hardware Fastener Sales by Type (2016-20210)
10.2.2 Latin America Hardware Fastener Revenue by Type (2016-20210)
10.3 Latin America Hardware Fastener Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Hardware Fastener Sales by Application (2016-20210)
10.3.2 Latin America Hardware Fastener Revenue by Application (2016-20210)
10.4 Latin America Hardware Fastener Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Hardware Fastener Sales by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.2 Latin America Hardware Fastener Revenue by Country (2016-20210)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Sales by Type (2016-20211)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Revenue by Type (2016-20211)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Sales by Application (2016-20211)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Revenue by Application (2016-20211)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Sales by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Revenue by Country (2016-20211)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Wurth
12.1.1 Wurth Corporation Information
12.1.2 Wurth Overview
12.1.3 Wurth Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Wurth Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.1.5 Wurth Hardware Fastener SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Wurth Recent Developments
12.2 PCC
12.2.1 PCC Corporation Information
12.2.2 PCC Overview
12.2.3 PCC Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 PCC Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.2.5 PCC Hardware Fastener SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 PCC Recent Developments
12.3 ITW
12.3.1 ITW Corporation Information
12.3.2 ITW Overview
12.3.3 ITW Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 ITW Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.3.5 ITW Hardware Fastener SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 ITW Recent Developments
12.4 Arconic
12.4.1 Arconic Corporation Information
12.4.2 Arconic Overview
12.4.3 Arconic Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Arconic Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.4.5 Arconic Hardware Fastener SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Arconic Recent Developments
12.5 Araymond
12.5.1 Araymond Corporation Information
12.5.2 Araymond Overview
12.5.3 Araymond Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Araymond Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.5.5 Araymond Hardware Fastener SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Araymond Recent Developments
12.6 LISI
12.6.1 LISI Corporation Information
12.6.2 LISI Overview
12.6.3 LISI Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 LISI Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.6.5 LISI Hardware Fastener SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 LISI Recent Developments
12.7 STANLEY
12.7.1 STANLEY Corporation Information
12.7.2 STANLEY Overview
12.7.3 STANLEY Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 STANLEY Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.7.5 STANLEY Hardware Fastener SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 STANLEY Recent Developments
12.8 Fontana Group
12.8.1 Fontana Group Corporation Information
12.8.2 Fontana Group Overview
12.8.3 Fontana Group Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Fontana Group Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.8.5 Fontana Group Hardware Fastener SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Fontana Group Recent Developments
12.9 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)
12.9.1 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Corporation Information
12.9.2 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Overview
12.9.3 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.9.5 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Hardware Fastener SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Recent Developments
12.10 BOSSARD
12.10.1 BOSSARD Corporation Information
12.10.2 BOSSARD Overview
12.10.3 BOSSARD Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 BOSSARD Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.10.5 BOSSARD Hardware Fastener SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 BOSSARD Recent Developments
12.11 Aoyama Seisakusho
12.11.1 Aoyama Seisakusho Corporation Information
12.11.2 Aoyama Seisakusho Overview
12.11.3 Aoyama Seisakusho Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Aoyama Seisakusho Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.11.5 Aoyama Seisakusho Recent Developments
12.12 KAMAX
12.12.1 KAMAX Corporation Information
12.12.2 KAMAX Overview
12.12.3 KAMAX Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 KAMAX Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.12.5 KAMAX Recent Developments
12.13 Agrati Group
12.13.1 Agrati Group Corporation Information
12.13.2 Agrati Group Overview
12.13.3 Agrati Group Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Agrati Group Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.13.5 Agrati Group Recent Developments
12.14 Meidoh
12.14.1 Meidoh Corporation Information
12.14.2 Meidoh Overview
12.14.3 Meidoh Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Meidoh Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.14.5 Meidoh Recent Developments
12.15 NAFCO
12.15.1 NAFCO Corporation Information
12.15.2 NAFCO Overview
12.15.3 NAFCO Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 NAFCO Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.15.5 NAFCO Recent Developments
12.16 Gem-Year
12.16.1 Gem-Year Corporation Information
12.16.2 Gem-Year Overview
12.16.3 Gem-Year Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Gem-Year Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.16.5 Gem-Year Recent Developments
12.17 Bulten
12.17.1 Bulten Corporation Information
12.17.2 Bulten Overview
12.17.3 Bulten Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Bulten Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.17.5 Bulten Recent Developments
12.18 Boltun
12.18.1 Boltun Corporation Information
12.18.2 Boltun Overview
12.18.3 Boltun Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Boltun Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.18.5 Boltun Recent Developments
12.19 TR Fastening
12.19.1 TR Fastening Corporation Information
12.19.2 TR Fastening Overview
12.19.3 TR Fastening Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 TR Fastening Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.19.5 TR Fastening Recent Developments
12.20 Sundram Fasteners Limited
12.20.1 Sundram Fasteners Limited Corporation Information
12.20.2 Sundram Fasteners Limited Overview
12.20.3 Sundram Fasteners Limited Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Sundram Fasteners Limited Hardware Fastener Products and Services
12.20.5 Sundram Fasteners Limited Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Hardware Fastener Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Hardware Fastener Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Hardware Fastener Production Mode & Process
13.4 Hardware Fastener Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Hardware Fastener Sales Channels
13.4.2 Hardware Fastener Distributors
13.5 Hardware Fastener Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
