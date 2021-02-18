Hardware Fastener Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Wurth, PCC, ITW

“

The report titled Global Hardware Fastener Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hardware Fastener market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hardware Fastener market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hardware Fastener market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hardware Fastener market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hardware Fastener report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hardware Fastener report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hardware Fastener market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hardware Fastener market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hardware Fastener market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hardware Fastener market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hardware Fastener market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Wurth, PCC, ITW, Arconic, Araymond, LISI, STANLEY, Fontana Group, Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef), BOSSARD, Aoyama Seisakusho, KAMAX, Agrati Group, Meidoh, NAFCO, Gem-Year, Bulten, Boltun, TR Fastening, Sundram Fasteners Limited

Market Segmentation by Product: Steel Type

Copper Type

Aluminum Type

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Industry

Electric & Electronics

Machinery Industry

Construction Industry

Aerospace

Others



The Hardware Fastener Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hardware Fastener market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hardware Fastener market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hardware Fastener market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hardware Fastener industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hardware Fastener market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hardware Fastener market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hardware Fastener market?

Table of Contents:

1 Hardware Fastener Market Overview

1.1 Hardware Fastener Product Overview

1.2 Hardware Fastener Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Steel Type

1.2.2 Copper Type

1.2.3 Aluminum Type

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Hardware Fastener Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Hardware Fastener Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Hardware Fastener Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Hardware Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Hardware Fastener Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Hardware Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Hardware Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Hardware Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hardware Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Hardware Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Hardware Fastener Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hardware Fastener Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hardware Fastener Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Hardware Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hardware Fastener Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hardware Fastener Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hardware Fastener Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hardware Fastener Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Hardware Fastener as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hardware Fastener Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Hardware Fastener Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Hardware Fastener by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Hardware Fastener Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hardware Fastener Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Hardware Fastener Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Hardware Fastener by Application

4.1 Hardware Fastener Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Electric & Electronics

4.1.3 Machinery Industry

4.1.4 Construction Industry

4.1.5 Aerospace

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Hardware Fastener Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Hardware Fastener Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Hardware Fastener Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Hardware Fastener Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Hardware Fastener by Application

4.5.2 Europe Hardware Fastener by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Hardware Fastener by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Hardware Fastener by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener by Application

5 North America Hardware Fastener Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Hardware Fastener Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Hardware Fastener Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Hardware Fastener Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hardware Fastener Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hardware Fastener Business

10.1 Wurth

10.1.1 Wurth Corporation Information

10.1.2 Wurth Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Wurth Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Wurth Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.1.5 Wurth Recent Developments

10.2 PCC

10.2.1 PCC Corporation Information

10.2.2 PCC Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 PCC Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Wurth Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.2.5 PCC Recent Developments

10.3 ITW

10.3.1 ITW Corporation Information

10.3.2 ITW Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 ITW Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 ITW Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.3.5 ITW Recent Developments

10.4 Arconic

10.4.1 Arconic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Arconic Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Arconic Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Arconic Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.4.5 Arconic Recent Developments

10.5 Araymond

10.5.1 Araymond Corporation Information

10.5.2 Araymond Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Araymond Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Araymond Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.5.5 Araymond Recent Developments

10.6 LISI

10.6.1 LISI Corporation Information

10.6.2 LISI Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 LISI Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 LISI Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.6.5 LISI Recent Developments

10.7 STANLEY

10.7.1 STANLEY Corporation Information

10.7.2 STANLEY Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 STANLEY Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 STANLEY Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.7.5 STANLEY Recent Developments

10.8 Fontana Group

10.8.1 Fontana Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fontana Group Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Fontana Group Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Fontana Group Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.8.5 Fontana Group Recent Developments

10.9 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef)

10.9.1 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.9.5 Shanghai PMC (Nedschroef) Recent Developments

10.10 BOSSARD

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Hardware Fastener Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BOSSARD Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BOSSARD Recent Developments

10.11 Aoyama Seisakusho

10.11.1 Aoyama Seisakusho Corporation Information

10.11.2 Aoyama Seisakusho Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Aoyama Seisakusho Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Aoyama Seisakusho Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.11.5 Aoyama Seisakusho Recent Developments

10.12 KAMAX

10.12.1 KAMAX Corporation Information

10.12.2 KAMAX Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 KAMAX Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 KAMAX Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.12.5 KAMAX Recent Developments

10.13 Agrati Group

10.13.1 Agrati Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Agrati Group Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Agrati Group Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Agrati Group Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.13.5 Agrati Group Recent Developments

10.14 Meidoh

10.14.1 Meidoh Corporation Information

10.14.2 Meidoh Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Meidoh Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Meidoh Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.14.5 Meidoh Recent Developments

10.15 NAFCO

10.15.1 NAFCO Corporation Information

10.15.2 NAFCO Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 NAFCO Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 NAFCO Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.15.5 NAFCO Recent Developments

10.16 Gem-Year

10.16.1 Gem-Year Corporation Information

10.16.2 Gem-Year Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Gem-Year Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Gem-Year Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.16.5 Gem-Year Recent Developments

10.17 Bulten

10.17.1 Bulten Corporation Information

10.17.2 Bulten Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Bulten Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Bulten Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.17.5 Bulten Recent Developments

10.18 Boltun

10.18.1 Boltun Corporation Information

10.18.2 Boltun Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Boltun Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Boltun Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.18.5 Boltun Recent Developments

10.19 TR Fastening

10.19.1 TR Fastening Corporation Information

10.19.2 TR Fastening Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 TR Fastening Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 TR Fastening Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.19.5 TR Fastening Recent Developments

10.20 Sundram Fasteners Limited

10.20.1 Sundram Fasteners Limited Corporation Information

10.20.2 Sundram Fasteners Limited Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Sundram Fasteners Limited Hardware Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Sundram Fasteners Limited Hardware Fastener Products Offered

10.20.5 Sundram Fasteners Limited Recent Developments

11 Hardware Fastener Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Hardware Fastener Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Hardware Fastener Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Hardware Fastener Industry Trends

11.4.2 Hardware Fastener Market Drivers

11.4.3 Hardware Fastener Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”