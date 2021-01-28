Hard Kombucha Market To Witness Significant Growth Over 2021-2027| GT’s, Kombrewcha, Boochcraft, KYLA (Full Sail Brewing)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Hard Kombucha Market Insights and Forecast to 2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Hard Kombucha market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Hard Kombucha market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Hard Kombucha market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
GT’s, Kombrewcha, Boochcraft, KYLA (Full Sail Brewing), Flying Embers, Wild Tonic, New Holland Brewing, Unity Vibration, JuneShine Hard Kombucha
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|, 3-5 Percent ABV, 6-8 Percent ABV, Other, In 2018, 3-5 percent ABV accounted for a major share of about 54% the global hard Kombucha market. Hard Kombucha
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Online, Offline, In hard Kombucha market, the offline holds an important share of about 69%, in terms of applications.
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Hard Kombucha market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Hard Kombucha market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Hard Kombucha industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Hard Kombucha market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Hard Kombucha market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hard Kombucha market
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hard Kombucha Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Hard Kombucha Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 3-5 Percent ABV
1.4.3 6-8 Percent ABV
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Hard Kombucha Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Online
1.3.3 Offline 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hard Kombucha Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Hard Kombucha Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Hard Kombucha Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Hard Kombucha Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Hard Kombucha Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Hard Kombucha Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Hard Kombucha Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Hard Kombucha Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Hard Kombucha Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Hard Kombucha Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hard Kombucha Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Hard Kombucha Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Hard Kombucha Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hard Kombucha Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Hard Kombucha Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Hard Kombucha Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Hard Kombucha Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Hard Kombucha Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Hard Kombucha Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Hard Kombucha Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Hard Kombucha Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Hard Kombucha Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Hard Kombucha Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Hard Kombucha Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Hard Kombucha Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Hard Kombucha Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Hard Kombucha Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Hard Kombucha Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Hard Kombucha Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Hard Kombucha Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Hard Kombucha Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Hard Kombucha Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Hard Kombucha Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Hard Kombucha Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Hard Kombucha Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Hard Kombucha Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Hard Kombucha Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Hard Kombucha Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Hard Kombucha Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Hard Kombucha Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Hard Kombucha Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Hard Kombucha Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Hard Kombucha Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Hard Kombucha Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Hard Kombucha Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Hard Kombucha Sales by Type (2017-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Hard Kombucha Revenue by Type (2017-2027)
7.2 Europe Hard Kombucha Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Hard Kombucha Sales by Application (2017-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Hard Kombucha Revenue by Application (2017-2027)
7.3 Europe Hard Kombucha Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Hard Kombucha Sales by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Hard Kombucha Revenue by Country (2017-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Sales by Type (2018-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Revenue by Type (2018-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Sales by Application (2018-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Revenue by Application (2018-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Sales by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Revenue by Region (2018-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Hard Kombucha Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Hard Kombucha Sales by Type (2019-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Hard Kombucha Revenue by Type (2019-2027)
9.2 Latin America Hard Kombucha Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Hard Kombucha Sales by Application (2019-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Hard Kombucha Revenue by Application (2019-2027)
9.3 Latin America Hard Kombucha Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Hard Kombucha Sales by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Hard Kombucha Revenue by Country (2019-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa
6.1 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Market Size by Type
6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Market Size by Application
6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Market Size by Country
6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 Turkey
6.3.4 Saudi Arabia
6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles
11.1 GT’s
11.1.1 GT’s Corporation Information
11.1.2 GT’s Overview
11.1.3 GT’s Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 GT’s Hard Kombucha Product Description
11.1.5 GT’s Related Developments
11.2 Kombrewcha
11.2.1 Kombrewcha Corporation Information
11.2.2 Kombrewcha Overview
11.2.3 Kombrewcha Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Kombrewcha Hard Kombucha Product Description
11.2.5 Kombrewcha Related Developments
11.3 Boochcraft
11.3.1 Boochcraft Corporation Information
11.3.2 Boochcraft Overview
11.3.3 Boochcraft Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Boochcraft Hard Kombucha Product Description
11.3.5 Boochcraft Related Developments
11.4 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing)
11.4.1 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing) Corporation Information
11.4.2 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing) Overview
11.4.3 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing) Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing) Hard Kombucha Product Description
11.4.5 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing) Related Developments
11.5 Flying Embers
11.5.1 Flying Embers Corporation Information
11.5.2 Flying Embers Overview
11.5.3 Flying Embers Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Flying Embers Hard Kombucha Product Description
11.5.5 Flying Embers Related Developments
11.6 Wild Tonic
11.6.1 Wild Tonic Corporation Information
11.6.2 Wild Tonic Overview
11.6.3 Wild Tonic Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Wild Tonic Hard Kombucha Product Description
11.6.5 Wild Tonic Related Developments
11.7 New Holland Brewing
11.7.1 New Holland Brewing Corporation Information
11.7.2 New Holland Brewing Overview
11.7.3 New Holland Brewing Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 New Holland Brewing Hard Kombucha Product Description
11.7.5 New Holland Brewing Related Developments
11.8 Unity Vibration
11.8.1 Unity Vibration Corporation Information
11.8.2 Unity Vibration Overview
11.8.3 Unity Vibration Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Unity Vibration Hard Kombucha Product Description
11.8.5 Unity Vibration Related Developments
11.9 JuneShine
11.9.1 JuneShine Corporation Information
11.9.2 JuneShine Overview
11.9.3 JuneShine Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 JuneShine Hard Kombucha Product Description
11.9.5 JuneShine Related Developments
12.1 Hard Kombucha Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Hard Kombucha Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Hard Kombucha Production Mode & Process
12.4 Hard Kombucha Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Hard Kombucha Sales Channels
12.4.2 Hard Kombucha Distributors
12.5 Hard Kombucha Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Hard Kombucha Industry Trends
13.2 Hard Kombucha Market Drivers
13.3 Hard Kombucha Market Challenges
13.4 Hard Kombucha Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Hard Kombucha Study 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
