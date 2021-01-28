Hard Kombucha Market To Witness Significant Growth Over 2021-2027| GT’s, Kombrewcha, Boochcraft, KYLA (Full Sail Brewing)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Hard Kombucha Market Insights and Forecast to 2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Hard Kombucha market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Hard Kombucha market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Hard Kombucha market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

GT’s, Kombrewcha, Boochcraft, KYLA (Full Sail Brewing), Flying Embers, Wild Tonic, New Holland Brewing, Unity Vibration, JuneShine Hard Kombucha Market Segment by Product Type: , 3-5 Percent ABV, 6-8 Percent ABV, Other, In 2018, 3-5 percent ABV accounted for a major share of about 54% the global hard Kombucha market. Hard Kombucha Market Segment by Application: , Online, Offline, In hard Kombucha market, the offline holds an important share of about 69%, in terms of applications.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Hard Kombucha market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hard Kombucha market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Hard Kombucha industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hard Kombucha market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hard Kombucha market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hard Kombucha market

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hard Kombucha Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Hard Kombucha Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 3-5 Percent ABV

1.4.3 6-8 Percent ABV

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Hard Kombucha Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hard Kombucha Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Hard Kombucha Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Hard Kombucha Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Hard Kombucha Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Hard Kombucha Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Hard Kombucha Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Hard Kombucha Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Hard Kombucha Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Hard Kombucha Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Hard Kombucha Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hard Kombucha Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Hard Kombucha Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Hard Kombucha Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hard Kombucha Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Hard Kombucha Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Hard Kombucha Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Hard Kombucha Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Hard Kombucha Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Hard Kombucha Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Hard Kombucha Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Hard Kombucha Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Hard Kombucha Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Hard Kombucha Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Hard Kombucha Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Hard Kombucha Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Hard Kombucha Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Hard Kombucha Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Hard Kombucha Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Hard Kombucha Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Hard Kombucha Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Hard Kombucha Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Hard Kombucha Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Hard Kombucha Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Hard Kombucha Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Hard Kombucha Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Hard Kombucha Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Hard Kombucha Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Hard Kombucha Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Hard Kombucha Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Hard Kombucha Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Hard Kombucha Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Hard Kombucha Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Hard Kombucha Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Hard Kombucha Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Hard Kombucha Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Hard Kombucha Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Hard Kombucha Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Hard Kombucha Revenue by Type (2017-2027)

7.2 Europe Hard Kombucha Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Hard Kombucha Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Hard Kombucha Revenue by Application (2017-2027)

7.3 Europe Hard Kombucha Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Hard Kombucha Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Hard Kombucha Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Revenue by Type (2018-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Revenue by Application (2018-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Hard Kombucha Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Hard Kombucha Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Hard Kombucha Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Hard Kombucha Revenue by Type (2019-2027)

9.2 Latin America Hard Kombucha Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Hard Kombucha Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Hard Kombucha Revenue by Application (2019-2027)

9.3 Latin America Hard Kombucha Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Hard Kombucha Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Hard Kombucha Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa

6.1 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Hard Kombucha Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 GT’s

11.1.1 GT’s Corporation Information

11.1.2 GT’s Overview

11.1.3 GT’s Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 GT’s Hard Kombucha Product Description

11.1.5 GT’s Related Developments

11.2 Kombrewcha

11.2.1 Kombrewcha Corporation Information

11.2.2 Kombrewcha Overview

11.2.3 Kombrewcha Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Kombrewcha Hard Kombucha Product Description

11.2.5 Kombrewcha Related Developments

11.3 Boochcraft

11.3.1 Boochcraft Corporation Information

11.3.2 Boochcraft Overview

11.3.3 Boochcraft Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Boochcraft Hard Kombucha Product Description

11.3.5 Boochcraft Related Developments

11.4 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing)

11.4.1 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing) Corporation Information

11.4.2 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing) Overview

11.4.3 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing) Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing) Hard Kombucha Product Description

11.4.5 KYLA (Full Sail Brewing) Related Developments

11.5 Flying Embers

11.5.1 Flying Embers Corporation Information

11.5.2 Flying Embers Overview

11.5.3 Flying Embers Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Flying Embers Hard Kombucha Product Description

11.5.5 Flying Embers Related Developments

11.6 Wild Tonic

11.6.1 Wild Tonic Corporation Information

11.6.2 Wild Tonic Overview

11.6.3 Wild Tonic Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Wild Tonic Hard Kombucha Product Description

11.6.5 Wild Tonic Related Developments

11.7 New Holland Brewing

11.7.1 New Holland Brewing Corporation Information

11.7.2 New Holland Brewing Overview

11.7.3 New Holland Brewing Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 New Holland Brewing Hard Kombucha Product Description

11.7.5 New Holland Brewing Related Developments

11.8 Unity Vibration

11.8.1 Unity Vibration Corporation Information

11.8.2 Unity Vibration Overview

11.8.3 Unity Vibration Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Unity Vibration Hard Kombucha Product Description

11.8.5 Unity Vibration Related Developments

11.9 JuneShine

11.9.1 JuneShine Corporation Information

11.9.2 JuneShine Overview

11.9.3 JuneShine Hard Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 JuneShine Hard Kombucha Product Description

11.9.5 JuneShine Related Developments

12.1 Hard Kombucha Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Hard Kombucha Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Hard Kombucha Production Mode & Process

12.4 Hard Kombucha Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Hard Kombucha Sales Channels

12.4.2 Hard Kombucha Distributors

12.5 Hard Kombucha Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Hard Kombucha Industry Trends

13.2 Hard Kombucha Market Drivers

13.3 Hard Kombucha Market Challenges

13.4 Hard Kombucha Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Hard Kombucha Study 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

