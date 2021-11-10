Hard Drive Enclosure Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027- Sabrent, Samsung, Vantec

Complete study of the global Hard Drive Enclosure market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Hard Drive Enclosure industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Hard Drive Enclosure production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Hard Drive Enclosure market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
USB 3.0, USB 2.0, USB 1.1
Segment by Application
Windows, MAC OS
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Sabrent, Samsung, Vantec, Toshiba, Intel, Dell, Asus, HP, Lenovo, Kingston, Western Digital, Seagate, SanDisk, Crucial, Plextor, ADATA, HGST, Hikvision, LACIE, ORICO, Excelstor
TOC
1.2.1 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 USB 3.0
1.2.3 USB 2.0
1.2.4 USB 1.1 1.3 Hard Drive Enclosure Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Windows
1.3.3 MAC OS 1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Hard Drive Enclosure Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Hard Drive Enclosure Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Hard Drive Enclosure Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Hard Drive Enclosure Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Hard Drive Enclosure Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers 2.1 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.2 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.3 Hard Drive Enclosure Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 2.4 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021) 2.5 Manufacturers Hard Drive Enclosure Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types 2.6 Hard Drive Enclosure Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.6.1 Hard Drive Enclosure Market Concentration Rate
2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Hard Drive Enclosure Players Market Share by Revenue
2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region 3.1 Global Production of Hard Drive Enclosure Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.4 North America Hard Drive Enclosure Production
3.4.1 North America Hard Drive Enclosure Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.4.2 North America Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.5 Europe Hard Drive Enclosure Production
3.5.1 Europe Hard Drive Enclosure Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Europe Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.6 China Hard Drive Enclosure Production
3.6.1 China Hard Drive Enclosure Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.6.2 China Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.7 Japan Hard Drive Enclosure Production
3.7.1 Japan Hard Drive Enclosure Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.7.2 Japan Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 3.8 South Korea Hard Drive Enclosure Production
3.8.1 South Korea Hard Drive Enclosure Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)
3.8.2 South Korea Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Consumption by Region 4.1 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Consumption by Region
4.1.1 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Consumption by Region
4.1.2 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Consumption Market Share by Region 4.2 North America
4.2.1 North America Hard Drive Enclosure Consumption by Country
4.2.2 U.S.
4.2.3 Canada 4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe Hard Drive Enclosure Consumption by Country
4.3.2 Germany
4.3.3 France
4.3.4 U.K.
4.3.5 Italy
4.3.6 Russia 4.4 Asia Pacific
4.4.1 Asia Pacific Hard Drive Enclosure Consumption by Region
4.4.2 China
4.4.3 Japan
4.4.4 South Korea
4.4.5 Taiwan
4.4.6 Southeast Asia
4.4.7 India
4.4.8 Australia 4.5 Latin America
4.5.1 Latin America Hard Drive Enclosure Consumption by Country
4.5.2 Mexico
4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type 5.1 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021) 5.3 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application 6.1 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021) 6.2 Global Hard Drive Enclosure Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled 7.1 Sabrent
7.1.1 Sabrent Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.1.2 Sabrent Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.1.3 Sabrent Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.1.4 Sabrent Main Business and Markets Served
7.1.5 Sabrent Recent Developments/Updates 7.2 Samsung
7.2.1 Samsung Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.2.2 Samsung Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.2.3 Samsung Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.2.4 Samsung Main Business and Markets Served
7.2.5 Samsung Recent Developments/Updates 7.3 Vantec
7.3.1 Vantec Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.3.2 Vantec Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.3.3 Vantec Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.3.4 Vantec Main Business and Markets Served
7.3.5 Vantec Recent Developments/Updates 7.4 Toshiba
7.4.1 Toshiba Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.4.2 Toshiba Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.4.3 Toshiba Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.4.4 Toshiba Main Business and Markets Served
7.4.5 Toshiba Recent Developments/Updates 7.5 Intel
7.5.1 Intel Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.5.2 Intel Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.5.3 Intel Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.5.4 Intel Main Business and Markets Served
7.5.5 Intel Recent Developments/Updates 7.6 Dell
7.6.1 Dell Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.6.2 Dell Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.6.3 Dell Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.6.4 Dell Main Business and Markets Served
7.6.5 Dell Recent Developments/Updates 7.7 Asus
7.7.1 Asus Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.7.2 Asus Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.7.3 Asus Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.7.4 Asus Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 Asus Recent Developments/Updates 7.8 HP
7.8.1 HP Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.8.2 HP Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.8.3 HP Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.8.4 HP Main Business and Markets Served
7.7.5 HP Recent Developments/Updates 7.9 Lenovo
7.9.1 Lenovo Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.9.2 Lenovo Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.9.3 Lenovo Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.9.4 Lenovo Main Business and Markets Served
7.9.5 Lenovo Recent Developments/Updates 7.10 Kingston
7.10.1 Kingston Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.10.2 Kingston Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.10.3 Kingston Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.10.4 Kingston Main Business and Markets Served
7.10.5 Kingston Recent Developments/Updates 7.11 Western Digital
7.11.1 Western Digital Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.11.2 Western Digital Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.11.3 Western Digital Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.11.4 Western Digital Main Business and Markets Served
7.11.5 Western Digital Recent Developments/Updates 7.12 Seagate
7.12.1 Seagate Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.12.2 Seagate Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.12.3 Seagate Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.12.4 Seagate Main Business and Markets Served
7.12.5 Seagate Recent Developments/Updates 7.13 SanDisk
7.13.1 SanDisk Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.13.2 SanDisk Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.13.3 SanDisk Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.13.4 SanDisk Main Business and Markets Served
7.13.5 SanDisk Recent Developments/Updates 7.14 Crucial
7.14.1 Crucial Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.14.2 Crucial Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.14.3 Crucial Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.14.4 Crucial Main Business and Markets Served
7.14.5 Crucial Recent Developments/Updates 7.15 Plextor
7.15.1 Plextor Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.15.2 Plextor Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.15.3 Plextor Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.15.4 Plextor Main Business and Markets Served
7.15.5 Plextor Recent Developments/Updates 7.16 ADATA
7.16.1 ADATA Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.16.2 ADATA Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.16.3 ADATA Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.16.4 ADATA Main Business and Markets Served
7.16.5 ADATA Recent Developments/Updates 7.17 HGST
7.17.1 HGST Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.17.2 HGST Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.17.3 HGST Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.17.4 HGST Main Business and Markets Served
7.17.5 HGST Recent Developments/Updates 7.18 Hikvision
7.18.1 Hikvision Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.18.2 Hikvision Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.18.3 Hikvision Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.18.4 Hikvision Main Business and Markets Served
7.18.5 Hikvision Recent Developments/Updates 7.19 LACIE
7.19.1 LACIE Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.19.2 LACIE Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.19.3 LACIE Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.19.4 LACIE Main Business and Markets Served
7.19.5 LACIE Recent Developments/Updates 7.20 ORICO
7.20.1 ORICO Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.20.2 ORICO Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.20.3 ORICO Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.20.4 ORICO Main Business and Markets Served
7.20.5 ORICO Recent Developments/Updates 7.21 Excelstor
7.21.1 Excelstor Hard Drive Enclosure Corporation Information
7.21.2 Excelstor Hard Drive Enclosure Product Portfolio
7.21.3 Excelstor Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
7.21.4 Excelstor Main Business and Markets Served
7.21.5 Excelstor Recent Developments/Updates 8 Hard Drive Enclosure Manufacturing Cost Analysis 8.1 Hard Drive Enclosure Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hard Drive Enclosure 8.4 Hard Drive Enclosure Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers 9.1 Marketing Channel 9.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Distributors List 9.3 Hard Drive Enclosure Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Hard Drive Enclosure Industry Trends 10.2 Hard Drive Enclosure Growth Drivers 10.3 Hard Drive Enclosure Market Challenges 10.4 Hard Drive Enclosure Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hard Drive Enclosure by Region (2022-2027) 11.2 North America Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.3 Europe Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.4 China Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.5 Japan Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 11.6 South Korea Hard Drive Enclosure Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast 12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Hard Drive Enclosure 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Hard Drive Enclosure by Country 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Hard Drive Enclosure by Country 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Hard Drive Enclosure by Region 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Hard Drive Enclosure by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027) 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hard Drive Enclosure by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hard Drive Enclosure by Type (2022-2027)
13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Hard Drive Enclosure by Type (2022-2027) 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Hard Drive Enclosure by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.2 Market Size Estimation
15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source
15.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer
