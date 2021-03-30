Handling Robot Market 2021 Growth Strategy| Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape | FANUC (Japan), KUKA (Germany), ABB (Switzerland)

“

The report titled Global Handling Robot Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Handling Robot market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Handling Robot market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Handling Robot market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Handling Robot market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Handling Robot report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Handling Robot report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Handling Robot market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Handling Robot market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Handling Robot market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Handling Robot market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Handling Robot market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: FANUC (Japan), KUKA (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan), Nachi (Japan), Kawasaki Robotics(Japan), Comau (Italy), EPSON Robots (Japan), Staubli (Switzerland), Omron Adept Technologies (US), DENSO Robotics (Japan), OTC Daihen (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Universal Robots (Denmark), Hyundai Robotics (Korea), Siasun (China), Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment (China), Estun Automation (China), Guangzhou CNC Equipment (China), STEP Electric Corporation (China)

Market Segmentation by Product: Articulated Material Handling Robots

SCARA Material Handling Robot

Parallel Material Handling Robot



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

Electrical and Electronics

Metal and Machinery

Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals



The Handling Robot Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Handling Robot market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Handling Robot market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Handling Robot market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Handling Robot industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Handling Robot market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Handling Robot market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Handling Robot market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Handling Robot Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Handling Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Articulated Material Handling Robots

1.2.3 SCARA Material Handling Robot

1.2.4 Parallel Material Handling Robot

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Handling Robot Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Chemical, Rubber and Plastic

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.5 Metal and Machinery

1.3.6 Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Handling Robot Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Handling Robot Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Handling Robot Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Handling Robot Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Handling Robot Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Handling Robot Industry Trends

2.4.2 Handling Robot Market Drivers

2.4.3 Handling Robot Market Challenges

2.4.4 Handling Robot Market Restraints

3 Global Handling Robot Sales

3.1 Global Handling Robot Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Handling Robot Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Handling Robot Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Handling Robot Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Handling Robot Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Handling Robot Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Handling Robot Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Handling Robot Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Handling Robot Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Handling Robot Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Handling Robot Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Handling Robot Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Handling Robot Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Handling Robot Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Handling Robot Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Handling Robot Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Handling Robot Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Handling Robot Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Handling Robot Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Handling Robot Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Handling Robot Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Handling Robot Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Handling Robot Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Handling Robot Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Handling Robot Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Handling Robot Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Handling Robot Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Handling Robot Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Handling Robot Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Handling Robot Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Handling Robot Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Handling Robot Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Handling Robot Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Handling Robot Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Handling Robot Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Handling Robot Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Handling Robot Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Handling Robot Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Handling Robot Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Handling Robot Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Handling Robot Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Handling Robot Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Handling Robot Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Handling Robot Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Handling Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Handling Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Handling Robot Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Handling Robot Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Handling Robot Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Handling Robot Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Handling Robot Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Handling Robot Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Handling Robot Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Handling Robot Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Handling Robot Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Handling Robot Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Handling Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Handling Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Handling Robot Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Handling Robot Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Handling Robot Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Handling Robot Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Handling Robot Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Handling Robot Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Handling Robot Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Handling Robot Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Handling Robot Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Handling Robot Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Handling Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Handling Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Handling Robot Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Handling Robot Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Handling Robot Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Handling Robot Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Handling Robot Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Handling Robot Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Handling Robot Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Handling Robot Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Handling Robot Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Handling Robot Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Handling Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Handling Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Handling Robot Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Handling Robot Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Handling Robot Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Handling Robot Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Handling Robot Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Handling Robot Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Handling Robot Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Handling Robot Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Handling Robot Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Handling Robot Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Handling Robot Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Handling Robot Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Handling Robot Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Handling Robot Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Handling Robot Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Handling Robot Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Handling Robot Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Handling Robot Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Handling Robot Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Handling Robot Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Handling Robot Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 FANUC (Japan)

12.1.1 FANUC (Japan) Corporation Information

12.1.2 FANUC (Japan) Overview

12.1.3 FANUC (Japan) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 FANUC (Japan) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.1.5 FANUC (Japan) Handling Robot SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 FANUC (Japan) Recent Developments

12.2 KUKA (Germany)

12.2.1 KUKA (Germany) Corporation Information

12.2.2 KUKA (Germany) Overview

12.2.3 KUKA (Germany) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 KUKA (Germany) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.2.5 KUKA (Germany) Handling Robot SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 KUKA (Germany) Recent Developments

12.3 ABB (Switzerland)

12.3.1 ABB (Switzerland) Corporation Information

12.3.2 ABB (Switzerland) Overview

12.3.3 ABB (Switzerland) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ABB (Switzerland) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.3.5 ABB (Switzerland) Handling Robot SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 ABB (Switzerland) Recent Developments

12.4 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan)

12.4.1 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Overview

12.4.3 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.4.5 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Handling Robot SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan) Recent Developments

12.5 Nachi (Japan)

12.5.1 Nachi (Japan) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nachi (Japan) Overview

12.5.3 Nachi (Japan) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nachi (Japan) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.5.5 Nachi (Japan) Handling Robot SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Nachi (Japan) Recent Developments

12.6 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan)

12.6.1 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Overview

12.6.3 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.6.5 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Handling Robot SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Kawasaki Robotics(Japan) Recent Developments

12.7 Comau (Italy)

12.7.1 Comau (Italy) Corporation Information

12.7.2 Comau (Italy) Overview

12.7.3 Comau (Italy) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Comau (Italy) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.7.5 Comau (Italy) Handling Robot SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Comau (Italy) Recent Developments

12.8 EPSON Robots (Japan)

12.8.1 EPSON Robots (Japan) Corporation Information

12.8.2 EPSON Robots (Japan) Overview

12.8.3 EPSON Robots (Japan) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 EPSON Robots (Japan) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.8.5 EPSON Robots (Japan) Handling Robot SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 EPSON Robots (Japan) Recent Developments

12.9 Staubli (Switzerland)

12.9.1 Staubli (Switzerland) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Staubli (Switzerland) Overview

12.9.3 Staubli (Switzerland) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Staubli (Switzerland) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.9.5 Staubli (Switzerland) Handling Robot SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Staubli (Switzerland) Recent Developments

12.10 Omron Adept Technologies (US)

12.10.1 Omron Adept Technologies (US) Corporation Information

12.10.2 Omron Adept Technologies (US) Overview

12.10.3 Omron Adept Technologies (US) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Omron Adept Technologies (US) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.10.5 Omron Adept Technologies (US) Handling Robot SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Omron Adept Technologies (US) Recent Developments

12.11 DENSO Robotics (Japan)

12.11.1 DENSO Robotics (Japan) Corporation Information

12.11.2 DENSO Robotics (Japan) Overview

12.11.3 DENSO Robotics (Japan) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 DENSO Robotics (Japan) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.11.5 DENSO Robotics (Japan) Recent Developments

12.12 OTC Daihen (Japan)

12.12.1 OTC Daihen (Japan) Corporation Information

12.12.2 OTC Daihen (Japan) Overview

12.12.3 OTC Daihen (Japan) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 OTC Daihen (Japan) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.12.5 OTC Daihen (Japan) Recent Developments

12.13 Toshiba (Japan)

12.13.1 Toshiba (Japan) Corporation Information

12.13.2 Toshiba (Japan) Overview

12.13.3 Toshiba (Japan) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Toshiba (Japan) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.13.5 Toshiba (Japan) Recent Developments

12.14 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

12.14.1 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Overview

12.14.3 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.14.5 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) Recent Developments

12.15 Universal Robots (Denmark)

12.15.1 Universal Robots (Denmark) Corporation Information

12.15.2 Universal Robots (Denmark) Overview

12.15.3 Universal Robots (Denmark) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Universal Robots (Denmark) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.15.5 Universal Robots (Denmark) Recent Developments

12.16 Hyundai Robotics (Korea)

12.16.1 Hyundai Robotics (Korea) Corporation Information

12.16.2 Hyundai Robotics (Korea) Overview

12.16.3 Hyundai Robotics (Korea) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Hyundai Robotics (Korea) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.16.5 Hyundai Robotics (Korea) Recent Developments

12.17 Siasun (China)

12.17.1 Siasun (China) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Siasun (China) Overview

12.17.3 Siasun (China) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Siasun (China) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.17.5 Siasun (China) Recent Developments

12.18 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment (China)

12.18.1 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment (China) Corporation Information

12.18.2 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment (China) Overview

12.18.3 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment (China) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment (China) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.18.5 Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment (China) Recent Developments

12.19 Estun Automation (China)

12.19.1 Estun Automation (China) Corporation Information

12.19.2 Estun Automation (China) Overview

12.19.3 Estun Automation (China) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Estun Automation (China) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.19.5 Estun Automation (China) Recent Developments

12.20 Guangzhou CNC Equipment (China)

12.20.1 Guangzhou CNC Equipment (China) Corporation Information

12.20.2 Guangzhou CNC Equipment (China) Overview

12.20.3 Guangzhou CNC Equipment (China) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Guangzhou CNC Equipment (China) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.20.5 Guangzhou CNC Equipment (China) Recent Developments

12.21 STEP Electric Corporation (China)

12.21.1 STEP Electric Corporation (China) Corporation Information

12.21.2 STEP Electric Corporation (China) Overview

12.21.3 STEP Electric Corporation (China) Handling Robot Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 STEP Electric Corporation (China) Handling Robot Products and Services

12.21.5 STEP Electric Corporation (China) Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Handling Robot Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Handling Robot Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Handling Robot Production Mode & Process

13.4 Handling Robot Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Handling Robot Sales Channels

13.4.2 Handling Robot Distributors

13.5 Handling Robot Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

