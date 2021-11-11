Handheld Vacuums Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2021-2027 | BLACK+DECKER Inc, Bissell, RYOBI

“
The report titled Global Handheld Vacuums Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Handheld Vacuums market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Handheld Vacuums market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Handheld Vacuums market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Handheld Vacuums market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Handheld Vacuums report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Handheld Vacuums report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Handheld Vacuums market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Handheld Vacuums market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Handheld Vacuums market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Handheld Vacuums market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Handheld Vacuums market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: BLACK+DECKER Inc, Bissell, RYOBI, Bosch, GreenWorks, WORX, Panasonic, RIDGID, Hoover, Wagan, Dyson, SharkNinja, VacLife, Eufy, Philips, Russell Hobbs, Karcher
Market Segmentation by Product: Cordless Vacuums
Cord Vacuums
Market Segmentation by Application: Household
Commercial
The Handheld Vacuums Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Handheld Vacuums market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Handheld Vacuums market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Handheld Vacuums market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Handheld Vacuums industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Handheld Vacuums market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Handheld Vacuums market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Handheld Vacuums market?
Table of Contents:
1 Handheld Vacuums Market Overview
1.1 Handheld Vacuums Product Overview
1.2 Handheld Vacuums Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Cordless Vacuums
1.2.2 Cord Vacuums
1.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Handheld Vacuums Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Handheld Vacuums Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Handheld Vacuums Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Handheld Vacuums Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Handheld Vacuums Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Handheld Vacuums Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Handheld Vacuums Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Handheld Vacuums as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Handheld Vacuums Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Handheld Vacuums Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Handheld Vacuums Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Handheld Vacuums by Application
4.1 Handheld Vacuums Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Household
4.1.2 Commercial
4.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Handheld Vacuums by Country
5.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Handheld Vacuums by Country
6.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Handheld Vacuums by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Handheld Vacuums by Country
8.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Handheld Vacuums Business
10.1 BLACK+DECKER Inc
10.1.1 BLACK+DECKER Inc Corporation Information
10.1.2 BLACK+DECKER Inc Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 BLACK+DECKER Inc Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 BLACK+DECKER Inc Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.1.5 BLACK+DECKER Inc Recent Development
10.2 Bissell
10.2.1 Bissell Corporation Information
10.2.2 Bissell Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Bissell Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Bissell Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.2.5 Bissell Recent Development
10.3 RYOBI
10.3.1 RYOBI Corporation Information
10.3.2 RYOBI Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 RYOBI Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 RYOBI Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.3.5 RYOBI Recent Development
10.4 Bosch
10.4.1 Bosch Corporation Information
10.4.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Bosch Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Bosch Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.4.5 Bosch Recent Development
10.5 GreenWorks
10.5.1 GreenWorks Corporation Information
10.5.2 GreenWorks Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 GreenWorks Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 GreenWorks Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.5.5 GreenWorks Recent Development
10.6 WORX
10.6.1 WORX Corporation Information
10.6.2 WORX Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 WORX Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 WORX Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.6.5 WORX Recent Development
10.7 Panasonic
10.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
10.7.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Panasonic Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Panasonic Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development
10.8 RIDGID
10.8.1 RIDGID Corporation Information
10.8.2 RIDGID Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 RIDGID Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 RIDGID Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.8.5 RIDGID Recent Development
10.9 Hoover
10.9.1 Hoover Corporation Information
10.9.2 Hoover Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Hoover Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Hoover Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.9.5 Hoover Recent Development
10.10 Wagan
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Handheld Vacuums Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Wagan Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Wagan Recent Development
10.11 Dyson
10.11.1 Dyson Corporation Information
10.11.2 Dyson Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.11.5 Dyson Recent Development
10.12 SharkNinja
10.12.1 SharkNinja Corporation Information
10.12.2 SharkNinja Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.12.5 SharkNinja Recent Development
10.13 VacLife
10.13.1 VacLife Corporation Information
10.13.2 VacLife Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.13.5 VacLife Recent Development
10.14 Eufy
10.14.1 Eufy Corporation Information
10.14.2 Eufy Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.14.5 Eufy Recent Development
10.15 Philips
10.15.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.15.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Philips Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Philips Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.15.5 Philips Recent Development
10.16 Russell Hobbs
10.16.1 Russell Hobbs Corporation Information
10.16.2 Russell Hobbs Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Russell Hobbs Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Russell Hobbs Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.16.5 Russell Hobbs Recent Development
10.17 Karcher
10.17.1 Karcher Corporation Information
10.17.2 Karcher Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Karcher Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Karcher Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
10.17.5 Karcher Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Handheld Vacuums Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Handheld Vacuums Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Handheld Vacuums Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Handheld Vacuums Distributors
12.3 Handheld Vacuums Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
