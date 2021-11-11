Handheld Vacuums Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 | BLACK+DECKER Inc, Bissell, RYOBI

“

The report titled Global Handheld Vacuums Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Handheld Vacuums market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Handheld Vacuums market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Handheld Vacuums market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Handheld Vacuums market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Handheld Vacuums report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Handheld Vacuums report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Handheld Vacuums market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Handheld Vacuums market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Handheld Vacuums market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Handheld Vacuums market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Handheld Vacuums market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BLACK+DECKER Inc, Bissell, RYOBI, Bosch, GreenWorks, WORX, Panasonic, RIDGID, Hoover, Wagan, Dyson, SharkNinja, VacLife, Eufy, Philips, Russell Hobbs, Karcher

Market Segmentation by Product: Cordless Vacuums

Cord Vacuums



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Commercial



The Handheld Vacuums Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Handheld Vacuums market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Handheld Vacuums market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Handheld Vacuums market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Handheld Vacuums industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Handheld Vacuums market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Handheld Vacuums market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Handheld Vacuums market?

Table of Contents:

1 Handheld Vacuums Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Handheld Vacuums

1.2 Handheld Vacuums Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Cordless Vacuums

1.2.3 Cord Vacuums

1.3 Handheld Vacuums Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Handheld Vacuums Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Handheld Vacuums Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Handheld Vacuums Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Handheld Vacuums Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Handheld Vacuums Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Handheld Vacuums Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 BLACK+DECKER Inc

6.1.1 BLACK+DECKER Inc Corporation Information

6.1.2 BLACK+DECKER Inc Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 BLACK+DECKER Inc Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 BLACK+DECKER Inc Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.1.5 BLACK+DECKER Inc Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Bissell

6.2.1 Bissell Corporation Information

6.2.2 Bissell Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Bissell Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Bissell Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Bissell Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 RYOBI

6.3.1 RYOBI Corporation Information

6.3.2 RYOBI Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 RYOBI Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 RYOBI Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.3.5 RYOBI Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Bosch

6.4.1 Bosch Corporation Information

6.4.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Bosch Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Bosch Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Bosch Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 GreenWorks

6.5.1 GreenWorks Corporation Information

6.5.2 GreenWorks Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 GreenWorks Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 GreenWorks Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.5.5 GreenWorks Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 WORX

6.6.1 WORX Corporation Information

6.6.2 WORX Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 WORX Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 WORX Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.6.5 WORX Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Panasonic

6.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

6.6.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Panasonic Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Panasonic Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 RIDGID

6.8.1 RIDGID Corporation Information

6.8.2 RIDGID Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 RIDGID Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 RIDGID Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.8.5 RIDGID Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Hoover

6.9.1 Hoover Corporation Information

6.9.2 Hoover Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Hoover Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Hoover Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Hoover Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Wagan

6.10.1 Wagan Corporation Information

6.10.2 Wagan Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Wagan Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Wagan Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Wagan Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Dyson

6.11.1 Dyson Corporation Information

6.11.2 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Dyson Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 SharkNinja

6.12.1 SharkNinja Corporation Information

6.12.2 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.12.5 SharkNinja Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 VacLife

6.13.1 VacLife Corporation Information

6.13.2 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.13.5 VacLife Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Eufy

6.14.1 Eufy Corporation Information

6.14.2 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Eufy Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Philips

6.15.1 Philips Corporation Information

6.15.2 Philips Handheld Vacuums Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Philips Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Philips Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Philips Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Russell Hobbs

6.16.1 Russell Hobbs Corporation Information

6.16.2 Russell Hobbs Handheld Vacuums Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Russell Hobbs Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Russell Hobbs Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Russell Hobbs Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Karcher

6.17.1 Karcher Corporation Information

6.17.2 Karcher Handheld Vacuums Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Karcher Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Karcher Handheld Vacuums Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Karcher Recent Developments/Updates

7 Handheld Vacuums Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Handheld Vacuums Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Handheld Vacuums

7.4 Handheld Vacuums Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Handheld Vacuums Distributors List

8.3 Handheld Vacuums Customers

9 Handheld Vacuums Market Dynamics

9.1 Handheld Vacuums Industry Trends

9.2 Handheld Vacuums Growth Drivers

9.3 Handheld Vacuums Market Challenges

9.4 Handheld Vacuums Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Handheld Vacuums Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Handheld Vacuums by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Handheld Vacuums by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Handheld Vacuums Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Handheld Vacuums by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Handheld Vacuums by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Handheld Vacuums Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Handheld Vacuums by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Handheld Vacuums by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”