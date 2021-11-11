Handheld Vacuums Market Outlook by Trend, Regional Demand, Product, and Forecast Report 2021-2027 | BLACK+DECKER Inc, Bissell, RYOBI

“
The report titled Global Handheld Vacuums Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Handheld Vacuums market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Handheld Vacuums market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Handheld Vacuums market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Handheld Vacuums market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Handheld Vacuums report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Handheld Vacuums report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Handheld Vacuums market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Handheld Vacuums market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Handheld Vacuums market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Handheld Vacuums market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Handheld Vacuums market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: BLACK+DECKER Inc, Bissell, RYOBI, Bosch, GreenWorks, WORX, Panasonic, RIDGID, Hoover, Wagan, Dyson, SharkNinja, VacLife, Eufy, Philips, Russell Hobbs, Karcher
The Handheld Vacuums Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Handheld Vacuums market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Handheld Vacuums market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Handheld Vacuums market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Handheld Vacuums industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Handheld Vacuums market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Handheld Vacuums market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Handheld Vacuums market?
Table of Contents:
1 Handheld Vacuums Market Overview
1.1 Handheld Vacuums Product Scope
1.2 Handheld Vacuums Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.2.2 Cordless Vacuums
1.2.3 Cord Vacuums
1.3 Handheld Vacuums Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Handheld Vacuums Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)
1.4.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Price Trends (2016-2027)
2 Handheld Vacuums Estimates and Forecasts by Region
2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.3 China Handheld Vacuums Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.4 Japan Handheld Vacuums Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Handheld Vacuums Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
2.4.6 India Handheld Vacuums Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)
3 Global Handheld Vacuums Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Players by Sales (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Handheld Vacuums as of 2020)
3.4 Global Handheld Vacuums Average Price by Company (2016-2021)
3.5 Manufacturers Handheld Vacuums Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures
6.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company
6.1.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company (2016-2021)
6.1.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
6.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type
6.2.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
6.3 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Application
6.3.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
7 Europe Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company
7.1.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type
7.2.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
7.3 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Application
7.3.1 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
8 China Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company
8.1.1 China Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 China Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 China Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type
8.2.1 China Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 China Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
8.3 China Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Application
8.3.1 China 167 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 China 167 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
9 Japan Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company
9.1.1 Japan Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Japan Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Japan Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type
9.2.1 Japan Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Japan Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
9.3 Japan Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Application
9.3.1 Japan July Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Japan July Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
10 Southeast Asia Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company
10.1.1 Southeast Asia Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Southeast Asia Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Southeast Asia Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type
10.2.1 Southeast Asia Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Southeast Asia Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
10.3 Southeast Asia Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Application
10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
11 India Handheld Vacuums Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company
11.1.1 India Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 India Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 India Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type
11.2.1 India Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
11.2.2 India Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)
11.3 India Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Application
11.3.1 India Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
11.3.2 India Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Handheld Vacuums Business
12.1 BLACK+DECKER Inc
12.1.1 BLACK+DECKER Inc Corporation Information
12.1.2 BLACK+DECKER Inc Business Overview
12.1.3 BLACK+DECKER Inc Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 BLACK+DECKER Inc Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.1.5 BLACK+DECKER Inc Recent Development
12.2 Bissell
12.2.1 Bissell Corporation Information
12.2.2 Bissell Business Overview
12.2.3 Bissell Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Bissell Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.2.5 Bissell Recent Development
12.3 RYOBI
12.3.1 RYOBI Corporation Information
12.3.2 RYOBI Business Overview
12.3.3 RYOBI Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 RYOBI Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.3.5 RYOBI Recent Development
12.4 Bosch
12.4.1 Bosch Corporation Information
12.4.2 Bosch Business Overview
12.4.3 Bosch Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Bosch Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.4.5 Bosch Recent Development
12.5 GreenWorks
12.5.1 GreenWorks Corporation Information
12.5.2 GreenWorks Business Overview
12.5.3 GreenWorks Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 GreenWorks Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.5.5 GreenWorks Recent Development
12.6 WORX
12.6.1 WORX Corporation Information
12.6.2 WORX Business Overview
12.6.3 WORX Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 WORX Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.6.5 WORX Recent Development
12.7 Panasonic
12.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.7.2 Panasonic Business Overview
12.7.3 Panasonic Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Panasonic Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.8 RIDGID
12.8.1 RIDGID Corporation Information
12.8.2 RIDGID Business Overview
12.8.3 RIDGID Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 RIDGID Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.8.5 RIDGID Recent Development
12.9 Hoover
12.9.1 Hoover Corporation Information
12.9.2 Hoover Business Overview
12.9.3 Hoover Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Hoover Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.9.5 Hoover Recent Development
12.10 Wagan
12.10.1 Wagan Corporation Information
12.10.2 Wagan Business Overview
12.10.3 Wagan Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Wagan Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.10.5 Wagan Recent Development
12.11 Dyson
12.11.1 Dyson Corporation Information
12.11.2 Dyson Business Overview
12.11.3 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.11.5 Dyson Recent Development
12.12 SharkNinja
12.12.1 SharkNinja Corporation Information
12.12.2 SharkNinja Business Overview
12.12.3 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.12.5 SharkNinja Recent Development
12.13 VacLife
12.13.1 VacLife Corporation Information
12.13.2 VacLife Business Overview
12.13.3 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.13.5 VacLife Recent Development
12.14 Eufy
12.14.1 Eufy Corporation Information
12.14.2 Eufy Business Overview
12.14.3 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.14.5 Eufy Recent Development
12.15 Philips
12.15.1 Philips Corporation Information
12.15.2 Philips Business Overview
12.15.3 Philips Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Philips Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.15.5 Philips Recent Development
12.16 Russell Hobbs
12.16.1 Russell Hobbs Corporation Information
12.16.2 Russell Hobbs Business Overview
12.16.3 Russell Hobbs Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Russell Hobbs Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.16.5 Russell Hobbs Recent Development
12.17 Karcher
12.17.1 Karcher Corporation Information
12.17.2 Karcher Business Overview
12.17.3 Karcher Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Karcher Handheld Vacuums Products Offered
12.17.5 Karcher Recent Development
13 Handheld Vacuums Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Handheld Vacuums Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Handheld Vacuums
13.4 Handheld Vacuums Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Handheld Vacuums Distributors List
14.3 Handheld Vacuums Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Handheld Vacuums Market Trends
15.2 Handheld Vacuums Drivers
15.3 Handheld Vacuums Market Challenges
15.4 Handheld Vacuums Market Restraints
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
