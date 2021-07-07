Handheld Vacuums Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | BLACK+DECKER Inc, Bissell, RYOBI, Bosch

“

The global Handheld Vacuums Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Handheld Vacuums Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Handheld Vacuums Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Handheld Vacuums Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Handheld Vacuums Market.

Leading players of the global Handheld Vacuums Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Handheld Vacuums Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Handheld Vacuums Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Handheld Vacuums Market.

Final Handheld Vacuums Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Handheld Vacuums Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

BLACK+DECKER Inc, Bissell, RYOBI, Bosch, GreenWorks, WORX, Panasonic, RIDGID, Hoover, Wagan, Dyson, SharkNinja, VacLife, Eufy

Competitive Analysis:

Global Handheld Vacuums Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Handheld Vacuums Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Handheld Vacuums Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Handheld Vacuums market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Handheld Vacuums Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cordless Vacuums

1.2.3 Cord Vacuums

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Handheld Vacuums Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Handheld Vacuums Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BLACK+DECKER Inc

11.1.1 BLACK+DECKER Inc Corporation Information

11.1.2 BLACK+DECKER Inc Overview

11.1.3 BLACK+DECKER Inc Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 BLACK+DECKER Inc Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.1.5 BLACK+DECKER Inc Recent Developments

11.2 Bissell

11.2.1 Bissell Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bissell Overview

11.2.3 Bissell Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Bissell Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.2.5 Bissell Recent Developments

11.3 RYOBI

11.3.1 RYOBI Corporation Information

11.3.2 RYOBI Overview

11.3.3 RYOBI Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 RYOBI Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.3.5 RYOBI Recent Developments

11.4 Bosch

11.4.1 Bosch Corporation Information

11.4.2 Bosch Overview

11.4.3 Bosch Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Bosch Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.4.5 Bosch Recent Developments

11.5 GreenWorks

11.5.1 GreenWorks Corporation Information

11.5.2 GreenWorks Overview

11.5.3 GreenWorks Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 GreenWorks Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.5.5 GreenWorks Recent Developments

11.6 WORX

11.6.1 WORX Corporation Information

11.6.2 WORX Overview

11.6.3 WORX Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 WORX Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.6.5 WORX Recent Developments

11.7 Panasonic

11.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.7.2 Panasonic Overview

11.7.3 Panasonic Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Panasonic Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.7.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.8 RIDGID

11.8.1 RIDGID Corporation Information

11.8.2 RIDGID Overview

11.8.3 RIDGID Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 RIDGID Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.8.5 RIDGID Recent Developments

11.9 Hoover

11.9.1 Hoover Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hoover Overview

11.9.3 Hoover Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Hoover Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.9.5 Hoover Recent Developments

11.10 Wagan

11.10.1 Wagan Corporation Information

11.10.2 Wagan Overview

11.10.3 Wagan Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Wagan Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.10.5 Wagan Recent Developments

11.11 Dyson

11.11.1 Dyson Corporation Information

11.11.2 Dyson Overview

11.11.3 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.11.5 Dyson Recent Developments

11.12 SharkNinja

11.12.1 SharkNinja Corporation Information

11.12.2 SharkNinja Overview

11.12.3 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.12.5 SharkNinja Recent Developments

11.13 VacLife

11.13.1 VacLife Corporation Information

11.13.2 VacLife Overview

11.13.3 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.13.5 VacLife Recent Developments

11.14 Eufy

11.14.1 Eufy Corporation Information

11.14.2 Eufy Overview

11.14.3 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Product Description

11.14.5 Eufy Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Handheld Vacuums Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Handheld Vacuums Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Handheld Vacuums Production Mode & Process

12.4 Handheld Vacuums Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Handheld Vacuums Sales Channels

12.4.2 Handheld Vacuums Distributors

12.5 Handheld Vacuums Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Handheld Vacuums Industry Trends

13.2 Handheld Vacuums Market Drivers

13.3 Handheld Vacuums Market Challenges

13.4 Handheld Vacuums Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Handheld Vacuums Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Handheld Vacuums Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Handheld Vacuums Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Handheld Vacuums Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Handheld Vacuums Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Handheld Vacuums Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Handheld Vacuums Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Handheld Vacuums Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Handheld Vacuums Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Handheld Vacuums Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Handheld Vacuums Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

About Us:

”