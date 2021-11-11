Handheld Vacuums Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends by 2027 | BLACK+DECKER Inc, Bissell, RYOBI

“

The report titled Global Handheld Vacuums Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Handheld Vacuums market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Handheld Vacuums market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Handheld Vacuums market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Handheld Vacuums market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Handheld Vacuums report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Handheld Vacuums report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Handheld Vacuums market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Handheld Vacuums market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Handheld Vacuums market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Handheld Vacuums market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Handheld Vacuums market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BLACK+DECKER Inc, Bissell, RYOBI, Bosch, GreenWorks, WORX, Panasonic, RIDGID, Hoover, Wagan, Dyson, SharkNinja, VacLife, Eufy, Philips, Russell Hobbs, Karcher

Market Segmentation by Product: Cordless Vacuums

Cord Vacuums



Market Segmentation by Application: Household

Commercial



The Handheld Vacuums Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Handheld Vacuums market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Handheld Vacuums market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Handheld Vacuums market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Handheld Vacuums industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Handheld Vacuums market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Handheld Vacuums market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Handheld Vacuums market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cordless Vacuums

1.2.3 Cord Vacuums

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Household

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Handheld Vacuums Industry Trends

2.5.1 Handheld Vacuums Market Trends

2.5.2 Handheld Vacuums Market Drivers

2.5.3 Handheld Vacuums Market Challenges

2.5.4 Handheld Vacuums Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Handheld Vacuums Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Handheld Vacuums Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Handheld Vacuums by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Handheld Vacuums Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Handheld Vacuums as of 2020)

3.4 Global Handheld Vacuums Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Handheld Vacuums Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Handheld Vacuums Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Handheld Vacuums Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Handheld Vacuums Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Handheld Vacuums Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Handheld Vacuums Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Handheld Vacuums Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Handheld Vacuums Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Handheld Vacuums Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Vacuums Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BLACK+DECKER Inc

11.1.1 BLACK+DECKER Inc Corporation Information

11.1.2 BLACK+DECKER Inc Overview

11.1.3 BLACK+DECKER Inc Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 BLACK+DECKER Inc Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.1.5 BLACK+DECKER Inc Handheld Vacuums SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 BLACK+DECKER Inc Recent Developments

11.2 Bissell

11.2.1 Bissell Corporation Information

11.2.2 Bissell Overview

11.2.3 Bissell Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Bissell Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.2.5 Bissell Handheld Vacuums SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Bissell Recent Developments

11.3 RYOBI

11.3.1 RYOBI Corporation Information

11.3.2 RYOBI Overview

11.3.3 RYOBI Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 RYOBI Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.3.5 RYOBI Handheld Vacuums SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 RYOBI Recent Developments

11.4 Bosch

11.4.1 Bosch Corporation Information

11.4.2 Bosch Overview

11.4.3 Bosch Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Bosch Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.4.5 Bosch Handheld Vacuums SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Bosch Recent Developments

11.5 GreenWorks

11.5.1 GreenWorks Corporation Information

11.5.2 GreenWorks Overview

11.5.3 GreenWorks Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 GreenWorks Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.5.5 GreenWorks Handheld Vacuums SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 GreenWorks Recent Developments

11.6 WORX

11.6.1 WORX Corporation Information

11.6.2 WORX Overview

11.6.3 WORX Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 WORX Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.6.5 WORX Handheld Vacuums SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 WORX Recent Developments

11.7 Panasonic

11.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

11.7.2 Panasonic Overview

11.7.3 Panasonic Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Panasonic Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.7.5 Panasonic Handheld Vacuums SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

11.8 RIDGID

11.8.1 RIDGID Corporation Information

11.8.2 RIDGID Overview

11.8.3 RIDGID Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 RIDGID Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.8.5 RIDGID Handheld Vacuums SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 RIDGID Recent Developments

11.9 Hoover

11.9.1 Hoover Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hoover Overview

11.9.3 Hoover Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Hoover Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.9.5 Hoover Handheld Vacuums SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Hoover Recent Developments

11.10 Wagan

11.10.1 Wagan Corporation Information

11.10.2 Wagan Overview

11.10.3 Wagan Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Wagan Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.10.5 Wagan Handheld Vacuums SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Wagan Recent Developments

11.11 Dyson

11.11.1 Dyson Corporation Information

11.11.2 Dyson Overview

11.11.3 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Dyson Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.11.5 Dyson Recent Developments

11.12 SharkNinja

11.12.1 SharkNinja Corporation Information

11.12.2 SharkNinja Overview

11.12.3 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 SharkNinja Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.12.5 SharkNinja Recent Developments

11.13 VacLife

11.13.1 VacLife Corporation Information

11.13.2 VacLife Overview

11.13.3 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 VacLife Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.13.5 VacLife Recent Developments

11.14 Eufy

11.14.1 Eufy Corporation Information

11.14.2 Eufy Overview

11.14.3 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Eufy Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.14.5 Eufy Recent Developments

11.15 Philips

11.15.1 Philips Corporation Information

11.15.2 Philips Overview

11.15.3 Philips Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Philips Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.15.5 Philips Recent Developments

11.16 Russell Hobbs

11.16.1 Russell Hobbs Corporation Information

11.16.2 Russell Hobbs Overview

11.16.3 Russell Hobbs Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Russell Hobbs Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.16.5 Russell Hobbs Recent Developments

11.17 Karcher

11.17.1 Karcher Corporation Information

11.17.2 Karcher Overview

11.17.3 Karcher Handheld Vacuums Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Karcher Handheld Vacuums Products and Services

11.17.5 Karcher Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Handheld Vacuums Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Handheld Vacuums Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Handheld Vacuums Production Mode & Process

12.4 Handheld Vacuums Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Handheld Vacuums Sales Channels

12.4.2 Handheld Vacuums Distributors

12.5 Handheld Vacuums Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

